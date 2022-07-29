Commonwealth Games: Neil Fachie wins tandem time trial gold

www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson edged into a narrow 17-point lead after two events of the...
BBC
Lionesses: Euro 22 winners England to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley
European champions England are set to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley on 7 October. The first meeting between the teams at Wembley is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games. The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday 3...
BBC
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
BBC
Tory leader contender Truss remarks obnoxious - John Swinney
Scotland's deputy first minister John Swinney said Tory leadership contender Liz Truss's comment that Nicola Sturgeon should be ignored was "completely and utterly unacceptable". He told BBC Scotland's The Nine programme: "People in Scotland, whatever their politics, will be absolutely horrified by the obnoxious remarks that Liz Truss has made...
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
BBC
Truss says best to ignore attention-seeking Sturgeon
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore "attention seeker" Nicola Sturgeon. The foreign secretary criticised Scotland's first minister before ruling out a second independence referendum. Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, Ms Truss described herself as "a child of the Union", having spent some...
BBC
Channel Migrants: New daily high for 2022 set on Monday
Almost 700 migrants crossed the English Channel in 14 small boats on Monday, a record for the year so far. The Ministry of Defence said 696 migrants made the crossing, topping the previous daily record of 651 in April. The French authorities stopped two boats at sea with 35 people...
BBC
When Delhi and London colluded to deny passports to Indians
In 1967, India's Supreme Court ruled that holding a passport and travelling abroad was a fundamental right of every citizen. It was a landmark decision because until then the passport was largely considered a document of privilege and would be given to only those who were "respectable" or "worthy" enough to represent India and "uphold its honour aboard".
