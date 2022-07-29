Arkansas officials OK signatures for marijuana initiative

www.kait8.com
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
Arkansas judicial commission issues sanctions for Pope Co. judge at center of Investigates investigation
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
Two new Louisiana laws, what do they mean?
Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people's constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress.
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
ozarkradionews.com
Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
neareport.com
Lake City Woman Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Although the winning Mega Millions® ticket for Friday night’s historic $1.337 billion jackpot was sold in Illinois, an incredible 81,281 players in Arkansas won prizes from $2 to $2 million. Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million this morning at the...
talkbusiness.net
Missouri’s Club Car Wash reaches Arkansas after acquiring Speedy Splash Carwash
Missouri-based Club Car Wash announced Monday (Aug. 1) its entrance into the Arkansas market through the acquisition of Speedy Splash Carwash. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal includes 10 locations in Northwest Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. Club Car Wash’s express carwash portfolio now has 101 locations in Missouri,...
salineriverchronicle.com
August is Catfish Month in Arkansas
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
KTUL
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
939theeagle.com
Missourians need to bring one form of identification with them to vote on Tuesday
Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 35 percent voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary election. Polls are open statewide tomorrow from 6 am until 7 pm, and county clerk Brianna Lennon reminds you to bring one form of identification with you. “Right now a voter ID that you get...
Kait 8
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarks about the Nuclear Nonproliferation pact of 1970. Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school. Growing Concern. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital...
Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
Kait 8
Missouri teacher recruiting, retention committee meeting kicks off
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - With the beginning of the school year only weeks away in some parts of Missouri, there are many K-12 public school teaching positions that still need to be filled. A report from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shows of the over 71,000 full-time teaching...
ksgf.com
Missouri, Arkansas Sue Over Attempts To Regulate Firearms Parts
(KTTS News) — A coalition of 17 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, are filing a lawsuit against the ATF and Department of Justice over attempts to regulate firearms parts. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the Biden administration wants to regulate unfinished, non-functional parts as if they were complete...
New Louisiana marijuana laws go into effect on August 1st
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1st, Louisiana police will not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a person’s home without a warrant. In addition, smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle will be illegal. These two laws, among many others that were passed in this […]
Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers
Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry was arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Also arrested was Sevetrius Dillon, former deputy city clerk, who was indicted on the same charges. Each face two counts of embezzlement —...
Kait 8
GasBuddy reports decrease in gas price average
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the last week, Arkansas gas prices have fallen by 16.2 cents. GasBuddy surveyed 1,826 gas stations in Arkansas, and as of Aug. 1, the state’s average gallon of gas is $3.75. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in...
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Parole Board issues pardon/commutation list, Risher turned down
The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. Columbia and Union. Michael Bradford, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, violation Arkansas Hot Check Law, theft over $2,500, theft over...
