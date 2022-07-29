Bulls DeMar DeRozan on Drew League: 'This was for the city'

www.nbcsports.com
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RUMOR: Lakers’ new All-Star target to pair with LeBron James if Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade goes down
If the New York Knicks pull off a trade for Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers may come in and engage them in trade talks for Julius Randle. At least that is what a “plugged-in” source has told NBA insider Marc Stein, who also noted that the Lakers would not have any […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ new All-Star target to pair with LeBron James if Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade goes down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: DeMar DeRozan to sign new four-year deal with Nike
That’s remains true for Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who will reportedly remain with Nike. Reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike. DeRozan has been with Nike throughout his entire career, specifically wearing shoes from Kobe Bryant’s legendary Nike collection.
Andre Iguodala contradicts Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s hot take about Michael Jordan’s Bulls
Draymond Green made all sorts of headlines of late after he claimed that the Golden State Warriors would defeat Michael Jordan’s 1998 Chicago Bulls in a hypothetical matchup. This was obviously a hot take from the outspoken Dubs talisman, and there were more than a few folks out there who disagreed with his bold claim. […] The post Andre Iguodala contradicts Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s hot take about Michael Jordan’s Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Russell's winning, bravery impacted Cartwright
During Bill Cartwright’s senior year at Elk Grove (Calif.) High School, a legend visited. “Bill Russell stopped by and the first question he asked me is, ‘When are you going to be on TV?’ That was just him, always trying to put you on the spot or get a laugh,” Cartwright said Sunday in a phone conversation. “Coincidentally, I had been interviewed the day before and it was going to be on the next day.
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Wilbon Names Most "Important" Basketball Player Ever
Who's the most "important" basketball player of all-time?. According to ESPN's Michael Wilbon, it's not Michael Jordan. It's not LeBron James, either. Russell, who died at 88 on Sunday, is the most important person to ever wear a basketball uniform, according to Wilbon. Wilbon expounded on his thoughts on Monday...
Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins
The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport. Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day." However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David...
First look at Heat star Jimmy Butler’s Li-Ning signature shoe debut and they’re as bad/epic as his new dreads
Jimmy Butler is set to debut his first-ever Li Ning signature real soon, and photos of the fresh pair of kicks are now making their rounds on social media. Depending on where you’re sitting, you could say that the design of the Miami Heat star’s new pair of sneakers is as awesome or as dreadful as his brand-new dreadlocks.
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
‘Every year just gets better’: Warriors star Stephen Curry gets heartwarming 11th anniversary greeting from Ayesha Curry
There are few more popular power couples in all of sports than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his loving wife Ayesha Curry. These two have been together for quite some time now, and it appears that their union is as strong as ever. In fact, the pair just celebrated their 11th year as […] The post ‘Every year just gets better’: Warriors star Stephen Curry gets heartwarming 11th anniversary greeting from Ayesha Curry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'Sky is the limit:' Robinson has Bears excited about potential
LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker get all the attention as rookies on the Bears' defense. Rightfully so. The secondary tandem has stood out since they arrived at Halas Hall, and their impressive play has continued during the first week of training camp. But there's another defensive...
Dallas Native Myles Turner Praises Luka Doncic For Early Rise To NBA Success: "The Way He Sees The Game, The Way He’s Able To Get Everyone Involved, The Swag He Plays With Is Rare"
The Dallas Mavericks have one of the brightest talents in the league on their roster right now in Luka Doncic. Doncic is already pushing all-time legends like Michael Jordan in terms of his playoff scoring average, but he has a lot more to learn and achieve in the league. The...
Best Trade Mavs Can Offer For Celtics’ Jaylen Brown
The Dallas Mavericks enjoyed a successful 2021-22 NBA season. A trip to the Conference Finals qualifies as a victory for an organization built around 23-year-old Luka Doncic. With that said, they could use some help. After all, as prodigiously talented as Doncic is, he’ll always run into teams with a...
Could Mavs Get Myles Turner & Buddy Hield in 1 Trade with Pacers?
The Dallas Mavericks could really use another secondary playmaker, but they certainly wouldn't complain if they were able to land both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Chicago Bears are sixth-most valuable franchise in NFL
The Chicago Bears represent the sixth-most valuable franchise in the NFL with a $5 billion estimated valuation, according to Sportico. The Bears come in ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. According to the same report, their revenue went...
Jorge López heads to Minnesota at MLB trade deadline
The Minnesota Twins have made a big splash seven hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Hoping to extend its one-game lead in the AL Central, Minnesota has acquired All-Star reliever Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects. The players heading to Baltimore in...
Cubs' selloff begins with trade of Martin to Dodgers
The Cubs' selloff is underway as they traded veteran reliever Chris Martin to the Dodgers on Saturday for infielder Zach McKinstry. Martin is the first of a trio of Cubs relievers who are expected to be traded ahead of Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline, along with closer David Robertson and setup man Mychal Givens.
Bam Adebayo drops priceless take on Jimmy Butler’s wild dreads with Heat
Bam Adebayo has been playing with Jimmy Butler for some time now to know how he loves annoying his Miami Heat teammates. Considering that personality, Adebayo admits he sees Butler opening the season with his new dreadlock extensions that recently went viral. “To piss everybody off, he would. So it...
