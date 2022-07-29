Heavy rain ends; some drier weather for the weekend

www.wtvq.com
Hot and humid midweek ahead of more late week storms
Thankfully heavy and rain and storms did not develop in eastern Kentucky Monday night, allowing for the Flood Watch that had previously been issued to be canceled. A few isolated storms will be possible for the remainder of the day on Tuesday. Most of that activity will remain in western Kentucky. Heat and humidity will be on the climb through Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Tuesday, while heat indices will reach the 90s.
Occasional storm chances this first week of August as the flood recovery efforts continues across Southeastern Kentucky
After some early morning rain, it was a breezy and warm start to August across Central and Eastern Kentucky with mainly dry conditions during the afternoon hours. This was great news for the recovery and clean-up efforts from the tragic flash flood event last Thursday morning across Southeastern Kentucky. That area did receive some decent rain early Monday but it didn’t cause additional efforts. So many groups and organizations have organized relief efforts for those impacted by the flooding, going in big convoys with supplies, just like the one in Knox County on Monday (see picture below) that took supplies to residents in devastated Knott County.
More Rain Incoming..
After a dry couple of days, unfortunately, the potential for more heavy rains returns for the end of the weekend and the start of the weekend. An area of low pressure and slow moving front draped across Northern Dixie looks to back up as a warm front leading to the return of high humidity as well as more showers and storms starting Sunday.
Flood relief update, state response efforts continue
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Tuesday, the state announced eight cooling centers are opening in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding. The state says there is only an isolated threat of rain, but extreme heat is a concern, which is dangerous for those without power, especially seniors and other vulnerable individuals. The heat index is expected to peak near or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some locations.
Five FEMA mobile registration centers now open for Kentucky flood victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are now five FEMA mobile registration centers open in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured loss from the flooding that began July 26. According to FEMA, flood survivors who live in those counties can go...
HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
Donations for small towns waiting on state, FEMA assistance
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many people are organizing donation efforts across central Kentucky to send to impacted people from the floods. Rebecca and Jonathon Sizemore are both first responders and have friends who were greatly affected in the floods last week. “I couldn’t imagine waking up in the morning...
KY Power restoration update for Eastern KY
(WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky Power’s focus remains on restoring power to the nearly 14,000 customers who are without power. More than 23,000 customers lost power at the height of the storm. The majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties. Storm Response Efforts.
ABC 36 partners with Appalachian Regional Healthcare to get relief supplies to Eastern Ky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – ABC 36 is partnering with Appalachian Regional Healthcare to get much-needed supplies to Eastern Kentucky. You can drop-off goods from 8AM to 8PM at ARH’s corporate office at 2260 Executive Drive in Lexington. Right now, they are in need of bottled water, cleaning supplies,...
Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
Jet’s Pizza donating supplies, proceeds to flood victims in eastern KY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jet’s Pizza is donating 10% of proceeds Sunday to help the flood victims of eastern Kentucky. From 10 A.M. until 10 P.M., all four Jet’s Pizza locations in Lexington will be giving 10% of the money from in store and online orders to the East Kentucky Dream Center.
KY National Guard rescues 404 by air, 19 by boat
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WTVQ) – The Kentucky National Guard is helping the people of eastern Kentucky on all fronts – by land, water and sky. 404 air rescues, 19 people and two dogs by boat, the Kentucky National Guard has been busy since being called to help after the flooding 3 days ago.
