43-year-old man charged in Escambia County with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street. Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
Report: Pensacola man chased, hit woman while holding infant child
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is charged with chasing and hitting a woman in Pensacola while holding an infant child. Keith Hollis, 37, of Pensacola, is in Escambia County Jail without bond on these domestic violence charges:. battery (two counts) false imprisonment. child abuse. The incident happened early Saturday morning...
Preliminary hearing held for Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hezekiah Belfon, suspect in October 2021 shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Mobile Police Detective John Scroggins testified that, according to surveillance video, Hezekiah Belfon, Jai Scott and a juvenile male were walking down a ramp toward the exit of Ladd-Peebles Stadium. He says a group of around 20 people came rushing after the trio. That’s when he says Belfon turned around and fired four shots into the crowd. Five people were injured. Belfon’s defense attorney claims his client was justified in protecting himself.
Mobile Police make arrest in weekend murder case, release name of victim
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of gunning down a man on Parkway Drive over the weekend. Investigators said Wesley Darrington, 21, was shot and killed while he was in a vehicle parked in front of a home around 11 a.m. on Sunday. On Monday night,...
Report: Woman escapes Pensacola kidnapper at Walton County gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man kidnapped a female at gunpoint, but she was able to escape to safety at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to an arrest report. Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 31, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 9. According...
Fort Walton Beach woman on probation charged with trafficking drugs
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach woman has been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Bradford Drive, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. The OCSO said it arrested Amanda Walker, 43, after investigators with its special...
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
Two arrested following search of home in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
Police: Two hospitalized after wrong-way driver collision on I-165 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of a traffic accident at southbound I-165 between Bay Bridge Road and Water Street. When units arrived on the scene, they located two vehicles involved in a...
Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
Fort Walton Beach senior citizen charged with trafficking in opiates, oxycodone
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A 65-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to its statement, the OCSO arrested Kathryn Booker, 65, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue.
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Florida island
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea...
Deputies find 100 grams of meth hidden under couch, 2 arrested in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested two people after they were found with over 30 grams of fentanyl, meth and narcotics. James Carnley, 43, and Erica Edwards, 35, were arrested Wednesday, July 27, after deputies searched a home off Edge Avenue in Niceville. Deputies were able to search the home using a […]
Man shot dead on Parkway Drive in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a man was gunned down Sunday morning on Parkway Drive. Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made. Investigators have not released...
ARREST FOLLOWING NARCOTICS SEARCH WARRANT
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Edge Avenue in Niceville. 48-year old James Carnley was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section found Carnley to be in possession of over 30-grams of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Narcotics paraphernalia.
CONVICTED FELON CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue. 65-year old Kathryn Booker was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section located over 60-grams of Dilaudid, over 110-grams of Oxycodone, over 20-grams of marijuana, Xanax tablets, and Glock handgun inside of her residence.
