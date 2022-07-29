PHOTOS: Boy Harsher takes over Sam's Burger Joint in San Antonio

www.mysanantonio.com
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_com
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh Jurberg
'Jackass' star Steve-O skates inside Wharton Buc-ee's during Texas tour
He was decked out in full Buc-ee's gear.
KSAT 12
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces San Antonio show at AT&T Center
SAN ANTONIO – Renowned comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to San Antonio this fall for his 2022 Back on Tour journey. Iglesias will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, at the AT&T Center located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway. The last time Iglesias was in San Antonio in July...
Weathered Souls Brewing taps Philly cheesesteak expert for kitchen takeover
South BBQ will end service this Sunday.
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken
Apparently, San Antonians love their Japanese-style fried chicken. Krazy Katsu — a new spot offering the herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken in sandwich form — held its grand opening over the weekend and sold out of 900 pounds of yardbird in just two days, according to a Saturday post on the restaurant's Instagram feed.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse adding a new $2.5M Central Texas restaurant
Ice house and restaurant on the way to Hays County
San Antonio-set 'Miss Congeniality' was mostly filmed in another Texas city
Two local landmarks are featured in the film.
Where to get boozy ice cream around San Antonio
For those who need a little something extra with their dessert.
Krazy Katsu debuts jumbo Japanese chicken sandwiches at The Yard
Stay up to date on the latest San Antonio food news.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
Three kid-friendly Hill Country bars for parents to grab an ice cold pint
Need one more day trip before school starts? Check these places out
H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing hosting homage to Malt House's Crispy Dogs on Saturday
Few flavors scream “West Side" like that of now-defunct Malt House’s Crispy Dogs, those fried, tortilla-wrapped franks split and stuffed with easy-melt cheese. Now, this Saturday, San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. is bringing back that oh-so-good-yet-oh-so-bad-for-you treat — for one day only. Which might be the closest we'll get since Malt House permanently shut its doors in 2018.
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
San Antonio and Austin have seen 3 straight months of record-breaking heat
Yes, it really is that hot outside.
Watch restored footage of San Antonio streets in the late 1940s
A YouTuber has enhanced footage of in mid-century San Antonio.
San Antonio River Walk ranked among Top 20 most beautiful sights in the world
New York City's Central Park was No. 1 on the list.
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
Black Rock Coffee Bar to serve free drinks during first San Antonio opening
San Antonio's first sip of Black Rock coffee will be a free one.
