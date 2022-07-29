ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

43-year-old man charged in Escambia County with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

By WEAR staff
WPMI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street.  Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man chased, hit woman while holding infant child

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is charged with chasing and hitting a woman in Pensacola while holding an infant child. Keith Hollis, 37, of Pensacola, is in Escambia County Jail without bond on these domestic violence charges:. battery (two counts) false imprisonment. child abuse. The incident happened early Saturday morning...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Preliminary hearing held for Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hezekiah Belfon, suspect in October 2021 shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Mobile Police Detective John Scroggins testified that, according to surveillance video, Hezekiah Belfon, Jai Scott and a juvenile male were walking down a ramp toward the exit of Ladd-Peebles Stadium. He says a group of around 20 people came rushing after the trio. That’s when he says Belfon turned around and fired four shots into the crowd. Five people were injured. Belfon’s defense attorney claims his client was justified in protecting himself.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
City
Laredo, TX
Foley, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Foley, AL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Two arrested following search of home in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
NICEVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Violent Crime
WEAR

Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
Atmore Advance

Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.

An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Deputies arrest woman found with oxycodone and handgun

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon. Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued by the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
KTAL

Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Florida island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea...
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man shot dead on Parkway Drive in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a man was gunned down Sunday morning on Parkway Drive. Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made. Investigators have not released...
MOBILE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

ARREST FOLLOWING NARCOTICS SEARCH WARRANT

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Edge Avenue in Niceville. 48-year old James Carnley was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section found Carnley to be in possession of over 30-grams of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Narcotics paraphernalia.
NICEVILLE, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

CONVICTED FELON CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue. 65-year old Kathryn Booker was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section located over 60-grams of Dilaudid, over 110-grams of Oxycodone, over 20-grams of marijuana, Xanax tablets, and Glock handgun inside of her residence.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy