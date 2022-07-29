RAP Act introduced in Congress to bar use of lyrics as evidence in court cases

thegrio.com
Related
'The Democrats have trained the population to believe that gay Latino Republicans - like me - can't be conservative': New York GOP candidate reveals why he is running for Congress - and how he has been scorned by the gay community
House Republicans' campaign arm is pouring resources into suburban Long Island ahead of the November midterm elections, where a seat being vacated by outgoing Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi has set up an opportunity for the GOP to add one more lawmaker to its New York Congressional delegation. From that vacuum...
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0