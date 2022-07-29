ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Driver dies after car veers off I-15, hits box truck on shoulder

By City News Service
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A driver who lost control on Interstate 15 near Friars Road struck a box truck and died in the crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

A 25-year-old Spring Valley man was fixing a flat tire on a Chevrolet box truck on the right shoulder of north I-15 when a 27-year-old man in a Toyota sedan veered off the roadway and struck the truck around 1:10 a.m., according to the CHP.

"The Chevrolet was pushed forward and struck the male outside of the vehicle," said Jesse Matias, a public information officer for the CHP.

The 27-year-old, a man from San Diego, suffered serious injuries and was trapped in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. The 25-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Their names were withheld.

Several lanes of I-15 were impacted as CHP investigators worked the scene. The freeway was opened around 4 a.m.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident. The accident was still under investigation.

