ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rhode Island mother enters Big Sister Boston car raffle in honor of her late daughter – and wins

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

“This car is a vehicle to get her message of love out into the world."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jcg2h_0gxjDsOG00
Tara Reddington and her daughter Grace. Tara Reddington

A Rhode Island mother is the winner of a new purple BMW from the Big Sister Boston car raffle. She feels that it’s nothing short of a miracle.

“I’m still riding on a cloud,” she said. “My family has been through so much, we all needed this.”

Big Sister Boston sold nearly 2,000 raffle tickets. Tara Reddington bought only one, in memory of her late daughter Grace.

“The only thing that caught my eye was that the car was purple. It was a color connected to her,” she said. Purple is the designated color for Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological condition affecting brain development that took Grace Reddington’s life at only 14.

Reddington decided to enter the contest to support the organization, which raises money for mentorship programs for Massachusetts girls.

“I knew it was a donation, we all kind of had a laugh, and that was it,” Reddington said. But in the back of her mind, she was hoping for a sign from her daughter.

“I boldly challenged Grace, like, ‘Okay, girlfriend, you want to send me something?’ But it was kind of a little joke between me and Grace, because who would ever imagine you’d win?” she said.

WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes called Reddington to inform her of her win on July 28th – which would have been Grace’s 18th birthday.

“It just didn’t seem possible,” she said. “It was so much bigger than winning a car.”

Reddington advocates for Rett syndrome research within her town of Narragansett, organizing a charity run, “Race for Grace,” each year. Several years ago, she contacted Mercedes and asked them to donate a purple smart car for a raffle. While the company was unable to provide the car, Reddington feels that Grace was on her side.

“Grace never spoke, but she sent this message to me loud and clear,” she said. “The people that can’t talk or express themselves, they deeply matter. They have such a role in our world.”

Reddington doesn’t know when she’ll receive the car, but hopes to get a custom license plate in honor of her daughter. To her, though, the memory of her daughter is more important than any win.

“It could be a matchbox car, and I would still be just as excited because I got a huge message from Grace,” she said. “This car is a vehicle to get her message of love out into the world.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
WILDLIFE
ABC6.com

Car slams into pool in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway but accidentally went forward. Police said the...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Society
State
Rhode Island State
Seacoast Current

Want to Attend a Wedding in Boston for Free? Here’s How You Can

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Social media is a great way to connect with other people. However, one platform has been taking over when it comes to finding a date for a wedding and you will be surprised to find out that it is not a dating site.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Humpback whale spotted breaching in Boston Harbor

The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island. A humpback whale was seen breaching in the Boston Harbor on Monday morning. The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island, and a video was captured by Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna and shared by NBC10 Boston. This...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston

The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
BOSTON, MA
Tinybeans Boston

31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get

Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rett Syndrome#Big Sister Boston#Wbz Tv
CBS Boston

Mom buys raffle ticket to honor late daughter and wins purple BMW

BOSTON – A Rhode Island mother of five is the winner of the Big Sister Boston car raffle. She is shocked, thrilled and she believes the car is heaven sent."Are you kidding me? I thought someone was pranking me because my kids like love to mess with me," Tara Reddington said. "My brain just couldn't catch up to what you were saying."Winning the BMW 230i was understandably overwhelming. Big Sister Boston sold 1951 raffle tickets. Tara bought just one, in memory of her daughter Grace, whose favorite color was purple."I have just been nagging at her constantly, send me a...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Look inside the newly renovated Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge

The hotel debuted its new look on Monday. A Cambridge hotel on the Charles River with sweeping views of the Boston skyline debuted a multi-million dollar renovation on Monday. The 479-room Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge, operated by Davidson Hotels and billed as the largest hotel in Cambridge, just completed technology improvements, a redesign of the hotel’s front entrance and lobby, a new restaurant and state-of-the-art fitness center, and an overhaul of the property’s meeting and event spaces.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Boston

4 people killed in 3 separate crashes in Mass. over weekend

The victims were from Massachusetts and Connecticut. State police are investigating three separate crashes that occured in Massachusetts over the weekend, leaving four people dead. The crashes, which happened on Friday and Saturday, occurred in Chicopee, Malden and Worcester. The victims were from Massachusetts and Connecticut. In another crash in...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Curbside composting program launches in Boston

"This municipally-funded program is a major milestone for New England." A curbside composting program, announced by Mayor Michelle Wu’s office at the end of May, kicked off Monday in Boston, with 10,000 households signed up to have their food waste picked up by the city. The program is part...
BOSTON, MA
rinewstoday.com

Top 10 dog-friendly beaches in Rhode Island

Veterinarians.org publish a list of the most dog-friendly beaches – Although it’s the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island is known for big fun in the conversations of traveling pet owners. It’s a pet-friendly destination in New England with everything from pet-friendly accommodations to dog parks. But the best part is taking advantage of the 400+ mile-long coastline with your pet.
PETS
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy