Unmanned Treatment Facility Leads To Upstate Boil Water Advisory

Rich get Richer! Is Saratoga County Getting a Million Dollar ‘Destination Playground’?
The rich get richer! Is Saratoga County getting a million dollar "destination playground'?. If funding goes according to plan, there's a proposed design for a nearly 10,000-square-foot, million-dollar, “destination playground” that would be built in Saratoga County starting sometime late next Summer or early Fall. And this structure,...
BREAKING: Is Albany’s Central Warehouse on the Verge of Collapse?
It looks that way - or at least part of it. You may have heard that Amtrak suspended service Friday to all points west of Albany due to chunks of concrete falling from the Central Warehouse near the train tracks. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has declared a state of emergency...
UPDATE: Now a Total of 7 Dead Dogs Found in Rensselaer County
When you hear of stories like this one, you wonder who is so cruel that they would dump seven animals in different locations in Troy? It appears they are all from the same litter and suffering from the same disease. Where Were The Dogs Found?. There are a total of...
Free School Supplies For One Capital Region School
Summer is not over, but I am sure you have seen the school supply aisle in almost every store! I am that last-minute mom who will run to the store the night before and even on the first day of school to get supplies. If you live in the Mohanasen Central School District, you do not have to worry about it.
$20 Mil Apartments Will Replace Empty Properties in Downtown Schenectady
Get ready because there are eyesores and empty properties in Schenectady that are going to be repurposed into a twenty-million dollar mixed-use development. There is a large section of Erie Boulevard in Schenectady that contains four buildings near the 890 overpass and General Electric. These buildings stand either vacant or near vacant. They will be converted, demolished, or renovated.
Five Shot, One Dead – Overnight Shooting Spree is More Bad News for Albany
Five Shot, One Dead - Overnight Shooting Spree is More Bad News for Albany. Middle of the night or broad daylight - holidays, weekends, and every day in between - gun violence in the streets of Albany knows no holidays and doesn't take a day off. The sound of multiple...
BREAKING: Major Power Outage in Albany
Update 4:13pm: News 10 reports that power has been restored, still no word on what caused the outage. NewsChannel 13 reports a large portion of the city of Albany is without power. No word yet on the cause, but there is a good deal of heat and humidity as well as the threat of severe weather today. More as we get it.
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
The $6 Billion Project in Saratoga County Gets the Go-Ahead
It will be one of the biggest projects in Saratoga County and possibly all of Upstate New York when it's completed. The six to eight-billion-dollar computer chip factory got the green light from local planning boards. What Is Being Proposed?. GlobalFoundries, which has its home base in Malta is looking...
Make Way! Massive 500,000 LB Mega-Load Arrived in Albany County!
Late last week, we told you about the massive, mega-load headed through Upstate NY and destined for the Hudson River, where it will reach its final destination, a Naval Base in Connecticut. When we started tracking this bad boy last week, it was camped out overnight in the Town of...
Montgomery County Plane Crash Reported This Weekend! You See Anything?
What were you doing Saturday July 30th? Were you in Montgomery County? Anywhere near Palatine, NY? If you were in that area, did you notice anything unusual in the air or on land?. These may appear to be unusual questions however New York State Police are investigating reports of a...
Smile Albany! Were You Captured On Camera By the Google Maps Car?
Have you ever wondered how the images on Google Street View are captured? According to PetaPixel, each Google Street Maps car uses 15 cameras grabbing 360-degree views from street level up to 8 feet high. The gear that is mounted on these vehicles also use laser range scanners to capture 3D models of the surroundings and that includes YOU!
Taking the Train? Not West of Albany. Amtrak Shuts Down Service
If you had or have plans of taking Amtrak to Utica, Syracuse, Rochester or Buffalo from Albany from the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station - bad news, service has been halted. The reason, believe it or not, the abandoned, decaying Central Warehouse building in Albany. The train tracks that from from the...
Stunning Mediterranean Mansion in Colonie w/Marble & Limestone
Check out this gorgeous nationally award-winning mansion in Colonie. This home sits on 3.8 acres with breathtaking views. It is over 6,800 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and beautiful craftsmanship throughout. The floors are limestone, cherry, and marble. There is an open-air french kitchen. Take a look at the stonework on the terraces and the patio.
Who Secretly Dumped Hydrochloric Acid In An Upstate Garbage Truck?
Some items I might be able to understand how someone could throw it away without realizing how dangerous it is. We've probably all accidently thrown something with a rechargeable battery inside, an old cleaner bottle, or a picture frame that could have splintered glass without thinking. But what was found by Troy Public Works employees couldn't have been an accident - and it set their truck on fire.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
This First of It’s Kind Book Bikes Coming to Capital Region!
There is a unique summer program in the Capital Region, and it involves books and bikes! The local not-for-profit organization Grassroot Givers has teamed up with CDPHP to bring two "book bikes" to events in Albany. An earth-friendly opportunity, Grassroot Givers, has launched the mobile libraries to pedal to local...
Upstate NY Gas Station Fight! Why Did One Man Pull A Knife On Another?
Tensions are high here in New York State. Housing costs are through the roof, a trip to the grocery store is double what it cost a few months ago and even though gas prices are slowly coming down they haven't returned to a comfortable level for any of us. If...
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
