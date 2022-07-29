ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

Brooklyn woman, 70, killed when her Range Rover slams into elevated highway stanchion, police say

A 70-year-old woman died after her Range Rover slammed into a pillar underneath the Gowanus Expressway, police said Saturday. Rose Gargano was heading south on Third Ave. at about 3:42 p.m. Friday when she lost control of the wheel. Her Range Rover veered to the left, hopped a curb and slammed into a stanchion for the elevated highway. First responders found Gargano unconscious behind the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD

A man was critically injured in a Brooklyn carjacking Saturday, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached, woke him up and pulled a gun on him, cops said. The duo demanded his cash and wallet, which the victim quickly gave up. Then they ...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

RIP Rose Gargano – Bay Ridge

– , here and here Something must have happened on that road that caused her to swerve. The news said it was possibly a medical episode. (Source) Rose was 70 years old and lived in Bay Ridge. This accident happened about two miles from her home. This is terrible and so sad.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD investigating 3 overdoses at NYC Hyatt Grand Central hotel

Detectives are investigating a spate of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel that left two guests dead and a third hospitalized Saturday, police said. EMS was called to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, a four-star hotel on E. 42nd St. near Lexington Ave. about noon after the three guests were found unconscious. Two of the people died at the hotel, police said. A third was taken to a local ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

4 hurt after truck jumps curb in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt after a truck jumped a curb and caused a crash Friday in Brooklyn.Video shows an overturned car and the truck on the sidewalk at around 10:30 a.m. on Metropolitan Avenue in East Williamsburg.Four vehicles were involved, but no pedestrians were hurt. All of the injuries are minor. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

One Killed In Crash Near Kings Park Intersection

Police are are investigating after a fatal crash near a busy Long Island intersection. It happened around noon Saturday, July 30 in Kings Park. Gregory Petriella, age 66, of Bellerose, was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road near Main Street when he suffered an apparent medical episode, Suffolk County Police said.
KINGS PARK, NY
NBC New York

2 Dozen Malnourished Huskies Discovered at NYC Home

A rescue effort on Staten Island successfully recovered over 20 dogs and puppies kept in harmful living conditions, city officials said Saturday. The joint operation found 24 huskies, many malnourished, abused and neglected at a Tompkinsville property on Friday. A community complaint tipped off investigators, leading officials from the NYC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger

An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated. The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.
CLIFTON, NJ

