Russian Diplomat "Open" To Discussing Brittney Griner Swap: Fans React

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations said Yemen’s warring parties agreed Tuesday to renew an existing truce for another two months after concerted international efforts. The already 4-month-old cease-fire has been the longest nationwide ease in fighting since the country’s war began six years ago. The U.N. envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement that the country’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels had also agreed to try to arrive at “an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible.” Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014, when the Houthis descended from their northern enclave and took over the capital, forcing the government to flee to the south before its exile in Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition — then backed by the United Sates — entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power. Since then, the conflict has turned into a proxy war between regional foes Saudi Arabia and Iran, which backs the Houthis.

WORLD ・ 29 MINUTES AGO