ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, PA

Chad Sperski, Ryan Volek honored at Freeport International Baseball Invitational old-timers game

By George Guido
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh

If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freeport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Freeport, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name

An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
butlerradio.com

Upcoming Bike Night to be Held in West Sunbury

The next West Sunbury Legion Post 243 Auxiliary “Bike Night” will be held this week. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at 1431 West Sunbury Road in West Sunbury. Food will be available along with raffles and a 50/50. Two more bike nights are planned...
WEST SUNBURY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Lumley
Person
Bill Murray
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh picks 4 artists to create art installations in Homewood Park

Pittsburgh officials have selected four artists to create permanent art installations in Homewood Park as part of the city’s Homewood Park Improvement Project. The Department of City Planning’s Public Art and Civic Design Planning division selected Camerin “Camo” Nesbit, Juliana Jones, Mikael Owunna and Najja Moon to create the artwork.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi

Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
CHARLEROI, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gibsonia girl attends American Legion Auxiliary conference, other student news

Delaney Allen of Gibsonia was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session July 23-30 in Washington, D.C. As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national level.
GIBSONIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Volunteers#Baseball Teams#Little League#Old School
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional assistant superintendent resigns

Franklin Regional school board officials will accept the resignation of assistant superintendent Robin Pynos at their meeting Monday. Pynos, a Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum, came to Franklin Regional from Greater Latrobe School District, the same school district Superintendent Gennaro Piraino left to join Franklin Regional. Pynos’...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Billy Porter teams with Phipps Conservatory for summer flower fashion show

Actor and groundbreaking fashionista Billy Porter is teaming up with Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens for a new show that will feature elaborate costumes inspired by Porter’s iconic looks and roles, along with his hometown of Pittsburgh. “Billy Porter Presents: A Summer Flower Fashion Show” will run run May...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Casino plans job fair Wednesday at Hempfield site

Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh will host a job fair this week, with several positions open at the Hempfield facility. The fair is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Hempfield casino’s new event space, The Venue Live!, a $2.5 million project unveiled last month. Available positions...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Grand Old Family Estate Goes on the Market in Ben Avon

Occasionally, a grand old house defies the odds and retains its original glory. Such is the case with 7190 Brighton Road in Ben Avon, a home that only has changed hands once since it was built more than 100 years ago. Owned for 64 years of those years by the...
BEN AVON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pennsylvania Almanac

Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township

Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin student's love of shopping inspires school clothing giveaway

Saydee Resnik of Irwin really likes back-to-school shopping. This year, the rising senior at Hempfield Area High School is sharing her enthusiasm by organizing a clothing giveaway for high school-age girls Aug. 6 at Pazaz Christian Dance Academy in Greensburg. Shopping hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in...
IRWIN, PA
WTAJ

Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy