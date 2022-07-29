Trigun Stampede Team Addresses the Anime's Turn to CG Animation

Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO