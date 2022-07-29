Tomb Raider’s movie rights are up for grabs, which could mean another reboot

www.polygon.com
Jupe is the biggest tragedy in Nope, a movie full of tragedies
Jordan Peele’s Nope is arguably about a lot of different things. The primary characters are all obsessed with fame, whether they have it and don’t want it, are seeking it as a means to an unrelated end, or crave it for its own sake. They’re all chasing a mystery with little thought for the consequences — haunted by a UFO that’s clearly abducting animals and people, they work to bring evidence of its existence to other people, but without considering the possible costs. As critics have pointed out, that serves as a handy metaphor for everything from irresponsible journalism to click-hungry social media stars trying to commodify every aspect of life. There are a number of running themes in Nope, from the burden of the unknowable to the way the obsession with spectacle dominates modern culture.
Mario Puzo Estate Signs With APA (Exclusive)
It was an offer they couldn’t refuse. APA has signed the estate of The Godfather author Mario Puzo for representation.More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82"I Would Not Have Signed On to Remake 'The Godfather'": THR Presents' Q&A With Miles Teller and Cast of The Offer''The Offer' Star Giovanni Ribisi Grateful Miniseries Answers Elusive Question About Hollywood The agency will represent the media rights to the author’s novels with the goal of sales for motion picture and streaming mini-series adaptations. Puzo is best known for Godfather, his 1969 novel that was on the New York Times...
Grab these 20 games in Steam’s new Survival Fest sale
The Steam Survival Fest is here, and it's brought with it a host of discounts for all kinds of survival games. But much like Steam's Going Rogue event in May, Survival Fest is about more than just the sales — it's a curation project designed to introduce you to all sorts of survival games.
The Arrowverse as we know it will end with The Flash next year
The Fastest Man Alive will finally hit the brakes, as The Flash ends its long run on The CW with season 9 in 2023. The CW announced that The Flash's upcoming season, scheduled to premiere on the network's midseason schedule (which typically begins in January) will be its last. The series, which was the first to spin off of the success of 2011's Arrow and officially turn it into an entire small-screen DC Universe (dubbed, naturally, The Arrowverse), is also the last show in that universe still standing.
Apex Legends' first map gets its biggest update yet
Great news for fans of battle royale games and giant monster skulls: Apex Legends is reworking its iconic original map, Kings Canyon, to restore its giant monster skull to its rightful place of prominence. In Apex Legends' new season, "Hunted," which begins next week, the new "Reforged" version of the...
New Star Wars: Andor trailer shows the early days of the Rebel Alliance
Cassian Andor and the Rebellion’s origins are the stars of the new trailer for new Disney Plus Star Wars series Andor. As the name implies, the show stars Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he and his compatriots take on the Galactic Empire in covert operations for the burgeoning Rebel Alliance. Andor will have two seasons, each with 12 episodes. The first season will bow on Disney Plus on Sept. 21, with a three-episode premiere.
Cars finally gets what it’s always been missing: Mad Max content
Cars on the Road, a new series based on Cars, Pixar’s 2006 animated film, debuts Sept. 8 on Disney Plus. The new trailer for the series showcases plenty of fun adventures between Lightning McQueen and his pal Mater, but one particular vignette stands out: A Mad Max: Fury Road spoof.
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in August
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickles onto Disney Plus each month.
The Impossible Quiz made me rage quit — and learn to collaborate
Computer lab was one of my favorite classes when I was a kid, for exactly the reason you might expect. In between typing tests and learning how to use Microsoft Word we had free time, and that meant one thing: Flash games. Flash was our bread and butter and the...
New Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer is an absolute sensory overload
Netflix unleashed a second trailer on Monday for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the upcoming sci-fi action anime from Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Promare) based on CD Projekt Red's 2020 open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 and set in the world of Mike Pondsmith's tabletop roleplaying game Cyberpunk. The series follows David, a street...
Prey director Dan Trachtenberg walks us through the Predator’s scary new look
One of the most exciting things about Prey, the latest film in the Predator franchise, is the way that it finally delivers on one of the few bits of backstory we have about the alien race of hunters. The film, coming straight to Hulu on Aug. 5, reveals that they’ve been stalking humans for centuries. Set in 1719, Prey shows what may be the first time a Predator came to Earth, and given the much earlier time frame, this Predator looks very different from any we’ve seen before.
Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 will have ‘one-tenth’ the supply, Sega says
Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 throwback console is being sold to Western customers through Amazon Japan’s storefront because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage in the global supply chain, a Sega representative tells Polygon. The Genesis Mini 2’s availability in North America and Europe will still be one-tenth of 2019’s...
