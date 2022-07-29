ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday

Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Bills' Stefon responds to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'Not one' catch in the SB trash talk

As the NFL Network continues their tours around NFL training camps, the extremely fun rivalry between the Brothers Diggs continues on the national level. The Maryland natives train with each other in the offseason, formerly as receivers until Diggs was moved to cornerback while playing for the University of Alabama. As the older brother Stefon’s team, the Buffalo Bills, have ascended to Super Bowl caliber the natural conversation turns to whether the two could square off against each other in the big game.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts OC Marcus Brady drops major hint on plans for Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor in 2022 season

Much attention for the Indianapolis Colts heading into the 2022 season has centered on just how offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will look to balance out the play calls for Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor. In the 2021 season, Taylor was the do-it-all offensive talent for the Colts, as he finished the year ranking at first […] The post Colts OC Marcus Brady drops major hint on plans for Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Eric Johnson#American Football#Texas State
Yardbarker

Seahawks Make Two Roster Moves

Seatle also activated fifth-round OLB Tyreke Smith from the PUP list. Smith, 22, was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 158 pick in the fifth round out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year, $3,980,975 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $320,976. During his four-year college career,...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Vikings receivers, D-line have the most to gain as pads come on at camp

EAGAN — Ah yes, the pads are coming on. Monday’s practice for the Minnesota Vikings represents the next big step on the schedule as we march toward the opener against the Green Bay Packers. Though camp started last week, the Vikings were in the ramp up period of camp in which they worked out with just helmets. In that section of camp, the team gets a first impression of where everyone stands but the actual position battles don’t truly begin until the first pad pops.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

J.R. Sweezy signs one-day contract with Seahawks, retires

Guard J.R. Sweezy will retire as a member of the Seattle Seahawks after signing a one-day contract with the team on Friday. Sweezy, 33, spent five seasons with the Seahawks after being selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was a defensive lineman with North Carolina State before moving to the other side of the ball with Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy