NHL fantasy hockey team power rankings

www.nhl.com
Related
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
NHL
Sharks hire Grier as general manager, Quinn as coach
Trade Burns, boost forward depth with Kunin, Lindblom, Sturm. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the San Jose Sharks:. 2021-22 season: 32-37-13, sixth in Pacific Division; did...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, and Dylan Garand playing at WJC
New York Rangers prospects Brennan Othmann, along with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand will soon be in action. Team Canada has just announced their final roster for the World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton from August 9th to 20th. The tournament was cancelled back in December. Forever Blueshirts reported...
Yardbarker
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Geekie joins Coyotes core at center, 'pumped' about Arizona heat
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Conor Geekie is easily handling one of the biggest challenges any Canada-born hockey player faces upon arriving in Arizona. Dealing with the incessant heat. "I love it, I'm pumped, I love going outside," said Geekie, who is from Strathclair, Manitoba. "I even walked to the mall the...
NHL
Pelletier in position to make Flames roster
Forward had 62 points in AHL last season, could force Calgary to make 'tough decisions'. Jakob Pelletier knows one thing for certain: He will be playing hockey in Calgary this season. However, whether that's in the NHL for the Calgary Flames or their recently relocated American Hockey League affiliate will...
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
Previewing the Golden Knights' Preseason
The 2022-23 NHL preseason is now less than two months away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Nicholas: 'This guy is going to be very, very special'
MONTREAL -- If anyone understands the intricacies of forward Sean Farrell's game, it's Adam Nicholas. The Canadiens' director of hockey development previously worked with Farrell during his tenure with the USHL's Chicago Steel in a player development and skill development capacity. The pair was reunited at Development Camp last month...
NHL
Jets sign defenceman Leon Gawanke to a one-year, two-way contract
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Leon Gawanke on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $750,000. Gawanke, 23, played 65 games for the Manitoba Moose last season and recorded 36 points (10G, 26A) and 19...
NHL
Transaction Analysis: Tippett Aims to Turn Promise into Production
On Friday, the Flyers announced the re-signing of restricted free agent right wing Owen Tippett to a two-year contract at a $1.5 million average annual value (AAV). This is a case of paying for potential rather than previous production. After the Flyers acquired Tippett from the Florida Panthers in the...
NHL
Luke Hughes gaining experience through intense schedule
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Luke Hughes has such an intense schedule, the New Jersey Devils prospect sometimes has a hard time keeping it straight. The 18-year-old defenseman played one game for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, before the tournament was canceled Dec. 29 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Penguins add Petry, Rutta, Smith to core group
Defensemen, forward Poehling join after Malkin, Letang re-sign. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins:. 2021-22 season: 46-25-11, third in Metropolitan Division; lost in first...
NHL
Red Wings announce promotional calendar; tickets on-sale Friday
New-look Red Wings will host 16 weekend home games at Little Caesars Arena. 25th Anniversary Celebration weekend to honor 1997 and 1998 Championship Teams on Nov. 3 and Nov. 5. In addition, fan-favorite Theme Nights include annual Thanksgiving Eve and New Year's Eve home games, Star Wars Night, Tigers Night and much more.
NHL
Kraken add Burakovsky, try to build winning culture in second season
Hope two-time Cup winner, newcomers Schultz, Bjorkstrand boost power play. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Seattle Kraken:. 2021-22 season: 27-49-6, eighth in Pacific Division; did...
NHL
Bruins Sign Brett Harrison To Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, August 1, that the team has signed forward Brett Harrison to a three-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $859,167. Harrison, 19, skated in 65 games with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League in 2021-22,...
NHL
Yager leaning on Moose Jaw teammates ahead of important season
Center, a potential first-round pick in 2023 Draft, following in footsteps of Mateychuk, Firkus. Brayden Yager said he knows he still has a long road ahead of him, but the 17-year-old already has an idea of what to expect in the lead-up to the 2023 NHL Draft. Yager, who plays...
Yardbarker
Hockey Canada announces roster for 2022 World Junior Championship
The team will be bring the following group with them to Edmonton: forwards Connor Bedard, Will Cuylle, Elliot Desnoyers, William Dufour, Tyson Foerster, Nathan Gaucher, Ridly Greig, Kent Johnson, Riley Kidney, Mason McTavish, Zack Ostapchuk, Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, and Logan Stankoven; defensemen Lukas Cormier, Daemon Hunt, Carson Lambos, Ryan O’Rourke, Donovan Sebrango, Ronan Seeley, Jack Thompson, and Olen Zellweger; and goalies Brett Brochu, Sebastian Cossa, and Dylan Garand.
NHL
Detroit Red Wings prospect Marco Kasper reflects on growth, eyes future
DETROIT -- Marco Kasper knew that if he was ever going to reach his goal of becoming a professional hockey player, he would need to step out of his comfort zone. So as a 16-year-old, Kasper left his native Austria to play for Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League.
NHL
Hildeby taking patient approach in path to playing for Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- Dennis Hildeby has come a long way in a little more than a year, professionally and geographically. The goalie was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (No. 122) of the 2022 NHL Draft, his fourth year of NHL draft eligibility. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract July 13.
Comments / 0