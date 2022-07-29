Leclerc leads Norris in second Hungarian GP practice

racer.com
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP
Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
SkySports
Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton rues missed win chance but warns rivals that Mercedes are closing the gap
Lewis Hamilton believes he could have fought for the Hungarian GP victory without his qualifying issues but still praised Mercedes after his on-merit second place and insists they're closing the gap to their rivals. Hamilton started only seventh on Sunday after a DRS issue ruined his final lap of qualifying,...
Charles Leclerc all but concedes title to Max Verstappen after Ferrari blunder
Charles Leclerc all but conceded the world championship to Max Verstappen after he admitted it is going to be “very difficult” to stop his rival following another Ferrari blunder at the Hungarian Grand Prix.Verstappen takes an 80-point advantage into the sport’s one-month shutdown – the equivalent of more than three victories with just nine to play – after he claimed the eighth win of his title defence at the Hungaroring following a superb drive from 10th on the grid.Lewis Hamilton started seventh and finished second – following his late charge through the field – with pole-sitter George Russell third.After Leclerc...
SkySports
Charles Leclerc calls Ferrari strategy 'a disaster' after dropping from first to sixth at Hungarian Grand Prix
Leclerc started Sunday's race in second and, after stopping for fresh mediums, appeared to be set for victory after overtaking George Russell on lap 31. But when world championship leader Max Verstappen - charging through the field after starting 10th - stopped for a second time, Ferrari responded by pitting Leclerc early for hard tyres, a compound which other cars had been struggling on at the Hungaroring.
MotorAuthority
Alonso named Vettel's replacement at Aston Martin F1 team
The Aston Martin Formula 1 team on Monday named Fernando Alonso as its replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who will leave the squad and the sport at the end of the 2022 season to spend more time with his young family. Alonso, who turned 41 this year, signed a multi-year contract...
racer.com
Alpine learned of Alonso move via Aston Martin's announcement
Fernando Alonso told Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer he had not signed elsewhere, and the first the team found out of his departure was when Aston Martin announced it. The Spaniard has signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin from 2023 onwards, replacing Sebastian Vettel who announced his retirement last week. But Szafnauer says he had asked Alonso if he was going to Aston after learning that talks had taken place and been assured that wasn’t the case.
Motor racing-Hungary potential fuels Hamilton's victory hopes
July 31 (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes' form in Hungary on Sunday had fuelled his hopes of a first Formula One win of the season when he returns from the August break.
racer.com
Alonso shares the "same ambitions and values" as Aston Martin - Stroll
Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll says he signed Fernando Alonso to a multi-year contract because the pair share the same commitment and ambition. Alonso has been signed from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, after the four-time world champion announced his retirement on Thursday. The moves come at a time when Aston is ninth in the constructors’ championship and Alonso recently turned 41, but Stroll says it is the calibre of driver that the team wanted and the Spaniard showed he was committed to the project.
With Fernando Alonso's move to Aston Martin, here is what we know — and what is rumored — about all 20 F1 seats for the 2023 season
Fernando Alonso is moving to Aston Martin to replace Sebastian Vettel in 2023. Several other seats are still up in the air for next season.
racer.com
Hungarian GP 'lost with that first stint' - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton believes his hopes of winning the Hungarian Grand Prix were lost in the opening stint and that he had the performance to fight with Max Verstappen for victory. Qualifying issues for both Hamilton — who had a DRS failure — and Verstappen — who suffered a power loss — left them seventh and 10th, respectively, on the grid. Hamilton started on medium tires while Verstappen was on softs, with both two-stopping and ending on the opposing compound, but Hamilton feels he was on the wrong starting tire in hindsight.
CBS Sports
Aston Martin signs Fernando Alonso from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, per report
Aston Martin wasted little time in filling the seat Sebastian Vettel will be walking away from at the end of the 2022 season. The Silverstone-based team owned by Lawrence Stroll has signed two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso to a multi-year deal, Formula1.com reported. Alonso will take over in...
Verstappen Wins After Spin, Ferrari Woes Persist: F1 Hungary Takeaways
The Prancing Horse has more performance questions than just a bungled tire strategy call. Meanwhile, Mercedes rounded out the podium once again.
SkySports
Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen storms from 10th to win ahead of Mercedes, Charles Leclerc only sixth
In a captivating race where three teams were in contention for the win, Verstappen fought back from his reliability-hampered qualifying with stonking pace and superior Red Bull strategy, and won by seven seconds from Lewis Hamilton and pole-sitter George Russell as Mercedes celebrated another double podium in Ferrari's avoidable absence.
racer.com
Bakkerud leads Dreyer & Reinbold domination of Sweden Nitro Rallycross
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with JC Raceteknik remain undefeated in the 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season, with Andreas Bakkerud leading a 1-2-3-4-5 for the team in Sweden. The reigning European Rallycross champion made the best start in the eight-car, six-lap final, closing off top qualifier and polesitter Oliver Eriksson, and led for the duration of the race.
racer.com
Drive to the grid helped Red Bull avoid Ferrari mistake
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the way the soft tire worked on the way to the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix taught his team to avoid making the same mistake as Ferrari. Charles Leclerc went from leading after halfway to finish sixth when Ferrari put him on...
racer.com
Russell pragmatic after failing to convert first pole in Hungary
George Russell believes third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton in the Hungarian Grand Prix was a fair result despite leading more than half of the race from pole position. Hamilton started from seventh on the grid but climbed through to finish second to Max Verstappen, who won from 10th. Russell led the opening stages and only lost out to Charles Leclerc around the halfway point of the race but after picking up his fifth podium of the season the former Williams driver had no complaints about dropping two places from his starting position.
racer.com
Iron Dames become first all-female class winners at Spa 24Hr, AMG Team AKKODIS wins overall
Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, and Doriane Pin in the No. 83 Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GT3 became the first all-female lineup to win their class at the 24 Hours of Spa, one of the world’s most competitive GT3 races. The team dominated the second half of the race and crossed the checkered flag with a three-lap lead in the Gold Cup class.
racer.com
OPINION: Aston's statement of intent that helps Alpine (and Ferrari)
The fallout from the Hungarian Grand Prix has been as deflating as it was predictable after Ferrari once again hurt its championship chances with poor strategic choices. But prior to the race, the biggest news had been far from predictable, as Sebastian Vettel announced his intention to retire from Formula 1 at the end of the season. Then Aston Martin went and did Ferrari a favor by confirming Fernando Alonso as Vettel’s replacement first thing on Monday morning.
racer.com
Restart contact cost Blaney a shot at Indy win
Ryan Blaney might have been on older tires at the Indianapolis road course, but said that wasn’t why he finished 26th after lining up second for the final restart. Instead, the Team Penske driver was fuming after the race because of the contact in Turn 1 that turned his No. 12 Ford around and took him out of contention for the race win.
