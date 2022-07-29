Consolidated General Election

(County Board of Supervisors)....They will not be meeting Tuesday. The County Board is on summer break and will not meet this week or next week, unless a special meeting is called. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors is not on summer break. They will meet Tuesday. The public session begins at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. There will be two presentations, for Employee of the month and for Team of the Month of August. There will be a LAFCO update conducted by Gary Thompson and Jurg Hueberger. There will also be a Salton Sea Management Plan updated provided by Tonya Marsha and Miguel Hernandez. The actionb agenda includes the Salton Sea Species Conservation Habitat Project, The Equal Distribution Plan Clearinghouse conservation account water cost methodology and acknowledge 2022 cost, and the Board will be asked to acknowledge 2022 second quarter budget amendment. Inbformation items include an update by Ag Water Advisory Committee chairman Mark Broom, and an IID status update on COVID 19. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.

1 DAY AGO