ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

15-year-old boy injured in Potrero Hill shooting Thursday evening

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FldB_0gxjEcTf00

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhod on Thursday evening left a 15-year-old boy injured, police said. The shooting was reported around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street.

Man indicted in SF for murder for hire scheme arrested in Boston

The teen was in the street in front of his home when someone shot him in the buttock, according to police. The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No arrest has been made in the shooting and San Francisco police have not released any suspect description.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious

SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
SAN RAMON, CA
thesfnews.com

15-Year-Old Shot In Front Of His Home

SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 28, a 15-year-old boy in the Potrero Hill neighborhood was shot and police are seeking the suspected shooter. The crime transpired around 5:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Connecticut Street in front of the boy’s home. He was shot in the buttocks and was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if it was random.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Connecticut State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Fremont asks for new trial after $21M awarded to family of slain pregnant teen

FREMONT, Calif. - The city of Fremont has asked a federal judge for a new trial after a jury awarded the family of a slain pregnant teenager an unprecedented $21 million. In court documents filed in late July, attorney Patrick Moriarty and his colleagues said that the award amount in favor of Elena Mondragon's mother "cannot stand" because the amount is "clearly excessive" and should be stricken or reduced.
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Potrero Hill#Violent Crime#The Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS San Francisco

Update: Man dead, another wounded after early morning San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m.Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.One man self-transported to a medical facility and the other had been receiving care in a hospital for a life-threatening injury,  police said at approximately 8 a.m.This is San Jose's 24th homicide this year, the department said.This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One person shot in San Francisco near Civic Center BART station

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police say one person was shot on McAllister St. and Jones St. near the Civic Center BART station on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital. Officials say they don't know the extent of the persons injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose records 24th homicide of year after shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m. Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital. Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road. One […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 injured in I-880 freeway shooting in San Leandro Saturday night

SAN LEANDRO -- CHP are investigating a Saturday night freeway shooting on I-880 in San Leandro that left two victims injured, according to authorities.On Saturday night at around 10:14 p.m., CHP officers in the Hayward area were dispatched to a report of a possible shooting that occurred on northbound I-880 near the Marina Boulevard off ramp. Arriving officers located two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango and a green Toyota Camry, stopped on the right shoulder. Two occupants in the Dodge had been struck by gunfire and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.Authorities said the occupants of the Toyota, who were believed to be involved in the shooting, fled the scene on foot before CHP officers arrived.CHP are still investigating the motive for the incident, but noted that it appeared that the occupants of both vehicles were shooting at each other. There were no prolonged traffic issues as a result of this incident.Detectives assigned to the CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit have assumed primary investigative responsibility for the freeway shooting. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707)917-4491.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Youth football team apologizes to parents following shooting during Oakland game

OAKLAND – A local youth football team apologized to parents Monday after a shooting injured three people near Oakland Technical High during an all-day football event Sunday.The victims, two adults and one child, were in stable condition at a hospital following the shooting, reported about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Broadway, Oakland police said.Authorities didn't give the exact location of the shooting, but it disrupted the nearby matchup between two youth football teams, the Oakland Dynamites and Fresno team the Valley Boyz taking place between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.The Dynamites, a nonprofit youth football and...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Dublin; police arrest driver for DUI

DUBLIN -- A woman walking in the middle of a roadway in Dublin was killed by an SUV Sunday evening, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.Dublin police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. along the 6200 block of Dougherty Road just north of Dublin Blvd. It was determined the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes when she was hit by a Chevrolet SUV.Alameda County Fire Department crews and medics performed life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead. The SUV driver, identified as 42-year-old Giovanni Fissore, remained at the scene and he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.The victim's identity was withheld until the county coroner's office was able to notify her family.Anyone who may have witnessed the accident was asked to contact Dublin Police at 925-833-6638.
DUBLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

All shops at strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon burglarized

OAKLAND, Calif. - Merchants at a strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood were up in arms Monday after burglars hit the entire complex before dawn, breaking in through roofs and popping front-door locks. International Plaza at 9th and International has seen its share of crime, but never anything like...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Off-duty San Jose cop arrested on suspicion of DUI

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An off-day San Jose Police officer was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of drinking and driving after he collided with another vehicle, the San Jose Police Department said on Monday. Raydarius Surry, a three-year veteran of the department, allegedly displayed symptoms of alcohol influence after a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Off-duty San Jose police officer arrested for DUI following vehicle crash

A San Jose police officer was arrested for alleged DUI following a vehicle crash Sunday night, police said Monday.The collision between two vehicles happened near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets at about 11:26 p.m.Police said the investigation revealed one of the drivers was Raydarius Surry, an off-duty officer and a three-year veteran of the department. Surry allegedly showed symptoms of alcohol influence and underwent field sobriety exercises as well as a preliminary alcohol screening. He was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The other driver,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy