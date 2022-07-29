The 4 best twin XL sheets for a comfortable dorm bed

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Late nights can be hard to avoid in college, but you still want your bed to be a restful and welcoming spot. If you're picking out sheets for the first time, it's a good chance to opt for a material you find most comfortable and patterns or colors that reflect your personal style.

Make sure to read your dorm room information sheet and note the measurements of the bed. Almost all dorms have an 80-inch, extra-long twin mattress, which is 5 inches longer than a standard twin. Extra-long and standard twin mattresses are both 39 inches wide.

That means standard twin sheets won't fit, and not every set of sheets comes in the twin XL size. But many of our favorite bedding companies make sheets fit for dorm beds. Read more about how we selected the sheets in this guide .

The best twin XL sheets in 2022

Best twin XL sheets overall

Our favorite sheets in any size, L.L.Bean's percale sheets are soft yet crisp, so they feel great against your skin.

Material: 100% pima cotton, percale weave

100% pima cotton, percale weave Thread count: 280

280 Dimensions (fitted sheet): 39" x 80" x 15"

39" x 80" x 15" Care instructions: Machine wash in warm water with like colors. Use only non-chlorine bleach if needed. Tumble dry on low and remove promptly.

Pros: High-quality construction, very soft and comfortable, accessible price, Oeko-Tex certified

Cons: Lack of prints and patterns, fitted sheet may be loose on thinner mattresses, flat sheet and pillowcases sold separately

L.L.Bean's percale sheets are the top pick in our guide to the best sheets . We were impressed with almost everything about them: They're lightweight and breathable, very soft yet still crisp, and they still look great after multiple washes.

While a 280-thread count may sound low, a higher thread count doesn't guarantee a better sheet . For luxurious-feeling sheets, the type of cotton is important too. Made from pima cotton, a high-quality, extra-long-staple cotton, L.L.Bean's percale sheets are extremely soft and very durable.

After going through the wash many times over three months, they retained their soft feel, and there were no loose threads.

If you like soft hues that fit in with almost any decor, the L.L.Bean sheets are a great choice. For bolder prints and patterns, try Brooklinen's sheets .

One drawback of L.L.Bean's twin XL sheets is that the flat sheets and pillowcases are sold separately. All together, the fitted and flat sheets and two pillowcases costs $134.85.

Best budget twin XL sheets

The Threshold Performance sheets are silky smooth, with deep pockets that fit well on a twin XL bed and durable construction to last many washes.

Material: 100% cotton, sateen weave

100% cotton, sateen weave Thread count: 400

400 Dimensions (fitted sheet): 39" x 80" x 18"

39" x 80" x 18" Care instructions: Machine wash in cold water. Tumble dry on low.

Pros: Great fit, Oeko-Tex certified, good thread count

Cons: May show body oils more easily, smell bad out of the package

Target's Threshold sheets are smooth, soft, and silky, made from materials that usually match the specs of sheets four times the price. You might be disappointed to find they're not actually wrinkle-resistant, as advertised, but they're great otherwise — both comfortable and durable.

One of their most notable features is the deep fitted sheet. There's extra stretch built into the corners of the sheet, helping it cling to any twin XL mattress and reduce fabric bunching. The deep pockets are especially great if you want to add a mattress topper to your bed. There are also labels for "top" and "bottom" to further speed up the process of making your bed.

Compared to other sheets we've tested, the Threshold set traps body oils readily and can develop a greasy feel if you don't wash it often. This drawback provides a lesson in a good bed-keeping habit you should keep for life: Wash your sheets every week .

Luckily, after many washes, you shouldn't have any pilling or durability issues. Just make sure to wash them before your first use, since they have an initial odor.

Best flannel twin XL sheets

The L.L.Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheets will keep you warm and cozy in a chilly dorm room without making you overheat.

Material: 100% brushed cotton

100% brushed cotton Dimensions (fitted sheet): 39" x 80" x 15"

39" x 80" x 15" Care instructions: Machine wash in cold water. Tumble dry on low.

Pros: Comfortable and velvety feel, not too heavy, doesn't pill or color-fade over time, comes in many colors and patterns, Oeko-Tex certified

Cons: May not be warm enough for extreme cold, flat sheet and pillowcases sold separately

L.L.Bean is known for its flannel, from shirts to slipper lining, and its sheets don't disappoint. They're the top pick in our guide to the best flannel sheets .

Though flannel sheets are a winter staple, L.L.Bean says you can use its version year-round. We tried them in the summer, and they were surprisingly comfy and breathable. The top sheet isn't overly heavy, so you won't overheat. On the flip side, these might not be the sheets for you if your dorm is excessively frigid.

As you might expect, L.L.Bean's flannel sheds a lot in the dryer. However, we noticed significantly less lint after a couple of initial washes. After several washings, the flannel was as soft and unpilled as ever. The sage green color stayed true too.

Sadly, L.L.Bean doesn't offer quite the variety of patterns and colors for its twin XL flannel sheets as it does for its other sizes. You can still get them in eight different hues though.

As with the L.L.Bean's percale sheets, the twin XL fitted sheet is sold separately from the flat sheet and pillowcases .

Best linen twin XL sheets

Soft and breezy, Parachute's Linen Sheet Set is a great choice for warmer climates or those who sleep hot.

