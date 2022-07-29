Stage West turns The Lights pink with LEGALLY BLONDE

www.valleynewslive.com
BBQ lunch to support the new GiGi’s Playhouse
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GiGi’s Playhouse is making progress with construction in their new location since the fire took their original last year. Tuesday, Capitol Credit Union is hosting a BQQ lunch fundraiser where all proceeds will go to GiGi’s Playhouse. The lunch will go from...
West Acres Mall celebrates turning 50
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –West Acres Mall reflects on 50 years. West Acres Mall is celebrating its special day by looking at its humble beginning and how far it’s come. William Schlossman had a vision. “The inspiration came out of necessity. He was managing the black building and Sears...
WE Fest deals with last-minute ticket problems
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest staffers have been working overtime trying to make sure customers get their tickets in time for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival in Detroit Lakes. “We’re having some issues with our ticket fulfillment company,” said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke. “They have not been able to get them (the tickets) out in a timely manner.”
Beach Hues Meet Grand Views
Kevin and Jean Moug have been clients and friends of Linda Birmingham of dw2 for years. She has assisted with elements of their Fargo home where they raised their family. When their girls graduated and moved out, they felt it was time to downsize to a townhome and Birmingham was lucky enough to lead the charge in that project. When they approached her to assist with the new build, she, of course, was thrilled again with the challenge.
Honoring those that have passed, Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show returns for 13th year
FRAZEE, MN (Valley News Live) - While the years tick by, a family in Frazee, MN, alongside the surrounding community get together to honor the memory of Tyler Shipman. Since his death in 2010, a memorial car show has been put on to raise support for others. “So this car...
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
Jason Anthony Osborn Found Unharmed In Fargo
KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Police Department thanked to public in their efforts to help locate 48-year-old Jason Anthony Osborn. Multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to locate him in Oakes and surrounding agencies according to the police department. The Oakes Police Department thanked the public for their help...
West Fargo Fire: Check outlets ahead of mini heat wave
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is urging caution with outlet usage after a close call Sunday evening. Crews were called to The Haven apartments off 12th Street East around 10:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment, to find an outlet singed from overuse.
Train car jumps tracks in Breckenridge, MN
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews made quick work of a train car that jumped the tracks in Breckenridge, MN. Scanner traffic indicates it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at 8th St. and Minnesota Ave. An official with the Red River Valley Railroad says the train...
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
North Dakota Derby Day highlights social horse racing culture
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The dapper outfits are on full display. Derby day is the season finale for horse racing in the North Dakota Horse Park, owners, trainers, and jockey’s have been working for months to prepare their horses, for this moment. Hundreds came out and laid their...
A career in the courts
Longtime Fargo man was court reporter for 53 years. Norman “Norm” E. Mark has spent much of his life in court. But he was never a suspected criminal, a lawyer, or a judge. Norm was a court reporter for 53 years. And sometimes, because he was a freelance court reporter, his job would require traveling across the country and even into other countries.
‘He would do anything for anybody.’: Family shows their support for cousin fighting brain cancer
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Fargo man has been battling brain cancer, but his family is showing him their support in and out of the hospital. 27-year-old Grant German has been living with and fighting brain cancer for three years. “What we hope for is for it...
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
Popular North Dakota retail store set to close next month after 40 years
A popular retail store in North Dakota recently announced that it would be closing its doors after nearly four decades of business. Laurie's, a popular women's clothing store in North Dakota, recently announced on its business Facebook page that the boutique would be closing its doors on August 31, 2022.
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
Two Detroit Lakes Men Hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
Fire tears through vacant mobile home in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vacant mobile home went up in flames Friday night. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the fire at 753 Countryside Trailer Court shortly after 10 p.m. When they arrived, the trailer was fully involved in a fire. Authorities say a second mobile home...
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
