Spat Over Chinese Newspaper Contracts Shines Fresh Light on City’s Odd Media Meddling

Urgent Action Needed for SF’s Mid-Market and Tenderloin
“It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerate of all the bullshit that has destroyed our city.” Mayor Breed, December 15, 2021.
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
One Month In, New SoMa ‘Drug Sobering Center’ Gets Mixed Reviews
More than 300 visitors have accessed the new SoMa Rise sobering center in its first month open, but it’s still unclear whether it's producing any good outcomes, or justifying its $4.2 million-a-year price tag. We are now just over one month into the operation of San Francisco’s long-planned drug...
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
Oakland Chinatown faces a ‘dual pandemic’ of violence, COVID
Tony Fong never expected the pandemic to linger so long. When Fong closed his 7,000-square-foot Buffet Fortuna — an Oakland Chinatown staple for Chinese New Year celebrations, baby showers and birthday parties — in March 2020, he figured it might take a month or two to get back in business. He told workers not to go far, because “soon they will be back to work again.”
School Board member Ann Hsu’s comments were indefensible. They’re also political malpractice.
No decent person is defending mayoral school board appointee Ann Hsu’s comments on race. So, don’t feel the need. She certainly doesn’t; she’s apologized, and her supporters claim she’s off on a grand apology tour. It has, thus far, been the Ford Pinto of apology...
New Shluchim to S. Francisco Bay Area
Rabbi Boruch and Mushka Hecht, along with their four daughters, will be moving out on Shlichus to Walnut Creek CA, in the East Bay of Northern California’s S. Francisco Bay Area. Rabbi Boruch and Mushka Hecht, along with their four daughters, will be moving out on Shlichus to Walnut...
Alameda County Grand Jury Report Cites Probate Conservatorship Cries Out for Reform
Last week, the Alameda County Grand Jury released its final report on the Alameda County Probate Court and found numerous deficiencies that have been criticized by probate reform groups for decades. The Grand Jury found that:. Probate Court staff is severely overworked and understaffed;. The Public Defender’s office has no...
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
This Week in Civics: Learn To Sew, ‘ReImagine’ Fashion, Meet Your Neighbors at National Night Out
Imagine how fun it could be to do the “cha-cha slide” with your neighborhood police captain or play hopscotch with McGruff the Crime Dog. That’s the vibe this week for National Night Out—an event focused on building and fostering friendlier relationships between residents, small businesses and law enforcement.
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More
We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
San Francisco's Zuni Cafe removed tips a year ago. Despite pushback, it won't bring them back.
Employees want to put more pressure on Zuni Café.
Home deals stripped of the merger for 4.5 million dollars
As we showed, graphically, in January, a pending sale of the “four-bedroom home” was removed from the MLS:. Purchased as a small two-unit building at the height of Potrero Hill for $720,000 in February 2012, 882-888 Carolina Street was then expanded and remodeled with permits for a two-unit project secured in 2014.
10 Buzzy New Restaurants You May Have Missed So Far in 2022
With the worst of pandemic chaos in the rearview mirror, restaurants are finally back in full force. A whole slew of new eateries have opened their doors, and we can't wait to try them all. From Korean to Russian to Mediterranean, here are 10 buzzy spots whose 2022 openings you may have missed.
Palo Alto residents oppose safe parking program
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Palo Alto is planning to set up a parking lot at a church to house those living in cars and RVs, but residents who live nearby are concerned about safety. The parking lot at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is on its way to be the […]
Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans
OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
Clear the Shelters: Humane Society Silicon Valley Offers Reduced Adoption Fees
Humane Society Silicon Valley is offering $20 adoption fees for adult animals as part of Clear the Shelters – the nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local stations. Each year, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 partner with animal shelters and rescues in the Bay Area...
