Train derailment reported in Dooly County

Byromville man killed in morning crash
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90. GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to...
Thirteen injured in fatal crash in Laurens County
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Thirteen people were injured and an unborn baby was killed following a crash on Highway 19 in Laurens County. On Saturday morning, a Ford van carrying 13 people missed making a turn into a gas station and tried to make a U-turn to go back, failing to yield to a dump truck that was directly behind them, causing the truck to hit the van.
No one hurt in house fire on Hawkinsville road
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews are on scene investigating a house fire on Hawkinsville Road across from Barnes Road on highway 247. Fire Captain Gregory Beni says the home is vacant and no one was there when the fire started. The home has no utilities connected and firefighters are still investigating the cause.
Lanes blocked after fatal car crash in Dooly County
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers can expect delays after a fatal crash in Dooly County Monday morning. According to a tweet from GDOT West Central, a fatal accident has all lanes blocked. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Georgia highway 90 and Main Street. They say it...
Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.
Authorities searching for stolen ATM
According to the Albany Police Department, during the early morning hours on July 31, suspects stole an ATM from the 700 Block of S Slappey Boulevard. At the scene, officers made contact with the victim who stated that his orange ATM was taken from the location. The victim says he...
GBI: Man allegedly stole vehicles and sold them to junk yards
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an ongoing vehicle theft investigation. On Thursday, July 28, the Camilla Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville Field Office (GBI) to investigate multiple vehicles that had been stolen in Camilla and Mitchell County and sold to area scrap yards.
APD investigating attempted vehicle theft; recovers stolen vehicle in the process
Albany police are searching for a man after an attempted armed robbery. On July 29, an APD officer was dispatched to the 2000 Block of W Broad Avenue. At the scene, the responding officer made contact with a female victim, who stated she was sitting inside her Toyota Camry when a vehicle pulled up next to her.
Vehicle stolen from Tallahassee recovered in Albany
On Saturday, July 30, Albany Police Officers responded to Family Dollar in the 200 Block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a suspicious automobile. According to APD, SIRIUSXM Radio received notification that a stolen white Subaru forester was showing at the location. The vehicle was stolen from Tallahassee, Florida.
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times. Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested...
Man points gun at another driver for "brake checking" him
Authorities with the Albany Police Department are investigating a road rage incident where a subject pointed a gun at another person. On July 29, an officer was dispatched to the Circle K convenience store on 2701 Gillionville Road. The incident occurred at the intersection of Gillionville Rd and Beattie Rd.
GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a Peach County inmate died in his cell, according to Sheriff Terry Deese. Coroner Kerry Rooks says 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:30 Sunday morning. Deese says Campbell had been in the Peach County...
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
Arrest made in early morning shooting
Officers with the Albany Police Department made an arrest in an early morning shooting. On August 1, officers responded to the 1800 Block of W Broad Ave in reference to a shooting. At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Gregory Bill who had been shot multiple times. A witness on the...
1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County
One deputy was shot Monday morning while delivering paperwork, Wayne County officials said.
Albany Police Department warns public of home improvement service scams
The Albany Police Department wants the community to be aware of scammers. According to APD, scammers are charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at citizen's home or property. "The scammers come up to your door and offer to lay pine straw throughout the yard or property $5 per...
UPDATE: Body found in vehicle off Tom Hill Sr. Blvd identified
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports that body has been found in a vehicle on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. Jones headed to the scene around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.
Traffic stop for speeding leads to arrest of wanted murder suspect in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A murder suspect wanted by police in Atlanta was arrested in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a deputy spotted a vehicle speeding down I-75 at 95 miles per hour on Friday. The vehicle also had a window tint violation, deputies said. Deputies...
No injuries after man robs Grab N' Go clerks at gunpoint
Dougherty County police are looking for a man after an armed robbery. Police responded to the Grab N' Go convenience store, located at 5400 Newton Road, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. According to detectives, two store clerks had just locked the store when they were robbed at gunpoint by a...
Man found dead in car in north Macon
MACON, Ga. — A homeless man was found dead inside a car off Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in north Macon Friday. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones identified him as Donnie Pierce, age 41. He says Pierce was last seen on Wednesday. A friend had let him sleep in her...
