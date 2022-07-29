East Ky. flooding death toll at 16

whopam.com
Eastern Kentucky flood death toll at 25, likely to grow
Kentucky’s governor says it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people. Governor Andy Beshear said today the death toll will likely rise as a result of this week’s record flooding. Beshear said first responders have made more than...
Nearly All Abortions Banned In Kentucky After AG Wins Appeal
Nearly all abortions are banned again in the state of Kentucky. The Kentucky Court of Appeals granted a motion by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron to move forward with enforcing the state’s trigger law, as well as a law banning abortions past six-weeks. Cameron says he appreciates the court’s...
