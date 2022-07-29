ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls DeMar DeRozan on Drew League: 'This was for the city'

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ new All-Star target to pair with LeBron James if Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade goes down

If the New York Knicks pull off a trade for Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers may come in and engage them in trade talks for Julius Randle. At least that is what a “plugged-in” source has told NBA insider Marc Stein, who also noted that the Lakers would not have any […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ new All-Star target to pair with LeBron James if Donovan Mitchell-Knicks trade goes down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala contradicts Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s hot take about Michael Jordan’s Bulls

Draymond Green made all sorts of headlines of late after he claimed that the Golden State Warriors would defeat Michael Jordan’s 1998 Chicago Bulls in a hypothetical matchup. This was obviously a hot take from the outspoken Dubs talisman, and there were more than a few folks out there who disagreed with his bold claim. […] The post Andre Iguodala contradicts Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s hot take about Michael Jordan’s Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

How Russell's winning, bravery impacted Cartwright

During Bill Cartwright’s senior year at Elk Grove (Calif.) High School, a legend visited. “Bill Russell stopped by and the first question he asked me is, ‘When are you going to be on TV?’ That was just him, always trying to put you on the spot or get a laugh,” Cartwright said Sunday in a phone conversation. “Coincidentally, I had been interviewed the day before and it was going to be on the next day.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Names Most "Important" Basketball Player Ever

Who's the most "important" basketball player of all-time?. According to ESPN's Michael Wilbon, it's not Michael Jordan. It's not LeBron James, either. Russell, who died at 88 on Sunday, is the most important person to ever wear a basketball uniform, according to Wilbon. Wilbon expounded on his thoughts on Monday...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Lebron James
Person
Derrick Martin
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Demar Derozan
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins

The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport. Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day." However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade

The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘Every year just gets better’: Warriors star Stephen Curry gets heartwarming 11th anniversary greeting from Ayesha Curry

There are few more popular power couples in all of sports than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his loving wife Ayesha Curry. These two have been together for quite some time now, and it appears that their union is as strong as ever. In fact, the pair just celebrated their 11th year as […] The post ‘Every year just gets better’: Warriors star Stephen Curry gets heartwarming 11th anniversary greeting from Ayesha Curry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Bulls Demar Derozan#The Drew League#Espn
Yardbarker

Dallas Native Myles Turner Praises Luka Doncic For Early Rise To NBA Success: "The Way He Sees The Game, The Way He’s Able To Get Everyone Involved, The Swag He Plays With Is Rare"

The Dallas Mavericks have one of the brightest talents in the league on their roster right now in Luka Doncic. Doncic is already pushing all-time legends like Michael Jordan in terms of his playoff scoring average, but he has a lot more to learn and achieve in the league. The...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears are sixth-most valuable franchise in NFL

The Chicago Bears represent the sixth-most valuable franchise in the NFL with a $5 billion estimated valuation, according to Sportico. The Bears come in ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. According to the same report, their revenue went...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jorge López heads to Minnesota at MLB trade deadline

The Minnesota Twins have made a big splash seven hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Hoping to extend its one-game lead in the AL Central, Minnesota has acquired All-Star reliever Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects. The players heading to Baltimore in...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' selloff begins with trade of Martin to Dodgers

The Cubs' selloff is underway as they traded veteran reliever Chris Martin to the Dodgers on Saturday for infielder Zach McKinstry. Martin is the first of a trio of Cubs relievers who are expected to be traded ahead of Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline, along with closer David Robertson and setup man Mychal Givens.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy