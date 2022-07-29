ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwyneth Paltrow says children of celebrities 'almost have to work twice as hard' once they 'unfairly' get their start in Hollywood

By Keyaira Boone
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow made statements about feeling like she had to work "twice as hard" because she had famous parents.

Photo Credit: Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

  • Gwyneth Paltrow believes kids of celebrities "almost have to work twice as hard" to succeed.
  • She shared her thoughts on an episode of Hailey Bieber's YouTube show "Who's In My Bathroom?"
  • Paltrow said it is harder for celebrity children because "people are ready to pull you down."

Gwyneth Paltrow said celebrity children in Hollywood "almost have to work twice as hard" as others in the industry to prove themselves on Wednesday's episode of " Who's In My Bathroom?," a YouTube show hosted by Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Bieber, a model who's the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the wife of Justin Bieber , asked Paltrow about her perspective on the "idea of nepotism."

The Academy Award-winning actress began by acknowledging the privilege she experienced as the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow . "As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way," said Paltrow.

"However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good, because people are ready to pull you down and say, 'You don't belong there,' or, 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom,'" the Goop founder added.

The sentiments resonated with Bieber, who said "I need to hear this today" in response.

Goop founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow expressed her views on the criticism associated with nepotism.

Photo Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Paltrow was immediately called out on social media for her statements. One Twitter user deemed her "intolerable," and another called her point of view "insane."

She is not the only high-profile actress to be called out in connection to having family members in the industry.

Jennifer Aniston, the daughter of "Days of Our Lives" star John Aniston and the late actress Nancy Dow, received backlash for saying the internet had promoted a culture "of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing" in a Variety Actors on Actors interview with Sebastian Stan in June. The comment resulted in Aniston being called a "nepotism baby" on Twitter.

See the full conversation between Paltrow and Bieber below.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 17

#fblessatlast#
3d ago

Not if they’re brought up to be strong, willful individuals in society

Reply
6
