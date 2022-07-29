PHOTOS: Boy Harsher takes over Sam's Burger Joint in San Antonio

Few flavors scream “West Side" like that of now-defunct Malt House’s Crispy Dogs, those fried, tortilla-wrapped franks split and stuffed with easy-melt cheese. Now, this Saturday, San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. is bringing back that oh-so-good-yet-oh-so-bad-for-you treat — for one day only. Which might be the closest we'll get since Malt House permanently shut its doors in 2018.

3 DAYS AGO