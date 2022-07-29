ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Gillibrand visits Buffalo to discuss lead pipe removal

By Imani Clement
 4 days ago
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited Buffalo Friday to participate in a roundtable discussion about the removal of lead pipes in Buffalo.

Community leaders, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Congressman Brian Higgins, were present at the roundtable where Sen. Gillibrand discussed funding for the replacement of lead pipes.

"New Yorkers have the right to expect clean and safe water when they turn on their faucets," Senator Gillibrand said. "But in Buffalo, lead contamination is still widespread, putting residents at risk of kidney damage, brain damage, miscarriage, and a number of other devastating health problems."

Buffalo has some of the highest rates of lead exposure to children, with around 100 miles of lead pipes.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in Nov. 2021, secured $2.6 billion of funding for the lead pipe replacement across New York State.

IN THIS ARTICLE
