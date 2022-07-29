Taking the Train? Not West of Albany. Amtrak Shuts Down Service

1039thebreezealbany.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Five Shot, One Dead – Overnight Shooting Spree is More Bad News for Albany
Five Shot, One Dead - Overnight Shooting Spree is More Bad News for Albany. Middle of the night or broad daylight - holidays, weekends, and every day in between - gun violence in the streets of Albany knows no holidays and doesn't take a day off. The sound of multiple...
BREAKING: Is Albany’s Central Warehouse on the Verge of Collapse?
It looks that way - or at least part of it. You may have heard that Amtrak suspended service Friday to all points west of Albany due to chunks of concrete falling from the Central Warehouse near the train tracks. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has declared a state of emergency...
Pizza Driver in Upstate NY Greeted by Man with a Loaded Gun!
We like our pizza loaded with toppings, perhaps even loaded with cheese - but NOT loaded with bullets!. This could have been a very tragic delivery for a pizza man in Upstate, NY who was just doing his job - and here's what we know so far. According to a...
Montgomery County Plane Crash Reported This Weekend! You See Anything?
What were you doing Saturday July 30th? Were you in Montgomery County? Anywhere near Palatine, NY? If you were in that area, did you notice anything unusual in the air or on land?. These may appear to be unusual questions however New York State Police are investigating reports of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Major Power Outage in Albany
Update 4:13pm: News 10 reports that power has been restored, still no word on what caused the outage. NewsChannel 13 reports a large portion of the city of Albany is without power. No word yet on the cause, but there is a good deal of heat and humidity as well as the threat of severe weather today. More as we get it.
Rich get Richer! Is Saratoga County Getting a Million Dollar ‘Destination Playground’?
The rich get richer! Is Saratoga County getting a million dollar "destination playground'?. If funding goes according to plan, there's a proposed design for a nearly 10,000-square-foot, million-dollar, “destination playground” that would be built in Saratoga County starting sometime late next Summer or early Fall. And this structure,...
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
Capital Region Concerts in 2022! Take A Look Back and Ahead!
Believe it or not, we have hit Summer's halfway mark! Scroll through the pictures below to see all of the concerts still to come in 2022, including 3 new announcements and one already scheduled for 2023! You can also reminisce as you scroll through the gallery of artists that have already visited Upstate this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Will Upstate NY’s Summer Scorcher Lead Into A Warm Fall? Looks That Way
We have had a HOT summer and it looks like the trend of warmer temperatures will continue this fall. As we enjoy a break this week from one of our hottest stretches of Albany weather in recent memory, the Weather Channel says we are heading into another stretch of 90-degree days next week which will kick off what will be a hot August.
This First of It’s Kind Book Bikes Coming to Capital Region!
There is a unique summer program in the Capital Region, and it involves books and bikes! The local not-for-profit organization Grassroot Givers has teamed up with CDPHP to bring two "book bikes" to events in Albany. An earth-friendly opportunity, Grassroot Givers, has launched the mobile libraries to pedal to local...
Upstate NY Gas Station Fight! Why Did One Man Pull A Knife On Another?
Tensions are high here in New York State. Housing costs are through the roof, a trip to the grocery store is double what it cost a few months ago and even though gas prices are slowly coming down they haven't returned to a comfortable level for any of us. If...
60 Years Ago, Rensselaer County Town Almost Destroyed by Fireball
Props to CBS 6 and Liz Bishop for this piece commemorating a devastating day in Capital Region history. On July 25, 1962 a tanker truck carrying 7000 gallons of propane went off the road in the small Rensselaer County town of Berlin, causing a massive explosion that killed at least ten people and destroyed several homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
UPDATE: Now a Total of 7 Dead Dogs Found in Rensselaer County
When you hear of stories like this one, you wonder who is so cruel that they would dump seven animals in different locations in Troy? It appears they are all from the same litter and suffering from the same disease. Where Were The Dogs Found?. There are a total of...
Stolen! 56 NY State Checks Totaling $19K! Albany Woman Arrested!
Most of us could use extra money. Gas is expensive, rent and mortgage payments have skyrocketed and our groceries seemed to have doubled in cost over the last month or so. What can we do? Ask for a raise? Get a second or third job? Maybe steal from the company we work for? That's what one Albany woman did.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Pass This Upstate New York Pronunciation Test on Tik Tok?
I've been doing my absolute best to learn the ins-and-outs of being a Capital Region resident. As is the case with any region in the country, there are certain things about the Albany metropolitan area (and beyond) that won't make sense to someone unless you live here for a while.
Large Fire in Watervliet, Several Buildings Burning
Update 2:48pm: Reports are these are residential buildings. Crews from Watervliet, Green Island and the Watervliet Arsenal are reported to be on the scene. Watervliet Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the 2300 block of 6th Avenue as fire crews are dealing with a large structure fire. Reports...
Unmanned Treatment Facility Leads To Upstate Boil Water Advisory
Tempers are boiling over in an Upstate city after water was deemed undrinkable due to an unmanned treatment facility. The New York water quality safety law was triggered after the city’s water treatment facility went unmanned more than 24 hours. This has left city residents and businesses, especially restaurants,...
Stunning Mediterranean Mansion in Colonie w/Marble & Limestone
Check out this gorgeous nationally award-winning mansion in Colonie. This home sits on 3.8 acres with breathtaking views. It is over 6,800 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and beautiful craftsmanship throughout. The floors are limestone, cherry, and marble. There is an open-air french kitchen. Take a look at the stonework on the terraces and the patio.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0