TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on St. Mary’s Road at Oakley Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – There has been a two vehicle crash on St. Mary’s Road. The crash is at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive.
There is no word in possible injuries in the incident.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.
This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.
