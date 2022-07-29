Watch: Cheyenne Rally Past Jackson, 6-3, at the ‘AA’ State Baseball Tournament

kingfm.com
Pokes Practice Report: Defense takes center stage Monday
LARAMIE -- Wyoming's defensive front flexed its muscles once again in the Cowboys' fifth practice of the fall Monday morning in Laramie. Craig Bohl made this tongue-and-cheek reference today. "I saw some good things today, particularly on defense," UW's ninth-year head coach said. "I'm in hopes that's because we're like...
Ezell Hires Natalie Baker as Director of Operations
LARAMIE -- Wyoming Cowgirl head coach Heather Ezell has announced the hiring of Natalie Baker, who will be joining the Cowgirls beginning this season as the Director of Basketball Operations. A former Cowgirl, Baker graduated in 2018 with her degree in Business Management and Consulting before earning her Master’s in...
NEXT FRIDAY! “Remember the Titans” at War Memorial Stadium
UniWyo Credit Union is back with their Cowboy Summer Movie Series. With football season around the corner, the Cowboys and Wyoming Athletics will be showing "Remember the Titans" on Friday, August 12. War Memorial Stadium Movie Night Presents..."Remember the Titans." Are you ready to "na na na naaa" your way...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, Night Show Attendance Down Slightly
Attendance numbers for the 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeos were down by about 3,000 compared to 2021, while night show attendance declined by just under 12,000 people, according to figures released on Sunday evening. 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days recorded rodeo and concert ticket sales of 267,369. That compares with an...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For July 30
Here are the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Saturday, July 30, 2022:. Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Jacek Lane Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Neurotic Toddy; Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s & Phenom Genetics’ Mustard; and Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Montana on Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics’ Outlaw tunes, 85.5 points and $2,429 each. 4, (tie) Evan Keler Betony, Tonalea, Ariz., and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 85, $911. 6, (tie) Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla.; Bronc Marriott, Woods Cross, Utah and Ty Pope, Marshall, Mo., 84, $160.
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
University of Wyoming Names New AVP for Human Resources
University of Wyoming names Robert Link as the new associate vice president for human resources. Link, who has been the director of human resources at the University of Findlay (UF), Ohio, for nearly two decades, will assume his new post at UW on August 10. The University of Wyoming Welcomes...
This Weekend in Laramie: Albany County Fair Edition
I remember my days growing up on fairgrounds. As a family of crafters and bakers, admiring the art tent was always a must-do during fair week (of course, I always loved seeing the animals more.) The Albany County Fair has opened in Laramie, and plenty of other events are happening around town. If you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
Risk It For The Biscuit! Laramie Just Got A New Breakfast Spot
I think we were due for a new restaurant opening in Laramie with some less than fun news about some places moving on within the past week or so. So, news of a new breakfast spot in Laramie is very welcome news!. A new breakfast takeout kitchen opened in Laramie...
Laramie Restaurant Makes List of Top Spots for Foodies in Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming has plenty of great restaurants, as well as fantastic food trucks! However, it's unfortunate that most of the time when you look up the top restaurants in the Cowboy State and you will often see a place from Jackson at the top of the list. It happens way too often. Granted there are some awesome spots in that corner of the state, but we can hold our own down here when it comes to restaurants too. One Laramie restaurant in particular did just that recently.
Alcohol Use Possibly to Blame in Fatal Wyoming Motorcycle Crash
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says alcohol use may have contributed to a deadly motorcycle crash south of Afton Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. at milepost 72 on U.S. 89. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 63-year-old Montpelier, Idaho resident Walter A. Castillo was riding south when he failed...
Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists
When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
CFD Weekend Part 2! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne.
Coming in hot with weekend number deux for Cheyenne Frontier Days, the city of Cheyenne is going to be running hot! We have concerts, shows and more all weekend. There's no telling what you'll run into this weekend, so let's give it a go!. Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents The 66th...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Tuesday Parade Delights Onlookers
The second of four Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 Grand Parades was enjoyed by several thousand spectators in downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday morning. The parade was the second of four such processions in conjunction with CFD 2022. a third parade will be held on Thursday, July 28 and the final Frontier Days Grand Parade for this year will be held on Saturday.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade Goers Brave Cool, Wet Weather
Cloudy, wet weather and unusually cool temperatures failed to deter some hardy souls from turning out for Thursday's Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne. The area was deluged with a heavy downpour around 5 a.m., with intermittent rain happening over the next few hours. While the rain had stopped mainly by parade time, the parade route remained wet and temperatures cool compared to what is typical for the event.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast Draws Over 7,000
Cool weather and overcast skies did not deter over 7,000 hungry rodeo fans from enjoying a free pancake breakfast in downtown Cheyenne on Wednesday. According to event organizers, 7,122 breakfasts were served. That's up by over 1,000 people over Monday's tally of 6,112. Wednesday is Cheyenne Day at Cheyenne Frontier...
Cheers! Big News Announced For Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest
I know we're all in CFD mode with it being that time of the year, BUT, Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest made a splash this week with some new additions to the popular beer festival in Downtown Cheyenne. When is the Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest?. The Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest is locked in for...
Check Out The “Chill Rail” At Cheyenne’s Newest Pizza Pub
So, I didn't realize that here in Cheyenne, we're at the forefront of wild technological advancements. I mean, I feel like we could come up with things that cure diseases if we're able to come up with life-altering technology like this. What the heck am I talking about?. Cheyenne's newest...
[WATCH] Sugarloaf Fire Grows Over 550 Acres in Laramie Range
The Sugarloaf Fire continues to burn in the Laramie Range since its initial discovery on July 25. To date, the fire has grown to 553 acres. The Sugarloaf Fire remains located in Northern Albany County, though smoke from the fire has reached areas across the state. At this time, Inciweb reports the Sugarloaf Fire to be located "approximately 7 miles SW of Laramie Peak and 5 miles SW of Friend Park Campground," and approximately 25 miles NW of Wheatland, WY.
Jonathan Thomas, AKA ‘Snoopy’ Is Larimer County Most Wanted
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for 20-year-old Jonathan Lee Thomas. Thomas is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He is sometimes known by the nickname "Snoopy." He is wanted for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility.
