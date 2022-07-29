Camper on Ohio River sand bar taking on water as river rises

www.wevv.com
wevv.com
First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State
Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
wevv.com
East side Evansville residents cleaning up after Monday night's storms
A lot of the damage from Monday night’s storm affected much of the city’s east side. Trees were blown to the ground and power lines were knocked out all over the east side. “The rain was coming down in just sheets,” one east sider says. After the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight storms cause road closures in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures. In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive. Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay. Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several […]
14news.com
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
wevv.com
Tree services busy with calls following Monday nights storm
The sound of chainsaws could be heard all throughout neighborhoods in Evansville Tuesday as tree service workers began the clean up process after Monday nights storm. "The office has been getting a lot of phone calls," said Samuel Price, the Co-Owner of BT Tree Services. "they said early this morning it was 20 by 9 o'clock this morning."
wevv.com
Local costume shop left with damages after Monday night's storm
Local costume shop Nick Knackery, located near the intersection of East Virginia Street and Heidelbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, was left with minor damage after a tree hit the side of the building Monday evening. According to the Nick Nackery Facebook account, the tree caused minor damage to the window...
wevv.com
Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State
Strong winds and rain has caused wide-spread damage in the Tri-State. As of 8 p.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting 276 outages affecting over 23,000 customers throughout Evansville. CenterPoint says "The severe weather & high winds are causing downed lines and outages. Stay at least 10 ft away from power...
wevv.com
American Red Cross in Evansville sending volunteers to eastern Kentucky floods
The American Red Cross has over 200 volunteers on the ground providing relief in eastern Kentucky. On Monday, they received two more from Evansville. The Evansville chapter of the American Red Cross of Indiana is there to help in the Tri-State anytime they’re called. The mission in eastern Kentucky,...
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
14news.com
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. We took the 14 First Alert Interceptor out Tuesday morning to survey some of the damage around Evansville. You can watch that below. Crews are responding to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick...
U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Says Camper on Ohio River Sandbar in Evansville Has to Go
Just over a week after it mysteriously popped up on the sandbar along the Evansville riverfront, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says it needs to be removed. Since first being noticed by a boater on July 20th just a day or two after the Corps of Engineers completed their annual dredging of the river, the camper has been the talk of the Tri-State with many boaters around the area making their way to the sandbar to get an up-close view of the RV. It's also spawned a number of local memes and jokes, including one where someone photoshopped a Dollar General store next to the camper to play on the joke that if there's empty property somewhere, Dollar General will build a store on it.
wevv.com
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
wevv.com
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
wevv.com
Spectrum bringing high-speed services to rural areas of Gibson and Posey counties
Officials with Spectrum say they're working to expand and provide high-speed services to rural areas of southwestern Indiana. On Tuesday, Spectrum announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to almost 1,000 homes and small businesses in rural and unserved parts of Posey County. Spectrum says the...
wevv.com
Catholic Charities collecting items for Kentucky flood disaster relief
Reverend William F. Medley, Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, has requested all 78 parishes in the diocese hold two collections weekends, to aid the disaster relief efforts due to the catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The collections will be held at the Catholic Charities building Aug. 6 - Aug....
This is Why the Northbound Twin Bridge is Down to One Lane in Henderson
If you've tried to get from Henderson to Evansville across the northbound side of the Twin Bridges over the last couple of days, you likely noticed traffic wasn't moving quite as fast as it normally does in that direction. Unfortunately, it looks like that's going to continue for the next several days, possibly longer.
wevv.com
Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh
Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
wevv.com
10-year-old girl identified after fatal fall at Garden of the Gods
A 10-year-old girl who died after an incident at the Garden of the Gods has been identified. The Jackson County, Illinois Coroner's Office tells 44News that the girl who died was 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery. Montgomery died after being life-flighted to the hospital after being seriously injured in a fall...
wevv.com
Owensboro's Rooster Booster breakfast to focus on the housing market
The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host the August Rooster Booster breakfast Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 a.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center. The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association is hosting the event. The cost to attend is $15 for Chamber Members with reservations, $20 for Members without reservations and...
