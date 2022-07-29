Russian Diplomat "Open" To Discussing Brittney Griner Swap: Fans React

thespun.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
U.S. Congressman Reacts To Brittney Griner Trade Offer
The United States is hoping to make a trade with Russia for Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody for several months. She was reportedly arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. While Griner is reportedly expected...
Rubio urges FBI to investigate Cuba’s ties to U.S.-based anti-embargo group Bridges of Love
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is urging the FBI to open an “immediate” investigation into a U.S. anti-embargo group whose members recently met Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel, claiming that they are acting as unregistered foreign agents of the Cuban government.
Opinion: What Ayman al-Zawahiri's death means for al-Qaida's future
Zawahiri's death places al-Qaida in a precarious position, argues Colin P. Clarke of the Soufan Center. The question of succession will help shape al-Qaida now — and it may prove divisive.
UN says Yemen’s warring sides agree to renew existing truce
CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations said Yemen’s warring parties agreed Tuesday to renew an existing truce for another two months after concerted international efforts. The already 4-month-old cease-fire has been the longest nationwide ease in fighting since the country’s war began six years ago. The U.N. envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement that the country’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels had also agreed to try to arrive at “an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible.” Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014, when the Houthis descended from their northern enclave and took over the capital, forcing the government to flee to the south before its exile in Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition — then backed by the United Sates — entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power. Since then, the conflict has turned into a proxy war between regional foes Saudi Arabia and Iran, which backs the Houthis.
