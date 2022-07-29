Cowboys' rookie Tyler Smith aiming to learn from Tyron Smith’s experience

www.wfaa.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
'Clean It Up': Cowboys' Jerry Jones Gives Stern Advice to Kelvin Joseph
Said Jones: “He needs to be a good player on and off the field and we’re going to give him a chance to do that.”
Dallas Cowboys fans, was Stephen Jones right after all (Collins, Cooper, Gregory)?
The Dallas Cowboys, namely Stephen Jones, fell under much scrutiny this offseason when they parted ways with Amari Cooper, La’el Collins, and Randy Gregory this offseason. Seen as a team on the cusp, many expected the Cowboys to go all-in in 2022. Instead, the Cowboys cut bait with some of their highest profile players.
Rookie K Jonathan Garibay talks Cowboys kicking competition
Cowboys rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay joined the K&C Masterpiece live at training camp to talk about his first NFL camp, the competition between him and Lirim Hajrullahu, and more!
Jerry Jones’ scorching hot take on Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard debate
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has given running back Ezekiel Elliott a vote of confidence, at teammate Tony Pollard’s expense. Last season, Elliott recorded his fourth career 1,000-yard rushing season. Unfortunately, Elliott’s costly contract, injury concerns, and declining production have brought his future with the Cowboys into question.
'Inside Knowledge': Cowboys Sign Takk McKinley? Jerry Jones Reveals Plan
"We’ve got a lot of inside knowledge there, too. You can’t have enough guys who can rush the passer.”
Should the Dallas Cowboys already consider giving Dak Prescott another extension?
OXNARD, Calif. -- Is it time for the Dallas Cowboys to look at an extension of Dak Prescott's contract already?. Wait, didn’t we just go through this exercise with the quarterback?. The path to Prescott signing a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021 was a long and winding one....
Denver Broncos schedule: Russell Wilson era opens against the Cowboys
Denver Broncos schedule: Week 1 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 Cowboys 9:00 PM NFL Network
Mavs ‘Likely to Make Trade’ Before Season Begins?
The Athletic sees little roster improvement for the Dallas Mavericks with the loss of Jalen Brunson.
CeeDee Lamb ready to be No. 1 receiver in Cowboys' attack
OXNARD, Calif. — How can the youngest guy in the room need a veteran's day off?. It's a heck of a juxtaposition, because that first part is somehow true. With the exception of undrafted rookie Dennis Houston, who is just two weeks younger, CeeDee Lamb is the youngest wide receiver on this Cowboys roster.
As football begins in North Texas, grueling temperatures are top of mind during practice
ENNIS, Texas — A lone tree towered over incoming freshman football players at Ennis High School on Monday afternoon as they finished the first practice for fall camp. The tree was the only thing providing shade on the field -- a valuable commodity when the temperature hovered around 100 degrees.
