15-year-old boy injured in Potrero Hill shooting Thursday evening
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhod on Thursday evening left a 15-year-old boy injured, police said. The shooting was reported around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street.Man indicted in SF for murder for hire scheme arrested in Boston
The teen was in the street in front of his home when someone shot him in the buttock, according to police. The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No arrest has been made in the shooting and San Francisco police have not released any suspect description.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
