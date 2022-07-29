How Would You Spend Tina Peters’ Quarter Million?

www.coloradopols.com
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits
The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault
Colorado-based “election integrity” activists and purported fraud in the state’s elections have assumed a prominent place in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s nationwide campaign to prove American elections are not secure. Several Colorado activists, as Newsline has previously reported, helped found the Lindell-funded election nonprofit Cause of America, and Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has supported election-denying […] The post Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Summit Daily News
Why a Maryland congressman has spent $1 million on a Colorado liquor license ballot initiative
Democratic congressman from Maryland and his brother, who together own the national Total Wine & More chain, have spent $2 million supporting a potential 2022 Colorado ballot initiative that would loosen the state’s liquor licensing laws and eventually let them open an unlimited number of Colorado stores. U.S. Rep....
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso's voting machines pass accuracy test, contradicting Tina Peters' claim of high error rate
El Paso County election officials began tabulating tens of thousands of ballots over the weekend after the voting machines passed an accuracy test, contradicting claims of a high error rate by Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, who, along with three other candidates, requested a recount after losing her primary race for Secretary of State.
5280.com
Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him
On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
coloradopols.com
We Fixed it For You, Barb Kirkmeyer
State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican nominee in Colorado’s newest Congressional district (CO-08), used her social media accounts today to celebrate “Colorado Day,” the 146th anniversary of the founding of the 38th state. This would be a completely fine and non-controversial statement for virtually any other Colorado...
Better Safe Than Sorry: The Law on Collecting Rainwater in Colorado
Every drop of water in Colorado is precious, but there are several restrictions in place when it comes to saving that water for yourself. According to the legal code of Colorado, Section 37-96.5-103, C.R.S., precipitation (rainwater) is only allowed to be collected in rain barrels from the rooftops of certain residential properties.
coloradopols.com
State Rep. Edie Hooton Withdraws from Race in HD-10
As Marianne Goodland reports for the publication formerly known as The Colorado Statesman:. In a surprise move, state Rep. Edie Hooton announced on Saturday she would not seek reelection to the state House. The Boulder Democrat representing District 10 was running for her fourth and final term in the House…
Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US
There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
coloradopols.com
“Disheartening”–Centennial Institute Director Slams Joe O’Dea
(Promoted by Colorado Pols) One day after the U.S. House passed the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404) on July 19 with support from 47 Republican federal lawmakers, the director of Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute and chairman of the Western Conservative Summit, Jeff Hunt, announced on a local talk radio show the launching of a petition effort to pressure Colorado’s two U.S. Senators to vote against the bill which seeks to codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 1-Aug. 7, 2022
More than 1,599,400 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 66,700 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the CDPHE.
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
A reality check on the Colorado taxpayer refunds now in the mail
Starting today, Colorado will mail 3.7 million taxpayers rebates for $750, or $1,500 for joint tax filers.The intrigue: Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers have branded it the "Colorado Cashback."Reality check: It's all political spin.The rebate is required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, a constitutional amendment that caps state revenues at inflation plus population growth, requiring that any surplus go back to taxpayers.The refund is typically reflected in state income tax returns due each April, but Democrats moved it to three months before the general election, claiming taxpayers needed the money urgently.By the numbers: Sending the checks early will...
lamarledger.com
The highest, lowest, deepest, darkest, quietest places in Colorado
No doubt you’ve heard the phrase “Colorado Above All.” That’s because we were the highest state in elevation long before cannabis was legalized. And while we’re not the coldest state, we are the coolest, right?. While pondering our highness and coolness, we thought it would...
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
Tina Peters will get primary recount, but not the version she requested
DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved. Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race. Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June...
Daily Record
Officials say GOP secretary of state recount is precise
A recount of the Republican secretary of state primary election is ongoing as planned, and the process is running precisely, according to election officials. On Friday, “the El Paso County Elections Department began the Logic and Accuracy test for the 2022 Primary candidate requested recount,” said Chuck Broerman, county clerk, in a statement. “Ms. Tina Peters’ assertion about the Logic and Accuracy Test is incorrect.”
Colorado Ranks in Top 5 Among States in ‘Best Shape’ – Here’s Why
If Colorado was at a nightclub, New Hampshire might come up to us and drop the line, "If I said you have a beautiful body, would you hold it against me?" But how did we rank so high, really?. Clearly, not every Coloradan gets up every day and feels that...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Comments / 5