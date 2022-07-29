Consolidated General Election

kxoradio.com
IID Board Meets Tuesday
(County Board of Supervisors)....They will not be meeting Tuesday. The County Board is on summer break and will not meet this week or next week, unless a special meeting is called. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors is not on summer break. They will meet Tuesday. The public session begins at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. There will be two presentations, for Employee of the month and for Team of the Month of August. There will be a LAFCO update conducted by Gary Thompson and Jurg Hueberger. There will also be a Salton Sea Management Plan updated provided by Tonya Marsha and Miguel Hernandez. The actionb agenda includes the Salton Sea Species Conservation Habitat Project, The Equal Distribution Plan Clearinghouse conservation account water cost methodology and acknowledge 2022 cost, and the Board will be asked to acknowledge 2022 second quarter budget amendment. Inbformation items include an update by Ag Water Advisory Committee chairman Mark Broom, and an IID status update on COVID 19. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
SR-111 Lane Closures
Construction crews will reduce lanes on both northbound and southbound State Route 111 in Calexico. The work will begin on Thursday, August 4, 2022, just south of the intersection of 111 and 98. Crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through Tuesday, August 16. At least one lane will remain open in each direction during the work. The closures are to accomodate paving operations.
School Supply Donations
(SURE Helpline is asking for donations)...They are asking for school supplies. The supplies will be packed in a backpack and delivered to elementary school kids. The Back to School Supply Drive is currently underway, until August 12. It began earlier in July. Distribution of the School Supplies will be August 18 at the SURE Helpline Center office on Main Street in El Centro. They will be distributed to kids in the first to 8th grade, on a first come first served basis. Contact the SURE Helpline for information on how to donate items.
Emergency Declaration For Rutherford Road
(Temporary Closure)...It is for a portion of Rutherford Road near Highway 111. An emergency declaration was approved to speed up the repairs. Repairs will begin August 4th. County Public Works says a sinkhole just east of Highway 111 is threatening the integrity of Rutherford The repairs are estimated to cost between $50,000 and $100,000. They are hoping the work will be complete in about a week from the closure date. An emergency declaration was needed to avoid the bidding process, which would have taken about a month before work could begin.
Dudek Consulting Awarded $2.4 Million Contract
(Process to make Lithium development easier)....The County has approved a contract with Dudek Consulting. They will create a specific plan and programmatic environmental impast report to further the development of a local lithium extraction industry. The specifc plan and EIR will expedite the state's permit process, allowing lithium developers to bein work as soon as possible. The funding for the contract will come from the lithium development plan included in the state budget.
Murder Suspect Apprehended
A Riverside County murder suspect was apprehended in Imperial County Saturday. According to Imperial County Narcotics Task Force Commander John Seaman, On Friday, July 29, 2022, Desert Hot Spring Police responded to a report of a disturbance on a SunLine bus. A man on the bus was fatally stabbed and the attacker fled. On Saturday, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, Israel Eduardo Perez, a 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident. Perez was arrested later that day by officers with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Gang Impact Team, the United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, the El Centro Police Department and the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force. Perez was taken into custody without incident in the area of Keystone Road and Highway 111. He was booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio. Commander Seaman said, "This arrest was successful because of the diligent efforts of our allied agencies, who worked together in partnership with one another to ensure the public's safety.
Woman Arrested for DUI
A 41-year-old woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she hit a home at Desert Trails Park. Shortly after 1:00 a.m., El Centro Police responded to the accident in the 200 block of Wake Avenue. The driver of the car was not injured but was cited and released for Driving Under the Influence.
