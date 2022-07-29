3-story mixed-use development anchored by 1933 Lounge proposed east of Carmel’s Indiana Design Center

www.youarecurrent.com
Current Publishing
Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears
Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...
Current Publishing
Fine wine: Hopwood moves forward with plans for winery, distillery and event center
Ron Hopwood’s dream has moved closer to reality. Owner of Hopwood Cellars in Zionsville, Hopwood plans to build Hopwood Winery/Distillery Vineyard and Event Center on 16 acres on 2055 S. U.S. 421, corner of 421 and 200 South. “We’ve already planted a couple of thousands vines there,” said Hopwood,...
Current Publishing
Current Road Construction
Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. A roundabout is under construction at 116th Street. Location: E. Main Street and Richland Avenue. Location: E. Main Street and Lexington Boulevard. Expected completion: Fall. Project: Widening and improvements along Smoky Row Road. Location: Between the Monon Greenway and U.S. 31. The road will...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
WLFI.com
Millions to be invested in Tippecanoe County's next hot property
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hot property southeast of Lafayette could be the next site for a big industrial development. Tippecanoe County officials are investing millions of dollars into infrastructure upgrades at the so-called Steele property: a 300-acre piece of land on State Road 38 across from Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
Current Publishing
Teter Organic Farms receives $52,000 grant
Noblesville-based Teter Organic Farm has received a $52,000 grant from the Indiana Dept. of Health. The grant will be used to address food insecurity as part of the state’s Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Current Publishing
Boone County Commissioners hire land use planner for tech district
The Boone County Commissioners have awarded a contract to land use planner Rundell Ernstberger Associates. The firm will assist Boone County in creating a planned unit development ordinance in response to the proposed project by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. northwest of Lebanon. The PUD is in response to the...
Current Publishing
MSD of Lawrence Township sees small bump in LEARN scores
The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township saw a slight bump in the number of students passing English and math on the state’s standardized test known as ILEARN this year but remains far behind the percentage of students deemed proficient on a statewide level. Data from the Indiana Dept....
readthereporter.com
Heading to Carmel’s Brews on the Boulevard today?
What you need to know about traffic restrictions & parking. The City of Carmel is holding its first “Brews on the Boulevard” event as part of the Brews & Barrels Trail initiative from 3 to 8 p.m. today, Saturday, July 30, in the Midtown Plaza and Monon Boulevard area.
Current Publishing
Fishers resident self-publishes first book
The premise of the novel “Beings” by Brandon Eldridge started with a simple question: “What if aliens came to Earth and nobody noticed?” That concept fueled the plot for Edridge’s new book that was released July 18. “Beings” is being sold on Amazon in print...
Current Publishing
A salute to flags: Local firefighters launch unique patriotic-themed business
What began with a spark of creativity during a bit of downtime has turned into a growing side business for firefighters Scott Carr and Rob Demlow. They have worked together at Station 92 for more than a decade and noticed that a lot of old, unusable fire hose was being thrown out. So, they found a way to give the hoses a second life by turning them into American Flags.
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – August 2, 2022
“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Main Street Productions’ youth presentation of “30 Reasons Not to Be in a Play’ runs through Aug. 7 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org. Open...
Fox 59
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
Current Publishing
Carmel students, teachers encouraged to ‘Wag More, Bark Less’ this school year
Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Michael Beresford has long been a fan of dogs, and he believes man’s best friend can provide a good lesson for students and teachers as they return to the classroom this month. “I’ve learned a lot from dogs,” he said. “One thing that most dog...
Current Publishing
Indianapolis Children’s Choir receives grant from Arts Commission
The Indiana Arts Commission recently announced it has awarded $31,002.00 to the Indianapolis Children’s Choir through the Arts Organization Support grant program. During its June 10 quarterly business meeting, the commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. More than 460 applications were reviewed by 85 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development and finance.
Current Publishing
Sweet music: New Noblesville Schools superintendent has diverse background
New Noblesville Schools Supt. Daniel Hile has a unique teaching background compared to most superintendents. Hile, 43, started his career as a choir teacher and show choir director before moving up in the administration ranks. “My family moved several times while I was growing up, and so I lived in...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
Fox 59
Broad Ripple’s Pots & Pans Pie Co. switches up menu each month
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarissa Morley started her business at farmers markets, selling not only her homemade pies but potted plants from her parents’ greenhouse. In 2018, she opened the brick-and-mortar Pots & Pans Pie Co. in Broad Ripple, where she still sells some plants but mostly those made-from-scratch pies customers got hooked on.
Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concerned after ongoing weekend violence
Another shooting in Broad Ripple has businesses and leaders concerned over the violence.
