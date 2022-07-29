Coroner asks for your help identifying man found dead near Columbia business

wach.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wach.com
Missing Columbia 17-year-old found safe.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The missing 17-year-old, who had been last seen at an Elmhurst Road home has been found safe. Freadrick Black was reported missing Monday morning, Columbia Police say they have found him and are checking to see if he's medically sound. Officials say they will reunite Black with his family soon.
wach.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspect wanted in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department investigators have identified a murder suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 37-year-old man earlier this summer. According to police, Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime once located. Police...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies 16-year-old as Shorecrest Drive shooting victim
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a teenager who was killed in a shooting Sunday in Columbia. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide. Officials with the Richland County...
WRDW-TV
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
wach.com
Columbia police searching for missing 17-year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old. Police say 17-year-old Freadrick Black was last seen by a relative at an Elmhurst Road home around 11:30 a.m. The teen has a medical condition that needs immediate attention. Freadrick stands 5’08” and weighs 150...
wach.com
SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide
SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
wach.com
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road. According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive. Authorities said one person was...
16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash. Floyd Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead on July 28 at Prisma Health Richland after a crash in Winnsboro. The crash happened June 26, at the intersection of US...
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
wach.com
Man found shot to death in car in Aiken county
AIKEN, SC — A man is dead after deputies say he was found in his car with multiple gun shot wounds. 22-year old Deangelo Washington was found dead in his car behind a home on Augusta Rd. According to officials, deputies responded to calls of shots fired on Jefferson...
wach.com
Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
wach.com
Teen arrested after fatal shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A teen has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Richland County. Deputies say 17-year-old Tahkel Wilson faces murder charges in the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby. He is being charged as an adult. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened Sunday around...
wach.com
'We don't know why': Family of 16-year-old shot, killed pleads for stop to violence
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – A Columbia family is pleading with young people to put the guns down and for parents to be more involved. The call comes after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in a seemingly-quiet neighborhood over the weekend. Richland County deputies say 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby...
Raleigh News & Observer
Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says
A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
wach.com
Woman arrested after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Aiken County. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, a Louisville, Georgia woman was struck by a car. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Man found shot to death in...
Beech Island man dead following shooting in Clearwater
An incident where four people in separate cars were reportedly shooting at each other has left one man dead. Capt. Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported deputies were called to the intersections of Belvedere Road and the Jefferson Davis Highway (US Routes 1 and 78) and Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Sunday after several 911 callers reported individuals in four vehicles were shooting at each other with handguns.
wgac.com
Man Found Dead in Truck With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
There was a deadly shooting late Saturday night in New Ellenton. The body of 56-year-old Charles Thomas of Aiken was found inside his truck at the intersection of Stanley and Summit Drives after a caller reported the shooting just after 11:00 p.m. Authorities say Thomas had been shot multiple times.
