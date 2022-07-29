Gov. Beshear: Hydro to Invest $15 Million, Retain 56 Employees at Henderson Aluminum Facility

Watch the camper that mysteriously appeared on a sandbar months ago in the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana, get swept away by raised water levels. There have been a series of very strange events happening at one specific spot on the Ohio River just outside of Evansville, Indiana. A couple of years before this crazy camper magically appeared on the sand bar a large truck appeared in that same spot. That large truck apparently attracted a party. Tanner Holbrook, a journalist out of the Hoosier state was able to track down the owner of that truck to find out how the man got his vehicle across the Ohio River onto that sand bar. The owner of the truck claimed he filled his tires with Helium and floated.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO