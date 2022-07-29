Trigun Stampede Team Addresses the Anime's Turn to CG Animation

comicbook.com
Keanu Reeves Discusses Turning ‘BRZRKR’ Comics Into Netflix Film, Recalls Anime’s Impact on ‘Matrix’ Role
Keanu Reeves couldn’t be happier to get to work on a project involving a warrior who is 80,000 years old and has a proclivity for punching people through the chest. The star participated in a San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday for BRZRKR, the comic book series from Boom! Studios that he co-created and has co-written with Matt Kindt. During the discussion, Reeves explained how he came up with the character, who was introduced in the first issue in March 2021 and is known for literally ripping his enemies apart.More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Gets Cheers for First 'Guardians of the...
ComicBook
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Fans a Buff Bradley
Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.
ComicBook
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Highlights Katara's Fire Nation Fit
Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return on a number of fronts. With three new movies in the works thanks to Avatar Studios and a new live-action series from Netflix in production, it's no surprise to see cosplayers return to the series. For most of the original series, Katara wore the same Water Tribe outfit, but one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to revisit her look from the third and final season wherein she infiltrated the Fire Nation.
ComicBook
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Netflix's Cyberpunk 2077 anime has a very violent trailer
Wildly incoherent but also kinda great.
ComicBook
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
ComicBook
What's Next for the Arrowverse After The Flash's Final Season?
The CW's tapestry of shows got a pretty surprising update on Monday, when it was confirmed that The Flash will be ending with a thirteen-episode ninth and final season in 2023. This announcement proved to be significant for multiple reasons — it squashed the months-long speculation about the show's long-term future, and it led to a lot of conversation about the Arrowverse, the franchise of interconnected television shows that The Flash was one of the cornerstones of. Depending on who you ask, The Flash was the final show within the Arrowverse's continuity to remain on the air, which begs the question — what's next for the franchise, once The Flash ends?
ComicBook
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Releases New Promo Posters Ahead of Premiere
One Piece: Red is set to arrive in theaters in only a few days in Japan, with the global release set for this fall. As the fifteenth film is prepared to bring back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, the ultimate Diva, the Straw Hat Pirates themselves are set to sport some very different looks. Typically, each move of the franchise would give Luffy and company some new styles, but now, new posters for the upcoming Shonen movie give fans closer looks at all the aesthetics that will help usher in the return of Monkey's former mentor.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Debuts New Poster, Trailer
Sword Art Online is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the anime will roll out a brand-new movie in just a few months to keep the festivities rolling. After all, Japan is slated to welcome the anime's next film to theaters come September. And now, we have been given a new trailer and poster for Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night.
The Verge
Marvel’s going all in on animation with Spider-Man: Freshman Year and even more X-Men ‘97
Though Marvel’s live-action projects are a big part of what’s got people hyped for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the studio’s Hall H showcase today made clear that animation’s going to be a big part of the MCU’s future. In addition to announcing its...
Netflix’s most expensive movie ever is becoming a cinematic universe
Netflix is going to turn its most expensive movie of all time into a franchise. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that The Gray Man is getting a sequel as well as a new spin-off film. Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct the sequel, which will once again star Ryan Gosling as the titular CIA operative with Stephen McFeely writing the script.
ComicBook
Spawn/Batman: Greg Capullo Shares First Art From New Crossover
Announced last week at San Diego Comic-Con, Batman and Spawn will officially be crossing over once again with a special one-shot to be published this December. Spawn creator Todd McFarlane appeared during the Jim Lee & Friends" panel to announce the title, which he will write, and which will feature art by the legendary Greg Capullo. Having collaborated with McFarlane on dozens of issues of Spawn years before drawing one of the most well received runs of Batman ever, Capullo made his mark on both characters in a huge way. Now Capullo has offered a tease of what's to come, sharing teases of the crossover's artwork.
ComicBook
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
ComicBook
New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit
Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
ComicBook
HBO Max No Longer Focusing on "Live-Action Kids and Family Programming"
On Friday, HBO Max announced that it was cancelling the 1980s coming of age comedy series Gordita Chronicles after just one season and while the news was disappointing for fans of the critically acclaimed series, it is part of a larger strategy with HBO Max. In the announcement of Gordita Chronicles' cancellation, the streamer revealed that it will no longer be focusing on "live-action kids and family programming".
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Full Trailer Revealed by Disney+
The next big Star Wars series, Andor, will be released later this month and it doesn't seem like you should have a bad feeling about this one. Andor will serve as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will show us what Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was getting into before the events of the film. Lucasfilm previously released a cool teaser for Andor showing fans what to expect from the series with everything looking like it was going to be epic. Now, the studio has released the first full trailer for Andor.
Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best
Pixar has made more great movies than just about anybody, but which one is the best?
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Teases How Series Is a Departure For Marvel Studios
When She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ next month, it will be bringing a lot of firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will serve as the franchise's first half-hour comedy, while also introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and a slew of beloved elements from Marvel Comics canon into live-action. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao teased what fans can expect from the series, and how it will break the mold by showing the "everyday life" of its protagonist.
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Begins Filming
Godzilla is set to return thanks to Apple TV+'s MonsterVerse television series, which recently saw both Wyatt and Kurt Russell cast as the leads, but this isn't the only venue that will bring back the king of the monsters. Legendary Pictures has already confirmed that a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is on the horizon with a release date of March 2024 and it would seem that filming has already begun, with an Australian news program giving us a look into the filming of a beach scene that will see a major kaiju making a comeback.
