Accidents

Terrifying moment rescue helicopter crashes and explodes while attempting to rescue two paragliders trapped on cliff face in Georgia

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Video shows a helicopter tail spinning before colliding into the side of a mountain in Georgia and exploding as it tries in vain to reach stranded paragliders.

The emergency team was attempting to help two people who became trapped on the cliff face when it crashed in Gudauri, a popular ski resort which becomes a hot spot for hang gliding and paragliding in the summer.

Medics and rescue workers were onboard.

Local media reported that rescue workers were injured, though MailOnline could not independently verify the claims.

APA reported there were five people on board, two pilots and three rescue workers at the time of the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsqwi_0gxj9Rr800
Video shows a helicopter tail spinning before colliding into the side of a mountain in Georgia and exploding as it while trying to rescue paragliders. Medics and rescue workers were onboard when it crashed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOPPu_0gxj9Rr800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NS7Id_0gxj9Rr800
The emergency team was trying to help two people who became stranded on the cliff face when it crashed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4En7ND_0gxj9Rr800
A plume of black smoke ascends after the crash. Helicopter crashes are not uncommon in Georgia, with the UK's foreign office warning travelers of the safety standards in the country

People filming the crash can be heard gasping as it crashes into the mountainside, exploding in a cloud of black smoke and flames.

'A helicopter belonging to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which was helping to rescue paragliders in Gudauri, lost control and fell down,' said the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

'In addition to crew members of the helicopter, there were paramedics and medics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.'

'All the details about the incident are getting accurate and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will provide additional information to the public.'

Helicopter crashes are not uncommon in Georgia, with the UK's foreign office warning travelers of the safety standards in the country.

'Be aware that, in some instances, safety standards may not be adequately observed,' said the Foreign Office in its travel advice section.

'For example, several people were injured when a ski lift at Gudauri malfunctioned in March 2018 and a tourist helicopter crashed near Stepantsminda (Kazbegi) in spring 2019.'

Another three people died in 2019 after a helicopter belonging to a ski-resort hotel crashed in the same region of Georgia.

Two of those were crew members while the third person was an employee of Rooms Hotel Kazbegi.

Common Sense 1
2d ago

I knew there weren't mountains like that in the state of Georgia. That's another russian breakaway country on the Black Sea south of Ukraine