Material: 100% European flax

100% European flax Dimensions (fitted sheet): 39" x 80" x 16"

39" x 80" x 16" Care instructions: Machine wash in lukewarm water. Tumble dry on low.

Pros: Soft, breathable, color retains well, flat sheet sold separately, Oeko-Tex certified

Cons: Shed a lot in the dryer, wrinkle easily

If linen dredges up a scratchy sensation, you're not alone. But Parachute's linen sheets are soft and already feel like they've been through the wash right out of the package.

We use this sheet set on particularly warm nights because it's nice and breathable. There's no doubt that linen sheets are a luxury, but they're a great investment if you get very warm while you sleep or go to school in a warmer area of the country .

If you don't love the relaxed, wrinkled look, these sheets aren't for you. They do tend to crease a bit more than some other linen sheets we've tried.

Even after a number of washes, there's still a fair amount of lint in the dryer trap. However, the sheets haven't pilled much and the clay color is as deep as when we opened the package. The earthy tones you can choose from are all rich and inviting.

We love the envelope closure of the pillowcase, but note that the set only comes with one. You can choose whether or not you want a top sheet, and forgoing one saves you $100.

What else we recommend and why

What else we tested

Under $150

Casper Hyperlite Sheet Set : Casper's Hyperlite Sheet Set is made from Tencel lyocell, making them super lightweight and soft. The material is a bit see-through, but they've held up after several washes.

Riley Percale Sheet Set : Riley makes soft percale sheets, but they couldn't quite edge out L.L.Bean's. The cool-feeling sheets wash well without pilling. They come in beautiful colors, and buying the flat sheet is optional (and costs an extra $70).

Under $250

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set : Boll & Branch's ethically and sustainably made sheets are comfortable and durable. They're made of long-staple cotton and come in a soothing palette of soft colors. Read our full review of Boll & Branch sheets here .

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set : One of the best sheets we've ever tried, Brooklinen's sheets are buttery soft right out of the package and only get softer over time. They're a bit pricier than the L.L.Bean sheets but come in bolder colors and patterns, especially in the limited-edition options. Read our full review of Brooklinen sheets here .

Over $250

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set : Brooklinen's made-in-Portugal linen sheets are individually garment-dyed, making each piece feel unique. Brooklinen's sheets are cozy and a great value for the price.

Bed Threads Linen Bedding Set : With fairly priced linen sheets, Bed Threads offers extended sizing and a rainbow of gorgeous hues.

What we do not recommend and why

Crane & Canopy Embroidered Sheet Set : These sheets are made from high-quality cotton but are a lot more expensive than those with similar material and thread counts. We think L.L.Bean and Brooklinen are a better value.

Ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet Set : Ettitude uses bamboo lyocell for its sheets. They're soft, silky, and cool but also delicate. The sheets pilled significantly after washing.

Our twin XL sheet testing methodology

We haven't specifically tried the twin XL sizes of the sheets in our guide, but they're all taken from our guides to the best sheets and are sheets that we've tested in other sizes.

Here's how we tested:

We wash and dry each set according to the instructions at least five times. That usually means washing the sheets in a cold cycle with gentle detergent and drying them on low. We sleep on each set for at least one week and note texture, overall comfort, breathability, and coolness.

Note: We also test for fit in our other sheet guides, but because the dimensions of the twin XL sheet are different, the results don't apply.

How long is a twin XL mattress?

Twin XL sheet FAQs

Dorms usually have extra-long twin mattresses that are 80 inches long and 39 inches wide.

You'll want to double-check the measurements of your dorm bed, but most twin XL sheets are 80 by 39 inches, but the pocket depth can vary. If you plan on bringing a mattress topper, you'll want to get sheets with roomier pockets to accommodate it.

Do twin sheets fit a twin XL bed?

No, twin XL beds are 5 inches longer than twin beds (80 inches versus 75). You won't be able to stretch twin sheets over the extra-long mattress.

Both twin and twin XL beds have the same width, 39 inches. While you could theoretically fit twin XL sheets on a regular twin bed, you'd have a lot of excess fabric to tuck under the mattress.

What's the best material for a twin XL sheet?

It's hard to go wrong with cotton sheets. They're soft, durable, and easy to clean.

If you like a lighter, crisper feel, look for percale weaves. For denser sheets with a sheen, you may prefer sateen. Flannel sheets are made of cotton and are cozy and warm.

For other fabric options, we love linen sheets in warm weather. But they are pricey and wrinkle easily.

What about jersey sheets?

We haven't included jersey in our guide because we haven't thoroughly tested any. Because of the way it's knit, jersey tends to be less breathable.

If you have your heart set on the T-shirt-like feel of jersey, we recommend looking for ones made of cotton, as that will give you a bit more airflow.

Does thread count matter?

Thread count matters for cotton sheets, but you need to take into account other factors, like the type of cotton. Think twice before simply buying the highest thread-count sheets.

You can read more about thread count here . The experts we spoke with said between 300 and 400 is a good thread count. However, you'll note that our top pick, the L.L.Bean percale sheets, have a 280 thread count. They're still fantastic sheets because they're made with high-quality, extra-long-staple cotton.

What's Oeko-Tex certification?

All of our top picks have a Standard 100 by Oeko Tex certification . The sheets have been independently tested for over 100 harmful chemical substances and are safe for human use.

