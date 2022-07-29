Heavy rain ends; some drier weather for the weekend

After some early morning rain, it was a breezy and warm start to August across Central and Eastern Kentucky with mainly dry conditions during the afternoon hours. This was great news for the recovery and clean-up efforts from the tragic flash flood event last Thursday morning across Southeastern Kentucky. That area did receive some decent rain early Monday but it didn’t cause additional efforts. So many groups and organizations have organized relief efforts for those impacted by the flooding, going in big convoys with supplies, just like the one in Knox County on Monday (see picture below) that took supplies to residents in devastated Knott County.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO