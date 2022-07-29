Capitals’ Kuemper & Lindgren Must Make Immediate Impact

www.yardbarker.com
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Bruins News & Rumors: Kadri, Montgomery, Bergeron & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri is still available in free agency and is being considered by some as an option for Don Sweeney to pursue. In other news, Jim Montgomery recently dove into the message Brad Marchand had for him upon being hired. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron still has yet to make a decision in regards to his playing future. Last but not least, former Bruin Mark Stuart was able to land an assistant coaching gig with the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL Rumors: P.K. Subban drawing interest, and Artemi Panarin dismisses trade talk
Today’s NHL Rumors has a Hudson River Rivalry theme to it regarding New Jersey Devils unrestricted free agent P.K. Subban and New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin. We start in New Jersey where Subban still remains unsigned and looking for a new team. At this time, a return to the Devils seems unlikely. His agent, Don Meehan spoke with Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette and provided an update.
Flyers Sign A Trio Of Restricted Free Agents
It may be the dog days of summer, but the Philadelphia Flyers’ front office remains hard at work. Over the last two weeks, three more restricted free agents have been brought under contract. Assistant coach Rocky Thompson also officially joined John Tortorella’s staff. Here are the details of...
Flyers’ 3 Early Trade Candidates For the 2022-23 Season
The Philadelphia Flyers did not make any major offseason signings due to their tight cap situation. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher commented they were not in consideration for any free agent acquisitions such as South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. New head coach John Tortorella has a tough task to get this franchise back to contention that has become irrelevant in a passionate sports city.
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
New York Rangers offseason changes led by Vincent Trocheck and relying on kids
The New York Rangers have had a decent offseason to date. No more major moves are expected, at least in the form of free agent signings. All in all, GM Chris Drury made 9 key signings with 4 of them being unrestricted free agents that were not here last season. He also let 6 of his own unrestricted free agents walk and made two trades.
NHL
Klingberg: 'I'm Excited to Get to Work'
After signing a one-year contract with Anaheim, defenseman John Klingberg met with the media Monday morning to explain what led him to join the Ducks, his thoughts on changing teams for the first time in his NHL career and how he can help mentor some of his new team's young core.
St. Louis Blues name Kevin Maxwell GM of AHL Springfield
A few days ago, we covered how the St. Louis Blues were expected to hire former New York Rangers director of pro scouting director Kevin Maxwell to an at-the-time undisclosed role. The move is now official, and Maxwell’s responsibilities have been made clear. Per a team announcement, Maxwell has been named general manager of the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The team has also announced that as part of Maxwell’s responsibilities, he will serve as a pro scout as well.
NHL
Blue Jackets' offseason moves creating excitement among the fan base
Season tickets are in high demand after the addition of Johnny Gaudreau, signing of Patrik Laine. Chuck Willis looked at his phone and could hardly believe what it was saying. The longtime Columbus hockey fan and Pataskala resident was at a camp for his church's youth group the night of July 13 when the news that shocked the hockey world broke.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
NHL・
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK OF THE DETROIT RED WINGS
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division. Next up, the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
Senators improve forward group with addition of Giroux, DeBrincat
Also trade for goalie Talbot in effort to make playoffs for first time since 2017. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7 Today, the Ottawa Senators:. 2021-22 season: 33-42-7;...
NHL・
Islanders Reportedly Close to Inking Nazem Kadri to Multi-Year Deal
A few reports are noting that the New York Islanders’ conversations with NHL unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri are real. In fact, according to one report, it sounds like the two sides may have come to some sort of tentative agreement, with some salary cap space needing to be cleared before the deal is officially announced.
Report: Astros eyeing possible trade for Nationals' Josh Bell
The Houston Astros are looking for the missing pieces for a World Series run and, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, that means acquiring a first baseman and/or a catcher before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Heyman says one name that has been discussed is Washington Nationals...
Cardinals hesitant to include Dylan Carlson with top prospects for Juan Soto?
Teams are entering the 11th hour trying to acquire Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. It’s widely reported that there are three teams ahead of the pack, the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Earlier Monday, MLB insider Hector...
Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, and Dylan Garand playing at WJC
New York Rangers prospects Brennan Othmann, along with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand will soon be in action. Team Canada has just announced their final roster for the World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton from August 9th to 20th. The tournament was cancelled back in December. Forever Blueshirts reported...
Cardinals pitching two different trade packages to Nationals for Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals have emerged as favorites to land Washington Nationals star Juan Soto ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. St. Louis joins two NL West squads in that of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres as finalists for Soto’s services with less than 24 hours to go before the deadline.
Padres, Cardinals emerge as front-runners for Juan Soto trade
Juan Soto’s decision to reject a 15-year, $440 million contract extension from the Washington Nationals signaled that his time as a member of the organization was coming to an end. Almost immediately, the front office began having conversations with various teams around Major League Baseball regarding a trade for...
