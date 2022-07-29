www.newsobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Related
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on Davante Adams-less WR group
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers. But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room...
Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday
Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
WATCH: Bills' Stefon responds to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'Not one' catch in the SB trash talk
As the NFL Network continues their tours around NFL training camps, the extremely fun rivalry between the Brothers Diggs continues on the national level. The Maryland natives train with each other in the offseason, formerly as receivers until Diggs was moved to cornerback while playing for the University of Alabama. As the older brother Stefon’s team, the Buffalo Bills, have ascended to Super Bowl caliber the natural conversation turns to whether the two could square off against each other in the big game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
5-Star Forward Xavier Booker Announces Commitment to Michigan State
Xavier Booker, a 2023 five-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Michigan State over Purdue, Indiana, Gonzaga and others.
Colts OC Marcus Brady drops major hint on plans for Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor in 2022 season
Much attention for the Indianapolis Colts heading into the 2022 season has centered on just how offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will look to balance out the play calls for Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor. In the 2021 season, Taylor was the do-it-all offensive talent for the Colts, as he finished the year ranking at first […] The post Colts OC Marcus Brady drops major hint on plans for Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Falcons FIGHT! Atlanta Training Camp Practice Ends Early After Conflicts
Not a good look for the Falcons.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Make Two Roster Moves
Seatle also activated fifth-round OLB Tyreke Smith from the PUP list. Smith, 22, was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 158 pick in the fifth round out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year, $3,980,975 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $320,976. During his four-year college career,...
Denver Broncos schedule: Russell Wilson era opens against the Cowboys
Denver Broncos schedule: Week 1 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 Cowboys 9:00 PM NFL Network
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cleveland Browns make upgrades to Wide Receiver, Defensive line
We have finally made it through the long offseason, and while the cloud of impending Watson decision looms over the franchise, the players are back in helmets and back onto the field as Training Camp is officially underway. There is never a bad time for a mock draft, but this is certainly a good time to celebrate.
Yardbarker
Vikings receivers, D-line have the most to gain as pads come on at camp
EAGAN — Ah yes, the pads are coming on. Monday’s practice for the Minnesota Vikings represents the next big step on the schedule as we march toward the opener against the Green Bay Packers. Though camp started last week, the Vikings were in the ramp up period of camp in which they worked out with just helmets. In that section of camp, the team gets a first impression of where everyone stands but the actual position battles don’t truly begin until the first pad pops.
Yardbarker
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continued their training camp practice Monday morning inside the Houston Methodist Training Center. Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension shook the NFL before the start of practice, but the Texans refuse to allow the ruling of their former franchise quarterback to disrupt their practice. "What happened...
Yardbarker
J.R. Sweezy signs one-day contract with Seahawks, retires
Guard J.R. Sweezy will retire as a member of the Seattle Seahawks after signing a one-day contract with the team on Friday. Sweezy, 33, spent five seasons with the Seahawks after being selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was a defensive lineman with North Carolina State before moving to the other side of the ball with Seattle.
Comments / 0