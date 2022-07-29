Gov. Beshear: Hydro to Invest $15 Million, Retain 56 Employees at Henderson Aluminum Facility

wmskamfm.com
Kait 8
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarks about the Nuclear Nonproliferation pact of 1970. Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school. Growing Concern. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: SATURDAY, JULY 30, 10 A.M.
Kentucky Power Storm Update: Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. Devastating flooding earlier in the week caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky. No rain is expected on Saturday, but there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the weekend. Summary. Kentucky Power’s focus is to...
wevv.com
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
WKYT 27
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
14news.com
Crews working on drain replacement on KY 176
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be putting in a new drain on Kentucky 176 in Muhlenberg County. That’s between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. Officials say this work zone could be in place for two days. Drivers will want to find another way around.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
WSAZ
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
Southbound Inspection for US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson County Scheduled on Sunday, July 31
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (July 30, 2022) – Bridge inspections on the northbound lanes of the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson County concluded a day early on Friday, July 29. Inspectors accelerated scheduled work on the southbound lanes and began work today. Southbound inspections have concluded for the day and...
Work on I-69 in Henderson County will Transition to Night Work
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (July 31, 2022) – Beginning Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be addressed at night. Motorists should anticipate night work from 6:00 pm – 6:00 am. The section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 1, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating With Expired Plates: Danny W. Wilson; Christopher A. Forler. Speeding: Rheanne L. Fuchs; Dylan Allen Duncan; Shannon D. Aldridge; Rachel Thomas; Matthew S. Muse; Alissa R. Luigs; Kaylah B. Hall; Sebastian A. Motes; Erin M. Bozdech; Jennifer K. MacArthur; Wesley A. Horn; Chrystal L. Carrender; Savannah M. Davis; Jared M. Blum; Amber N. Welch; Jill M. Evans.
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. Dispatch says they are unsure if anyone was injured in the incident. Eyewitness News reached out to Sheriff Barry Smith and are waiting to hear […]
14news.com
Crews responding to storm damage across Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. Crews are responding to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties. CenterPoint Energy’s power outage map is showing 24,783 customers without power as of 10:45 p.m. Those outages include the...
The beginning of the end for the now infamous Ohio River Sandbar Camper
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While the camper may have been partially recovered onto land this weekend, this story could be far from over. Here what we saw before crews got to it. And then this. This was what remained of the camper after several agencies pulled together to recover what they could of it over […]
Mysterious Party Camper Swept Away by Ohio River
Watch the camper that mysteriously appeared on a sandbar months ago in the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana, get swept away by raised water levels. There have been a series of very strange events happening at one specific spot on the Ohio River just outside of Evansville, Indiana. A couple of years before this crazy camper magically appeared on the sand bar a large truck appeared in that same spot. That large truck apparently attracted a party. Tanner Holbrook, a journalist out of the Hoosier state was able to track down the owner of that truck to find out how the man got his vehicle across the Ohio River onto that sand bar. The owner of the truck claimed he filled his tires with Helium and floated.
EVSC Board President meets with Amy Word
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer says he has met with Amy Word. She was taken into custody over the weekend after an investigation revealed alleged drug activity at a bar she owned. Later that afternoon, she was asked to resign from the board. Two days later, President Chris […]
