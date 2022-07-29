Calumet College of St. Joseph hosts fifth annual Pierogi Stumble 5k

nwi.life
Lubeznik Center for the Arts Partners with Local Artist and Church on Community Mural
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has partnered with local artist Bernard Williams and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on the west side of Michigan City to create a mural emphasizing the history and values of the church. The mural project idea was ignited by LCA staff participating in community arts programming webinars and learning how others have transformed their neighborhoods with community driven public art. “Public art is a very engaging way to activate the environment for people’s enjoyment and reflection. Everyone gets to weigh in on what they think about the art. For community participatory art, it gives the community voice and power. Where art exists, so does value and power, and LCA has made a commitment to serve our residents and neighborhoods outside of the downtown area with art and art experiences,” said Janet Bloch, LCA executive director. With 30 years of experience painting murals, Williams stated, “It’s a unique project. It’s literally in neighborhoods. LCA is really trying to do something new. When communities see themselves reflected in artworks, there’s a sense of energy and pride that gets generated. I think art has inspiring and rejuvenating potential for people.” Williams is no stranger to Michigan City or LCA. He designed the Naomi Anderson Project art installation in Michigan City’s Westcott Park unveiled earlier this year, and he has shown in multiple group shows at LCA.
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton charging forward with a big bang
To commemorate July 4, fireworks were set off in Hawthorne Park honoring a day of hard-won independence. The event began at 9 a.m. with a parade leading from Yost Elementary School and ended in Hawthorne Park. Following the parade, guests enjoyed a pancake breakfast provided by the Chesterton Lions Club,...
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 4 – 7
Celebrate the start of August by taking part in one of the many exciting events happening around you in Northwest Indiana this weekend. Whether it’s an outdoor event, a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, a concert, or something in between, there are tons of options to choose from. Take a look...
Board member spotlight: Milton Reed
Entrepreneur. Educator. Egalitarian. With over 20 years of business experience, Milton Reed is the Principal of Global Consulting Solutions (GCS) and a board member of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors. GCS partners with businesses and governments to provide implementation blueprints for economic development and rejuvenation. Incorporating the private and public sectors GCS can touch on environmental and community issues.
