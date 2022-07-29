ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of missing mother

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOrKp_0gxjAtNc00

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a young mother who has not been seen for more than a week.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip flops when she was last seen alive on July 22.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was found four days later on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.

Essex Police said that on Friday morning a 36-year-old man from Pitsea was arrested on suspicion of Ms Wright’s murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyqcV_0gxjAtNc00
Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, has been missing since July 22 and her car was found on July 26. (Essex Police/ PA)

It is understood that the suspect, who remains in custody, is known to Ms Wright.

Ms Wright, who is 5ft 8in, slim, with hazel eyes and shoulder length blonde hair, has not been seen or heard from since 8.30am on Friday July 22.

She has a dream catcher tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo of a rose on her right hand.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Madison is a young mum, with a family who love her and are desperately worried about her.

She’s been missing for a week today and is still missing, and we desperately need to find her

“She’s been missing for a week today and is still missing, and we desperately need to find her.

“We have a team of dedicated, specialist officers and staff working to find her and we urgently need anyone with information about her disappearance to contact us.”

He said officers want to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Ms Wright since the morning of July 22, or saw her between that point and when her car was found on Tuesday July 26.

The force is also appealing for CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident.

Essex Police has set up a dedicated phone line for people to report information to them on 0207 1267612.

Information can also be reported online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q20-PO1 or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Images released of man following fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl

Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man following the fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte. Lincolnshire Police released four CCTV images of the man and warned anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately. The force added that two people who were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Nine-year-old girl who died from suspected stab wound in Boston named

Police have named a nine-year-old girl who died from a suspected stab wound in Boston, Lincolnshire. Lilia Valutyte was found at the scene in Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday, Lincolnshire Police said. It comes after two people were arrested as part of a murder investigation following the “isolated...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Two people arrested after girl, nine, dies from suspected stab wound

Two people have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in Boston. Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the scene in Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday. The force said on Friday that two people have been...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Mother and partner guilty of murdering son who died after weeks of torture

A mother and her partner have been found guilty of murdering her 15-year-old son who died after a campaign of torture.Sebastian Kalinowski died of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, after weeks of what prosecutors described as “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and her long-term partner Andrzej Latoszewski, 38.A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard that Sebastian was beaten with a bed slat, whipped with an extension cable and stabbed with a needle by his mother and her partner.After the couple were arrested in connection with Sebastian’s death,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Essex Police#Violent Crime#Jvw
Daily Mail

Pictured with the partner accused of her murder: Missing mother Madison Wright, 30, is seen smiling with man, 36, who stands accused of killing her after body was found dumped in park

A 36-year-old man has been pictured smiling with a 'quiet and kind' mother he is accused of murdering. Gary Bennett appeared today at Southend Magistrates Court over the suspected murder of his partner Madison Wright, 30 - a mother-of-one who went missing for ten days. A picture shows the couple...
The Independent

Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing student nurse not seen for three weeks

Police have launched an appeal to find a student nurse missing for more than three weeks. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex on 4 July and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon days later on 7 July. Detectives investigating the 24-year-old's disappearance are “extremely concerned” for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her on the night on Wednesday, 6 July, or the early hours of the next day.The 24-year-old’s family have not heard from her and she has also not attended work for more...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Daily Mail

Last known photo emerges of little girl Charlie, six, who died of malnutrition in alleged 'house of horror' - as neighbours reveal her mother is 'traumatised': 'She watched her child die'

Just two weeks ago, Charlie - dressed in a baby-pink tracksuit and broad-brimmed hat - posed for a photo at her family home hunched over with her eyes closed. It was the last picture of the six-year-old ever taken before the little girl was found unresponsive at her family's housing commission home in Munno Para, in Adelaide's northern suburbs, in the early hours of Friday morning.
The Independent

Adoptive father of seven-year-old boy found dead in washing machine says door to home was unlocked

The foster father of a seven-year-old boy found dead in the family's washing machine last week has said he came home to find their house unlocked just before the body was discovered.Jermaine Thomas, who reported his adopted son Troy Khoeler missing in the small hours on Thursday morning, told local news reporters that the door to the house was unlocked when he returned there just before midnight on Wednesday evening.Police in Spring, Texas said they received the missing persons call around 5.20am, and found Troy’s body inside the top-loading washing machine at the family's rented home around 6am.County sheriffs...
SPRING, TX
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Daily Mail

Mother, 32, and stepfather, 38, are charged with murdering her 10-month-old baby boy who was found critically injured at home

A mother and stepfather have been charged with the murder of her ten-month-old baby boy who died in a Derbyshire home. Mother Gemma Barton, 32, and her partner Craig Crouch, 38, are accused of killing the child who was discovered in a critically ill state at 7.15am on December 30, 2020 by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.
HEALTH SERVICES
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy