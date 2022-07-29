ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on St. Mary’s Road at Oakley Drive

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXL8W_0gxjApqi00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – There has been a two vehicle crash on St. Mary’s Road. The crash is at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive.

There is no word in possible injuries in the incident.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in East Alabama are working to put out a structure fire on Lee Road 443 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the building may have been vacant. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WRBL News 3

Man killed in Chambers County traffic crash

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash has claimed the life of a Smiths Station man. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the multi-vehicle crash happened Friday morning at 8:10 a.m. in Chambers County. ALEA has identified the victim as 30-year-old Drew F. Terry. According to officials, Terry was killed when […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Accidents
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
Columbus, GA
Sports
WMBB

Two people killed in car accident

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have died as a result of a two-car crash in Calhoun County on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3:05 p.m. an SUV was heading north on State Road 73. At the same time a pickup truck was heading south on State Road 73. Troopers said […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

LAGRANGE: Plane with landing gear issues touches down at local airport

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An airplane experiencing gear issues landed at the LaGrange-Callaway airport this late afternoon, according to the Troup County Board of Commissioners. Troup County officials say that the Single Piston Airplane either had no landing gear, or malfunctioning landing gear. It touched down at around 2:59 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
WJBF

Chambers Co. Drug Task Force arrests 50 individuals on 116 charges

CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and August 1. Arrests made are as follows: 1. […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing person

UPDATE 08/02/2022: The Columbus Police Department confirmed that Dixon-Carter has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#St Mary S Road#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Automotive crash claims life of 70-year-old Columbus man

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal automotive accident claimed the life of one Columbus man at around 5:20 a.m. this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Clyde Humphrey, 70, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his 2009 Toyota Scion left the roadway, striking a tree. This crash happened on U.S. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Isolated showers and hot for those heading back to school.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —It’s the first day of school for a few school districts in the News 3 viewing area and the forecast remains hot, humid with an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for showers and storms will come after 4 PM but a few may squeeze out […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WRBL News 3

Columbus River Safety Committee to implement additional signage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee River brings thousands of visitors to Columbus, especially during the summer months. What visitors don’t anticipate is the powerful current that comes with it. The strong currents of the Chattahoochee River claims lives every year. Both Columbus, Georgia and Phenix City, Alabama work together to implement safety guidelines for […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Smiths Station man dies after being thrown from motorcycle

A Smiths Station man was killed Friday morning after striking an SUV with his motorcycle and then being thrown into the air and hit by a pickup truck, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforccement Agency. About 8:10 a.m. Friday, Drew F. Terry, 30, was riding a...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WTVM

Heavy police presence on 16th Avenue in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on 16th Avenue and Whitewater Avenue in Phenix City. Several Phenix City police squad cars are on the scene. It is unknown at this time what is causing this presence. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police make arrest in Winston Road double shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a recent double shooting on Winston Road. According to police, George Watley, age 48, has been arrested in connection to the July 24 shootings of a man and a woman in 1000 block of Winston Road. Police said the man was taken […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy