Man tracks down stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, gets beaten up as same thieves rob him again
Two thieves beat up a man whose motorcycle they stole after he used Apple AirTag to find it and tried to take it back, police announced Sunday.
Woman slashed with box cutter in unprovoked attack while walking in Midtown
A woman was slashed with a box cutter in an unprovoked attack while walking in Midtown on Sunday morning.
Brooklyn woman, 70, killed when her Range Rover slams into elevated highway stanchion, police say
A 70-year-old woman died after her Range Rover slammed into a pillar underneath the Gowanus Expressway, police said Saturday. Rose Gargano was heading south on Third Ave. at about 3:42 p.m. Friday when she lost control of the wheel. Her Range Rover veered to the left, hopped a curb and slammed into a stanchion for the elevated highway. First responders found Gargano unconscious behind the ...
2 Children In Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash In Blauvelt
A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley sent multiple people to the hospital, including two children who suffered critical injuries. Police responded to a crash in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Orangetown Police Department.
Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD
A man was critically injured in a Brooklyn carjacking Saturday, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached, woke him up and pulled a gun on him, cops said. The duo demanded his cash and wallet, which the victim quickly gave up. Then they ...
Man in custody after barricading with weapon inside trailer at Staten Island hospital
A man is in custody after he barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer at a hospital in Staten Island, according to authorities.
NYPD: Cyclist struck by car in critical condition
The victim was taking to a hospital and is in critical condition.
RIP Rose Gargano – Bay Ridge
– , here and here Something must have happened on that road that caused her to swerve. The news said it was possibly a medical episode. (Source) Rose was 70 years old and lived in Bay Ridge. This accident happened about two miles from her home. This is terrible and so sad.
NYPD investigating 3 overdoses at NYC Hyatt Grand Central hotel
Detectives are investigating a spate of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel that left two guests dead and a third hospitalized Saturday, police said. EMS was called to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, a four-star hotel on E. 42nd St. near Lexington Ave. about noon after the three guests were found unconscious. Two of the people died at the hotel, police said. A third was taken to a local ...
4 hurt after truck jumps curb in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt after a truck jumped a curb and caused a crash Friday in Brooklyn.Video shows an overturned car and the truck on the sidewalk at around 10:30 a.m. on Metropolitan Avenue in East Williamsburg.Four vehicles were involved, but no pedestrians were hurt. All of the injuries are minor.
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
One Killed In Crash Near Kings Park Intersection
Police are are investigating after a fatal crash near a busy Long Island intersection. It happened around noon Saturday, July 30 in Kings Park. Gregory Petriella, age 66, of Bellerose, was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road near Main Street when he suffered an apparent medical episode, Suffolk County Police said.
NYPD tactical team arrests man barricaded in SI hospital trailer with weapon
The NYPD Emergency Service Unit arrested a 46-year-old man who barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer behind a Staten Island Hospital on Sunday morning.
NBC New York
2 Dozen Malnourished Huskies Discovered at NYC Home
A rescue effort on Staten Island successfully recovered over 20 dogs and puppies kept in harmful living conditions, city officials said Saturday. The joint operation found 24 huskies, many malnourished, abused and neglected at a Tompkinsville property on Friday. A community complaint tipped off investigators, leading officials from the NYC...
99-year-old Bronx woman killed in crosswalk by turning driver
Bernice Schwartz in her youth and in 2016 “Her mind was also as sharp as ever,” the woman’s daughter-in-law said. “Did crossword puzzles in the New York Times in pen as she was never wrong.” [ more › ]
Brooklyn Strong Armed Robbery Caught on Camera
NEW YORK, NY – A strong armed robbery in Brooklyn was captured on a delivery...
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet up at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asks […]
Fourth NYC death confirmed after late-July heat wave, ME's office says
Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Domino Park, Brooklyn with the Manhattan skyline in the background as the sun sets during a heat wave on July 24th, 2022. The news came after the medical examiner confirmed three other heat-related deaths over the past week, with most of them involving underlying health conditions. [ more › ]
NBC New York
NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger
An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated. The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.
Driver in critical condition after he was shot during carjacking in Brooklyn
A man who was driving in East New York is in critical condition after two car thieves shot him twice while robbing him early Saturday morning, according to police.
