East Windsor police blotter

Hammonton Gazette
Home camera leads to arrest
HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
Millstone Township man, 71, charged with first degree murder
A Millstone Township man has been arrested and criminally charged with fatally shooting an acquaintance in July, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Aug. 2. David A. Bulk, 71, is charged with first degree murder and a related second degree. weapons offense in connection with the death of...
Parkway Crash In Lacey Claims Driver
LACEY – A Sayreville man was killed in a crash Friday night after his car veered off the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Brian Steiner. Police said the crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. near milepost 72 in Lacey Township. Steiner was driving...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
200 people caught trespassing at private Heritage Minerals lake in New Jersey
If you were planning on visiting the Heritage Minerals site in Manchester, New Jersey, for summer activities, you might want to think twice before stepping onto the property.
Arrest Made In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County man, authorities said. Miguel A Barea was located and arrested without incident, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The shooting occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of S Main Road and...
Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash
WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
Arrest made in killing of man found in vehicle that crashed into house, cops say
Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man found in a vehicle that crashed into a house late Saturday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced late Sunday. Miguel A. Barea, 26, is charged with murder and related firearms charges for the death of George Gonzalez,...
Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs
JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
wrnjradio.com
1 taken to hospital after car crashes into Sussex County lake
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – One person was taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed into a lake in Sussex County on Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Byram Twp Fire Department’s Facebook page. Byram Township Fire Department said that it...
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: STREMS UPDATES ACCIDENTS VIA PRESS RELEASE
South Toms River EMS has issued the following press release:. STREMS has had a very busy day with motor vehicle accidents. We started our morning just after 7am to a single overturned motor vehicle accident that took out several telephone poles. The accident resulted in minor injuries and is causing traffic delays on double trouble between both ends of parkway blvd as repairs are made. A combination of STREMS, Berkeley Township EMS and Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company handled the assignment without issue.
Hopewell Township police blotter
A 57-year-old Pipersville, Pa., man was charged with aggravated assault, issuing terroristic threats and unlawful possession of a weapon July 23. He was charged after he allegedly approached a man and made a threatening statement toward him at the Golden Nugget flea market on River Road. He was processed and released.
sanatogapost.com
Woman Wanted on Warrant for Alleged Retail Theft
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A 40-year-old Philadelphia woman is wanted for arrest on a warrant issued Friday (July 29, 2022) to the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department, on charges it said were related to alleged retail theft and conspiracy to commit burglary. The subject, identified as Laurie Ann Rosa, is...
Police: Woman arrested for 7-Eleven robbery in Bethpage
Police say a woman was arrested for a robbery in Bethpage Friday morning.
Jackson police lodge drug charges against three residents
JACKSON — Three residents of Jackson are facing drug charges following their arrest on two separate dates by members of the Jackson Police Department. According to a press release issued on July 30 by Sgt. Fred Meabe, who is the police department’s public information officer, on July 14, members of the police department’s Special Enforcement Unit concluded a three-month investigation regarding the sale of cocaine and heroin.
State police: Driver killed in Friday crash on Garden State Parkway
State police say a crash on the Garden State Parkway left one person dead in Lacey Township.
N.J. police officer arrested, faces multiple charges in connection with car crash
A Passaic police officer is facing multiple charges after being involved in a car crash that resulted in one serious injury early Friday morning, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and the Clifton Police Department announced Saturday. Edgar Delgado, a 31-year-old Passaic native, was charged with driving...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS THREE CAR ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car crash on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81.3. Accident also involves an overturned vehicle with entrapment. Additional ambulances have been requested to the scene. It is strongly recommended that you avoid the parkway in this area. Expect extensive traffic delays.
Comments / 0