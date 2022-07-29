ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Capitals’ Kuemper & Lindgren Must Make Immediate Impact

By Capitals’ Kuemper, Lindgren Must Make Immediate Impact
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: Kadri, Montgomery, Bergeron & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri is still available in free agency and is being considered by some as an option for Don Sweeney to pursue. In other news, Jim Montgomery recently dove into the message Brad Marchand had for him upon being hired. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron still has yet to make a decision in regards to his playing future. Last but not least, former Bruin Mark Stuart was able to land an assistant coaching gig with the Edmonton Oilers.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: P.K. Subban drawing interest, and Artemi Panarin dismisses trade talk

Today’s NHL Rumors has a Hudson River Rivalry theme to it regarding New Jersey Devils unrestricted free agent P.K. Subban and New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin. We start in New Jersey where Subban still remains unsigned and looking for a new team. At this time, a return to the Devils seems unlikely. His agent, Don Meehan spoke with Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette and provided an update.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Flyers Sign A Trio Of Restricted Free Agents

It may be the dog days of summer, but the Philadelphia Flyers’ front office remains hard at work. Over the last two weeks, three more restricted free agents have been brought under contract. Assistant coach Rocky Thompson also officially joined John Tortorella’s staff. Here are the details of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers’ 3 Early Trade Candidates For the 2022-23 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers did not make any major offseason signings due to their tight cap situation. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher commented they were not in consideration for any free agent acquisitions such as South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. New head coach John Tortorella has a tough task to get this franchise back to contention that has become irrelevant in a passionate sports city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik

When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks

Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers offseason changes led by Vincent Trocheck and relying on kids

The New York Rangers have had a decent offseason to date. No more major moves are expected, at least in the form of free agent signings. All in all, GM Chris Drury made 9 key signings with 4 of them being unrestricted free agents that were not here last season. He also let 6 of his own unrestricted free agents walk and made two trades.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Klingberg: 'I'm Excited to Get to Work'

After signing a one-year contract with Anaheim, defenseman John Klingberg met with the media Monday morning to explain what led him to join the Ducks, his thoughts on changing teams for the first time in his NHL career and how he can help mentor some of his new team's young core.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Lindgren
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Pavel Francouz
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Brian Maclellan
Person
Ville Husso
Person
Ilya Samsonov
Hoops Rumors

St. Louis Blues name Kevin Maxwell GM of AHL Springfield

A few days ago, we covered how the St. Louis Blues were expected to hire former New York Rangers director of pro scouting director Kevin Maxwell to an at-the-time undisclosed role. The move is now official, and Maxwell’s responsibilities have been made clear. Per a team announcement, Maxwell has been named general manager of the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The team has also announced that as part of Maxwell’s responsibilities, he will serve as a pro scout as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Blue Jackets' offseason moves creating excitement among the fan base

Season tickets are in high demand after the addition of Johnny Gaudreau, signing of Patrik Laine. Chuck Willis looked at his phone and could hardly believe what it was saying. The longtime Columbus hockey fan and Pataskala resident was at a camp for his church's youth group the night of July 13 when the news that shocked the hockey world broke.
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK OF THE DETROIT RED WINGS

We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division. Next up, the Detroit Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Capitals#Gm#The New Jersey Devils#Netminder
NHL

Senators improve forward group with addition of Giroux, DeBrincat

Also trade for goalie Talbot in effort to make playoffs for first time since 2017. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7 Today, the Ottawa Senators:. 2021-22 season: 33-42-7;...
NHL
Yardbarker

Islanders Reportedly Close to Inking Nazem Kadri to Multi-Year Deal

A few reports are noting that the New York Islanders’ conversations with NHL unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri are real. In fact, according to one report, it sounds like the two sides may have come to some sort of tentative agreement, with some salary cap space needing to be cleared before the deal is officially announced.
ELMONT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Padres, Cardinals emerge as front-runners for Juan Soto trade

Juan Soto’s decision to reject a 15-year, $440 million contract extension from the Washington Nationals signaled that his time as a member of the organization was coming to an end. Almost immediately, the front office began having conversations with various teams around Major League Baseball regarding a trade for...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy