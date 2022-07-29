ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update on Why NWA Removed Nick Aldis From Title Match At NWA 74

By Joseph Lee
 4 days ago
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
wrestlinginc.com

Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE

As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
PWMania

Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout

Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022

The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Bayley returned at WWE SummerSlam alongside Io Shirai, Dakota Kai and fans were loving it

Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai all returned at WWE SummerSlam 2022, and fans lost their minds. SummerSlam 2022 was a historic one, as this was the first premium live event without Vince McMahon not in charge of the creative direction of the programming. Now, Triple H is the head of creative, and he had the chance to make a statement in WWE’s biggest event of the summer. And he wasted no time in doing so.
FanSided

Brock Lesnar SummerSlam: Is superstar gone from WWE after PPV?

Brock Lesnar is facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. But will this be the last time he appears for the company?. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was in a bit of a bind after Roman Reigns’ reported opponent for the event,...
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam

You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
411mania.com

Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
ComicBook

Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo

Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Multiple Women Wrestlers Return At WWE SummerSlam

Bayley has made her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Bayley had been sidelined since July 2021 with a torn ACL. The injury had occurred during training at the WWE Performance Center. The former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion wasn’t the only one to make her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Former...
411mania.com

Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)

As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
PWMania

Big Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW Under Triple H

Since SummerSlam is one of their largest pay-per-view events of the year, the RAW following it is often a bigger show than usual since the WWE expects more viewers tuning in to see what the fallout is. With Triple H expected to make changes behind the scenes, tonight’s show might...
PWMania

Ric Flair’s Last Match Results – July 31, 2022

Ric Flair’s Last Match Results – July 31, 2022. – Tony Schiavone & David Crockett welcome everybody to the event. The match begins with some chain wrestling between Uemura and Narita, Narita gets Uemura in a headlock. Uemura gets free and he nails Narita with a few arm drags before working over his arm, Uemura goes for a belly to belly suplex and Narita avoids it while landing strikes. Uemura and Narita have a striking exchange in the middle of the ring, Uemura misses a drop kick and Narita kicks him in the back a few times. Narita stands Uemura up while cracking him with more strikes, Uemura recovers and he nails a charging Narita with a drop kick. Uemura gets Narita up while landing more strikes on him, Uemura then hits a cornered Narita with an avalanche followed by a bulldog for a near fall. Narita fights back and Uemura drops him with an arm drag, Uemura goes for an arm bar and Narita gets to the ropes. Uemura continues attacking the injured arm of Narita, Narita gets free and he gets Uemura in an abdominal stretch. Uemura eventually gets to the ropes to break the submission, Narita then hits Uemura with a German suplex for a near fall.
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Last Match: Matt Cardona Gets a Diamond Cutter After Ruining the Impact World Championship Match

Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu's Impact World Championship match at Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match event was thrown out after Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and Mark Sterling hit the ring and attacked both men. Cardona then undid his brace and attempted to smack Fatu across the face, only for the MLW star to start cleaning house. Alexander then spiked Sterling on his head with a C4 and turned his attention to Cardona.
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Big Name Backstage At WWE Raw

Now that SummerSlam has come and gone it’s expected that tonight’s episode of Raw will focus on the fallout from WWE’s biggest party of the summer. At SummerSlam on Saturday night fans saw Edge return to help Rey and Dominik Mysterio get some revenge against The Judgement Day, and PWInsider is reporting that Edge is backstage at Raw. It’s expected that he will be following up on his storyline with The Judgement Day.

