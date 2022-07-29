Chad Sperski, Ryan Volek honored at Freeport International Baseball Invitational old-timers game

triblive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant softball standout Katie Hutter’s long recruiting journey ends happily at Bowling Green
A teeth-gritting, 315-pound dead-lift had some angst behind it. Some pent-up irritation even. Katie Hutter was grinding through another WPIAL softball season, continuing to put up impressive numbers while making a sacrifice to move from center field to shortstop so Mt. Pleasant could increase its chances of winning. All the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill wrestler finds 'overnight success' in mobile car detailing business
John Meyers has come a long way as an entrepreneur since charging admission to a haunted house he crafted in a backyard shed as a kid. Now, the Seton Hill University redshirt sophomore wrestler owns and operates a mobile car detailing business, Super Mobile Detail. “I wanted to do something...
WPIAL rules Thomas Jefferson QB ineligible, approves 2 South Fayette transfers
Thomas Jefferson quarterback Luke Kosko, a transfer from Seton LaSalle, was ruled ineligible for the upcoming football season after a hearing Monday with the WPIAL board. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore was in the running to start this fall for the Jaguars but instead must sit out the upcoming season. “The...
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name
An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
butlerradio.com
Upcoming Bike Night to be Held in West Sunbury
The next West Sunbury Legion Post 243 Auxiliary “Bike Night” will be held this week. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at 1431 West Sunbury Road in West Sunbury. Food will be available along with raffles and a 50/50. Two more bike nights are planned...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh artist's work to be featured, raffled at Middle Creek Wildlife Art Show
Sheree Daugherty has been drawing animals since before she began grade school. “I drew stacks of unrealistic scenes, like elephants, skunks, snakes and monkeys all in the same setting,” said Daugherty, 65, of Pittsburgh’s North Side. A few years later, Daugherty saw a painting by wildlife artist Ned...
nextpittsburgh.com
13 hottest Pittsburgh events in August, from Barrel & Flow to Party at the Pier
August sizzles with things to do on terra firma and in the water, from food and drink festivals to outdoor adventures to the much-anticipated return of beloved summer soirées. Here are 13 events you’ll want to add to your calendar now. Visit each organization’s website and social media for changing Covid protocols.
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh picks 4 artists to create art installations in Homewood Park
Pittsburgh officials have selected four artists to create permanent art installations in Homewood Park as part of the city’s Homewood Park Improvement Project. The Department of City Planning’s Public Art and Civic Design Planning division selected Camerin “Camo” Nesbit, Juliana Jones, Mikael Owunna and Najja Moon to create the artwork.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon couple takes 'leap of faith' in reopening Irwin coffee shop
A North Huntingdon couple who dreamed of operating their own coffee shop and bakery, have bought a former Irwin coffee shop where they loved to relax while drinking coffee and tea. Eric and Sarah Shearer, both 30, even used it as the place to write ‘thank you notes’ to those...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gibsonia girl attends American Legion Auxiliary conference, other student news
Delaney Allen of Gibsonia was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session July 23-30 in Washington, D.C. As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional assistant superintendent resigns
Franklin Regional school board officials will accept the resignation of assistant superintendent Robin Pynos at their meeting Monday. Pynos, a Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum, came to Franklin Regional from Greater Latrobe School District, the same school district Superintendent Gennaro Piraino left to join Franklin Regional. Pynos’...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Billy Porter teams with Phipps Conservatory for summer flower fashion show
Actor and groundbreaking fashionista Billy Porter is teaming up with Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens for a new show that will feature elaborate costumes inspired by Porter’s iconic looks and roles, along with his hometown of Pittsburgh. “Billy Porter Presents: A Summer Flower Fashion Show” will run run May...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Casino plans job fair Wednesday at Hempfield site
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh will host a job fair this week, with several positions open at the Hempfield facility. The fair is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Hempfield casino’s new event space, The Venue Live!, a $2.5 million project unveiled last month. Available positions...
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Grand Old Family Estate Goes on the Market in Ben Avon
Occasionally, a grand old house defies the odds and retains its original glory. Such is the case with 7190 Brighton Road in Ben Avon, a home that only has changed hands once since it was built more than 100 years ago. Owned for 64 years of those years by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township
Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Irwin student's love of shopping inspires school clothing giveaway
Saydee Resnik of Irwin really likes back-to-school shopping. This year, the rising senior at Hempfield Area High School is sharing her enthusiasm by organizing a clothing giveaway for high school-age girls Aug. 6 at Pazaz Christian Dance Academy in Greensburg. Shopping hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in...
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
Comments / 0