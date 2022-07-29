43-year-old man charged in Escambia County with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hezekiah Belfon, suspect in October 2021 shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Mobile Police Detective John Scroggins testified that, according to surveillance video, Hezekiah Belfon, Jai Scott and a juvenile male were walking down a ramp toward the exit of Ladd-Peebles Stadium. He says a group of around 20 people came rushing after the trio. That’s when he says Belfon turned around and fired four shots into the crowd. Five people were injured. Belfon’s defense attorney claims his client was justified in protecting himself.

