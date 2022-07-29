ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Leclerc leads Norris in second Hungarian GP practice

By Michael Lamonato
racer.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP

Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Charles Leclerc all but concedes title to Max Verstappen after Ferrari blunder

Charles Leclerc all but conceded the world championship to Max Verstappen after he admitted it is going to be “very difficult” to stop his rival following another Ferrari blunder at the Hungarian Grand Prix.Verstappen takes an 80-point advantage into the sport’s one-month shutdown – the equivalent of more than three victories with just nine to play – after he claimed the eighth win of his title defence at the Hungaroring following a superb drive from 10th on the grid.Lewis Hamilton started seventh and finished second – following his late charge through the field – with pole-sitter George Russell third.After Leclerc...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Charles Leclerc calls Ferrari strategy 'a disaster' after dropping from first to sixth at Hungarian Grand Prix

Leclerc started Sunday's race in second and, after stopping for fresh mediums, appeared to be set for victory after overtaking George Russell on lap 31. But when world championship leader Max Verstappen - charging through the field after starting 10th - stopped for a second time, Ferrari responded by pitting Leclerc early for hard tyres, a compound which other cars had been struggling on at the Hungaroring.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Kevin Magnussen
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Lance Stroll
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
MotorAuthority

Alonso named Vettel's replacement at Aston Martin F1 team

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team on Monday named Fernando Alonso as its replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who will leave the squad and the sport at the end of the 2022 season to spend more time with his young family. Alonso, who turned 41 this year, signed a multi-year contract...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Alpine learned of Alonso move via Aston Martin's announcement

Fernando Alonso told Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer he had not signed elsewhere, and the first the team found out of his departure was when Aston Martin announced it. The Spaniard has signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin from 2023 onwards, replacing Sebastian Vettel who announced his retirement last week. But Szafnauer says he had asked Alonso if he was going to Aston after learning that talks had taken place and been assured that wasn’t the case.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Alonso shares the "same ambitions and values" as Aston Martin - Stroll

Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll says he signed Fernando Alonso to a multi-year contract because the pair share the same commitment and ambition. Alonso has been signed from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, after the four-time world champion announced his retirement on Thursday. The moves come at a time when Aston is ninth in the constructors’ championship and Alonso recently turned 41, but Stroll says it is the calibre of driver that the team wanted and the Spaniard showed he was committed to the project.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hungarian#Ferrari#Monegasque#Mclaren#Australian#First H
racer.com

Hungarian GP 'lost with that first stint' - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton believes his hopes of winning the Hungarian Grand Prix were lost in the opening stint and that he had the performance to fight with Max Verstappen for victory. Qualifying issues for both Hamilton — who had a DRS failure — and Verstappen — who suffered a power loss — left them seventh and 10th, respectively, on the grid. Hamilton started on medium tires while Verstappen was on softs, with both two-stopping and ending on the opposing compound, but Hamilton feels he was on the wrong starting tire in hindsight.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
racer.com

Bakkerud leads Dreyer & Reinbold domination of Sweden Nitro Rallycross

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with JC Raceteknik remain undefeated in the 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season, with Andreas Bakkerud leading a 1-2-3-4-5 for the team in Sweden. The reigning European Rallycross champion made the best start in the eight-car, six-lap final, closing off top qualifier and polesitter Oliver Eriksson, and led for the duration of the race.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Drive to the grid helped Red Bull avoid Ferrari mistake

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the way the soft tire worked on the way to the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix taught his team to avoid making the same mistake as Ferrari. Charles Leclerc went from leading after halfway to finish sixth when Ferrari put him on...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Russell pragmatic after failing to convert first pole in Hungary

George Russell believes third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton in the Hungarian Grand Prix was a fair result despite leading more than half of the race from pole position. Hamilton started from seventh on the grid but climbed through to finish second to Max Verstappen, who won from 10th. Russell led the opening stages and only lost out to Charles Leclerc around the halfway point of the race but after picking up his fifth podium of the season the former Williams driver had no complaints about dropping two places from his starting position.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

OPINION: Aston's statement of intent that helps Alpine (and Ferrari)

The fallout from the Hungarian Grand Prix has been as deflating as it was predictable after Ferrari once again hurt its championship chances with poor strategic choices. But prior to the race, the biggest news had been far from predictable, as Sebastian Vettel announced his intention to retire from Formula 1 at the end of the season. Then Aston Martin went and did Ferrari a favor by confirming Fernando Alonso as Vettel’s replacement first thing on Monday morning.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Restart contact cost Blaney a shot at Indy win

Ryan Blaney might have been on older tires at the Indianapolis road course, but said that wasn’t why he finished 26th after lining up second for the final restart. Instead, the Team Penske driver was fuming after the race because of the contact in Turn 1 that turned his No. 12 Ford around and took him out of contention for the race win.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy