Hamilton rues ‘crazy’ performance swings as Mercedes experiments

Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications: “I was just glad it wasn’t us. … We’ve had our time, too, so we’ve got to sit back in the back row on this one."
Denny Hamlin Brings Trophy For Chase Elliott: NASCAR World Reacts
Denny Hamlin was given the trophy at Pocono last weekend, after he appeared to take home the win at the Cup Series race. However, both Hamlin and another driver were disqualified from the race, leading to a shocking result. Chase Elliott is now the true champion. Hamlin has reportedly brought...
A.J. Allmendinger collapses out of car after NASCAR race
A.J. Allmendinger absolutely battled through some tough conditions during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he still managed a top-10 finish. Allmendinger’s cool suit wasn’t working, and he also ran out of water in his bottle late in the race. The driver of the No....
The Surprising Reason Lewis Hamilton Sold His $29 Million Private Jet
Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton sold his jet when he decided to embrace a greener, more sustainable lifestyle.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Video: Scary Collision During Cup Series In Indianapolis
There have been some scary collisions during Sunday's Cup Series race in Indianapolis. Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon collided in what was probably the most-intense of them all. Larson and Dillon collided during a turn at nearly full speed on Sunday afternoon. This was scary to watch:. Thankfully, both drivers...
Joe Gibbs Racing puts nose tape on display after NASCAR DQ (Video)
Joe Gibbs Racing shows exactly what brought the disqualifications in video; Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch comment. Last weekend at Pocono Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing crossed the finish line with a 1-2 finish. Just a few hours later, race winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified. The win was handed to Chase Elliott.
Kevin Harvick, Other Drivers Call Out NASCAR Following Kurt Busch’s Pocono Crash
As Kurt Busch misses his second consecutive race with concussion symptoms, drivers appear to take issue with NASCAR’s protocols. Kevin Harvick remains outspoken and at the forefront of driver-safety discussions. Harvick and other competitors raised concerns in speaking with reporters on Saturday before the Brickyard event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Admits He Could Have Won If It Wasn’t For Qualifying Issues
Lewis Hamilton has taken home yet another second place as he and Mercedes teammate George Russell get a double podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Russel began the race on pole position but didn’t quite have the pace to bring back the win. Instead, Max Verstappen had a brilliant run from P10, making this one hell of a way to end before the Summer break.
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP
Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
Michael Schumacher’s Wife Reduced To Tears After Admitting ‘He’s Different Now’
The wife of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, Corinna broke down in tears whilst speaking about her husband’s condition, admitting that “he’s different now”. Corinna couldn’t hold back the tears as she accepted an award on her husband’s behalf, Schumacher was awarded the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia last Wednesday.
Only 5 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupes Are Believed to Exist. Now One Is Up for Grabs.
Click here to read the full article. Back in the days of Miami Vice-era excess, life occasionally imitated art. Consider the case of one enthusiast who tracked down a Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe he just had to have. After acquiring the rare-as-hen’s-teeth two-door from Andy Cohen of Beverly Hills Motoring, he embarked on a road trip to Las Vegas and promptly got stopped for speeding—no surprise, given the coupe’s autobahn-burning 6.0-liter V-8. In any other decade, a speeding violation might have been the end of the story. But in the spirit of the sordid ‘80s, illicit substances were discovered during...
Formula 1: Michael Masi reveals death threats after Abu Dhabi finale
Former race director Michael Masi says he received death threats following the controversy that saw Max Verstappen claim his debut world title last year. The 44-year-old failed to apply the regulations correctly in a safety-car period at the end of December's final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. It led to...
Ross Chastain penalized for taking short cut on final lap
Ross Chastain went off-course during the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday in Indianapolis and was penalized as a result. There was a big pileup of cars on the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series race as the pack approached Turn 1. Rather than get bunched up with all the traffic, Chastain decided to take a shortcut.
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
Charles Leclerc all but concedes title to Max Verstappen after Ferrari blunder
Charles Leclerc all but conceded the world championship to Max Verstappen after he admitted it is going to be “very difficult” to stop his rival following another Ferrari blunder at the Hungarian Grand Prix.Verstappen takes an 80-point advantage into the sport’s one-month shutdown – the equivalent of more than three victories with just nine to play – after he claimed the eighth win of his title defence at the Hungaroring following a superb drive from 10th on the grid.Lewis Hamilton started seventh and finished second – following his late charge through the field – with pole-sitter George Russell third.After Leclerc...
Riders, fans injured in horror velodrome crash
Matt Richardson has had to blot out the images of a horrifying crash which marred the Commonwealth Games track cycling action before racing to gold in London. English Olympic champion Matt Walls was one of three riders taken to hospital after being catapulted over the barriers and into a horrified crowd of spectators in another high-speed crash at the Lee Valley velodrome on Sunday.
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
F1 News: Ferrari Lashes Out At Mercedes – “Our Rivals Should Behave The Same”
A rule change is coming to the 2023 season of F1 as Mercedes have done their best to combat the porpoising issues they’ve been having this season. Now, it’s looking as though new floors will be coming to the sport thanks to complaints from the team. Ferrari has...
Chastain cops time penalty, drops to 27th at Indy
Ross Chastain didn’t want to be in the Turn 1 carnage on the final restart of Sunday’s race on the Indianapolis road course so he took the access road and left it to NASCAR officials to decide his fate. After initially crossing the finish line second and appearing...
