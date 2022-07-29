N.H. sees its first mosquito batch of West Nile Virus this season

www.nhpr.org
Patients testing positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals remains steady over weekend
Patients testing positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals remained fairly steady over the weekend, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. The state hospital association reported 83 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in hospitals on Monday, up from 76 Sunday. There were 83 patients who tested positive Saturday, as well.
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
Rising costs, staffing shortages pose challenges for N.H. camps
As the final days of summer are approaching, summer camps in New Hampshire are already thinking ahead to next season — and weighing how to weather the ongoing challenges of staffing shortages, rising costs and more. New Hampshire Camp Directors Association President Ken Robbins, who also leads Camp Kabeyun...
Video: Great horned owl captured on trail camera while on a hunt in southern New Hampshire
VIDEO: A great horned owl was captured on a trail camera while on a hunt. These owls have a varied died from tiny insects to large geese, and primarily feed on small mammals, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Part 3: For New Hampshire residents, Native American heritage is personal
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is the final installment in the “We have Always Been Here” series that examines where New Hampshire stands when it comes to acknowledgement of and support for its indigenous people, what steps other New England states have taken and what Abenaki people in the state have done on their own to build awareness of their heritage and contributions to the state.
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
New Hampshire residents face higher electricity costs as more hot weather looms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Electricity rates are going up in New Hampshire as residents brace for more extreme heat this week. Utility officials said electricity supply rates are climbing for a number of reasons, with the biggest factors being the war in Ukraine and New England's reliance on natural gas.
Hiker collapses, dies on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a hiker who collapsed on the Northeast’s highest peak has died despite efforts by multiple groups to resuscitate him amid freezing temperatures and high winds. According to the Department of Fish and Game, a group of hikers found the man...
Protecting Connecticut’s vulnerable shorebirds takes a community effort
On a slice of West Haven’s shoreline is a beach. But not the regular kind - here, people come to observe birds, not pitch umbrellas. Every year, conservationists and volunteers have banded together to protect migratory birds that rely on Connecticut’s beaches to nest and lay eggs. It's crucial habitat that is under threat from rising sea levels, worsening storms due to climate change, and disturbance from people.
Gunstock Mountain Resort to reopen after commission overhaul
Gunstock Mountain Resort — a ski area and resort in Gilford, New Hampshire — shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned. It will soon reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees Gunstock. The general manager of the county-owned resort and...
Video: Shower, storm chances Tuesday in New Hampshire
The heat and humidity begins to ramp up again soon, along with our chances for showers and storms. The hottest day this week will be Thursday with highs in the mid-90s!. Partly cloudy night with low humidity. Temperatures fall into the 60s to most. Tuesday turns more humid. Some sun,...
New Vaccines Required This Fall for Massachusetts 7th Through 12th Graders
The sound you just heard was the page torn from the calendar, indicating July has left the building and it is now the month of August. Listen closely as the school bells soon will peal, calling the young ones back to the classroom. The 2022-2023 school year is almost upon us.
How Long Will NH Stay ‘an Island in New England' Without Legal Marijuana?
It may be the "live free or die" state, but when it comes to getting marijuana, people in New Hampshire are certainly less free than elsewhere in New England. When cannabis was allowed for recreational use in Rhode Island this May, New Hampshire was left as the only state in the region that has yet to legalize the drug. That's despite the fact that about three quarters of state residents support legalization, according to a recent poll.
Hiker dies on Mount Washington
CONCORD, N.H. — Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast's highest mountain, authorities said.A group of hikers found the man unconscious and not breathing on Mount Washington's Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said. They called 911 and started performing CPR.Members of one rescue group drove to the summit of the nearly 6,300-foot mountain and hiked down to the man, while another group rode up the mountain's famous Cog Railway and hiked in.With no sign of life after 40 minutes, resuscitation efforts ceased, and rescue group members carried the body nearly a mile to the train.A dog the man was hiking with was taken to an animal shelter until it can be reunited with the man's family.
Saint-Gobain halts coating production due to a broken PFAS treatment system
A treatment system that’s meant to minimize the toxic PFAS chemicals emitted by the Saint-Gobain manufacturing facility in Merrimack is broken, and the company has stopped some of its manufacturing work until it is fixed. Saint-Gobain’s regenerative thermal oxidizer (or RTO) failed last Monday, when its fan shut down...
Fire in basement apartment in Hamilton leaves six animals dead
HAMILTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out in a basement apartment in Hamilton claimed the lives of six animals. Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 255 Woodbury St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy flames shooting 15 feet above the roof line.
Gunstock Area Commission formally votes to rehire management team
GILFORD, N.H. — Another emergency meeting was held Sunday by the Gunstock Area Commission in hopes to reopen the resort. That team resigned in recent weeks and said they could no longer work with the commission's chairman. The commission formally voted to rehire the management team, however, that's contingent...
Free Things to Do in New Hampshire This Weekend
If you’re wondering what to do this weekend in New Hampshire, you might want to start with free things to do in Manchester. The city’s annual Trolley Nights provide the perfect opportunity to check out free attractions like the interactive SEE Science Center, the Millyard Museum, and the NH Institute of Art. Check out VisitHN to find more free activities in New Hampshire. There are also plenty of free events that take place throughout the year, including the annual NH Trolley Nights.
New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet owners
“The amount of onion powder potentially ingested by Tsuk posed a risk for red blood cell damage, anemia, and GI irritation,” Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist, said, per People.
