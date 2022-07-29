ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Fountain police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl during crash investigation recovering

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fountain police officer is recovering at home after possibly being exposed to fentanyl.

Thursday around 5:16 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a crash was blocking traffic on I-25. This happened along southbound lanes between Exit 132 - Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85.

Colorado State Patro (CSP) told KRDO that the driver that caused the crash was taken into custody and suspected of driving under the influence of drugs.

According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), while searching the suspect's vehicle, he became dizzy and lightheaded. After experiencing symptoms, he was taken to a hospital.

Police say a substance in the vehicle later tested positive for fentanyl.

Friday, FPD told KRDO the officer had been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

CSP is still working to determine what the suspect was under the influence of.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

