States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze

Pregnant? Georgia says that fetus counts as a dependent on your taxes
Pregnant Georgians can now list their fetus as a dependent on their tax returns. The Georgia Department of Revenue released new guidance this week establishing that the agency “will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat … as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption.”
Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results
An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 presidential election results should be overturned are among four Republicans vying for the top elections post in the presidential battleground.
Music Midtown canceled, potentially due to Georgia gun laws
Music Midtown is officially canceled for 2022. The festival released a statement Monday morning saying the event would not go on as planned and refunds would soon be available. According to Rolling Stone, the reason for the cancellation may be due to Georgia gun laws and the festival’s inability to...
Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math
When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants...
Sen. Warnock cites 'bipartisanship,' avoids Biden in Georgia
Democrats in Georgia predict dire outcomes should Sen. Raphael Warnock lose to challenger Herschel Walker this fall and Republicans regain control of Capitol Hill. “They’re going to take away our democratic rights one after another,” longtime state lawmaker Nan Orrock warned partisans at a birthday party for the senator, who turned 53 on July 23. “Failure,” she said, “is not an option.”
Island slave descendants settle Georgia discrimination suit
An enclave of slave descendants on the Georgia coast have settled a federal lawsuit that claimed a lack of government services was eroding their island community, one of the few remaining Gullah-Geechee settlements on the Southeast U.S. coast. The agreement states residents of the tiny Hogg Hummock community on Sapelo...
Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns in Georgia, across US
Appearing bare-shouldered in a TV ad, Connecticut Democrat Dita Bhargava looks directly into the camera and promises, if elected, to “lead the crusade” for abortion rights. Photos of other women flash on the screen, also with no clothes showing. “This is who have freedom over their own bodies...
Dozens of clinics have stopped offering abortions in the states with some form of ban
In the month since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to revoke abortions as a constitutional right in its reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, 43 clinics across 11 states have stopped offering abortion care. Those numbers are according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports...
Metro Atlanta schools see enrollment down as new school year begins
Schools across metro Atlanta have been seeing a decline in enrollment since 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment is overall going back up across the state, but local districts are still seeing a decline in the number of students in their school systems, mainly due to the pandemic.
As temperatures rise in Georgia, so does the risk of insect-borne disease
As the climate changes, the insect world is changing with it. And for people, that means dealing with the diseases they can transmit. While Georgia has more than 1,200 different insects, scientists are mostly concerned with various kinds of ticks and mosquitos as vectors of diseases. Climate change makes them better transmitters because there’ll be more chances of picking up diseases.
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
As promised, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has challenged a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a subpoena that...
In Georgia, Democrats look to abortion rights to lure votes
If it was up to Mary Paris, Georgia’s 2022 elections would be a referendum on abortion. As she watched her grandchildren play in a park in an upscale Atlanta suburb, the nurse practitioner said forcing women to give birth to unwanted children is “despicable.”. Paris is one of...
NY fines Robinhood Crypto $30M for skirting banking rules
The crypto division of the online brokerage Robinhood will pay a $30 million penalty to New York state for failing to comply with regulations governing money laundering and cybersecurity, the state’s Department of Financial Services announced Tuesday. The department said an examination of Robinhood Crypto’s operations from Jan. 24,...
Georgia Medicaid to cover gender-affirming surgery following ACLU settlement
Georgia Medicaid will now cover gender-affirming surgery, a result of a recent lawsuit settlement filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. Georgia joins a majority of U.S. states in providing Medicaid coverage for transgender people. Prior to medical intervention, recipients will undergo discussion with relevant medical professionals, presentation of treatment options, consultation with mental health care providers and several other steps required for coverage.
Google expands footprint in Atlanta as competition for tech workers grows in the state
Tech giant Google continues to expand its physical presence in Georgia. The company showed off its new midtown offices Wednesday and touted efforts to grow the state’s tech workforce. Google first established a presence in Atlanta in 2001. In recent years, the number of its employees in Georgia has...
Manchin demurs on Biden in 2024 and Dem majorities this year
Sen. Joe Manchin, one of the Democrats’ most conservative and contrarian members, declined on Sunday to endorse Joe Biden if the president seeks a second term in 2024 and refused to say whether he wants Democrats to retain control of Congress after the November elections. In a round of...
Voters appeal ruling upholding Greene's eligibility to run
A group of voters on Thursday took their quest to get U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green removed from the ballot to Georgia’s highest court. The five voters from Greene’s district say she played a significant role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted Congress’ certification of Biden’s presidential victory. That was a violation of a rarely invoked provision in the 14th Amendment against insurrection or rebellion, they argued.
Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
A Russian operative under the supervision of one of the Kremlin’s main intelligence services has been charged with recruiting political groups in the United States to advance pro-Russia propaganda, including during the invasion of Ukraine, the Justice Department said Friday. The indictment of Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov reflects what U.S....
GOP's links to extremism surface in congressional primary
A congressional candidate whose compelling personal story of military valor and unfathomable loss helped him win former President Donald Trump’s support has connections to right-wing extremists, including a campaign consultant who was a member of the Proud Boys. Republican Joe Kent, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler...
