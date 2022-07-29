Warren man charged after barricaded incident; police say he fired shots at Black man, yelled slurs

www.detroitnews.com
Detroit News
Southgate man arrested in wife's death, police say
A Southgate man has been arrested after his wife's body was found Monday in Washtenaw County, police said. The city's Police Department was alerted around 8 a.m. about the 42-year-old woman, who had last been seen Saturday at her home in the 16000 block of Walter, investigators said in a statement.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southgate man confesses to killing wife after body found in Superior Township, police say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police located the body of a missing Southgate woman and her husband was taken into custody, police said. The 42-year-old woman’s body was found in Superior Township Monday, about 40 minutes from where she was last seen. She was reported missing over the weekend.
Detroit News
Eastpointe man wanted for escaping during prisoner transfer
Eastpointe — Police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from officers, officials said. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, ran away from officers while being transported to a van for prisoners, they said. At the time, Moore was wearing chains and shackles. Police searched the immediate area but were unable...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a missing Southgate woman was found in Superior Township, officials say. Police say the 42-year-old victim was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 16000 block of Walter Street in Southgate. Officials say the victim’s husband became a person...
Upset driver arrested for speeding 131 mph on I-696 while trying to track down wife
A 30-year-old man from Eastpointe was arrested for reckless driving after reaching 131 mph on Interstate 696 Sunday night. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, the upset driver was trying to track down his wife. This was the third arrest made for speeding and aggressive driving overnight. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
Detroit News
16-year-old charged as an adult in Detroit teen's fatal shooting
Detroit — A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with murder in a teen's fatal shooting last week, the county prosecutor's office said. Ryan Mcleod, 16, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, felonious assault, and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police fear a body found in a burned out building might be a beloved barber who has been missing for more than a week. David Woodger, 46, owns the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He’s known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend, and the coach of his youth basketball team.
Macomb County officials say gunman killed himself after shooting another man in the face following domestic dispute
Macomb County officials say gunman killed himself after shooting another man in the face following domestic dispute. Officials said one man is dead and another is seriously injured
Detroit News
Eastpointe driver arrested after speeds at 131 mph on I-696
An Eastpointe man was arrested Sunday night after his Ford Mustang was clocked going more than 130 mph on Interstate 696, officials said. Michigan State Police troopers were patrolling when they saw the Mustang traveling 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre. After conducting a traffic stop, they spoke to...
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held an update on Monday about several major crimes, including the disappearance of a popular Detroit barber who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke during the update about several crimes, including the case of David...
18 juveniles escaped from their Wayne Co. cells. Did a guard make it possible?
Two Wayne Co. employees are facing possible termination following a scathing internal investigation into how 18 juveniles were able to escape from their cells inside the county’s detention facility.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sterling Heights police say suspected gunman died by suicide after shooting 34-year-old in face
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the face and the suspected gunman died by suicide in Sterling Heights. At 4:15 p.m. on Friday (July 29) police were called to the 34760 block of Aqua Lane in Sterling Heights on reports of a shooting.
downriversundaytimes.com
Drunken driver flees crash on foot
WYANDOTTE — After crashing his vehicle into a parked car while driving west on Oak Street near Sixth Street at 2:24 a.m. July 17, a 22-year-old Wayne man was arrested for operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash. The driver veered...
Police identify bicyclists who died after being hit while riding in Make-A-Wish event
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two bicyclists who were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a Make-A-Wish event. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, died Saturday, July 30, while riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
Detroit police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs, calling them dangerous nuisance
Detroit Police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs as some people run onto police impound lot to take them back
fox2detroit.com
Teen boy found dead in street after shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen boy was shot to death Sunday evening on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was found in the street near 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway, around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw someone...
Man fatally shot, another critically injured in dispute on Detroit's westside
Detroit Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 12000 block of Wisconsin on Detroit’s westside at approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon for reports of a shooting.
7 people shot, one killed by neighbor in mass shooting on Detroit’s westside
The Detroit Police Department confirm seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a home in the 11600 block of Coyle Street on Detroit’s westside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
70-year-old man fatally struck by car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. According to Oakland County officials, Waterford Township resident Andrew Golden attempted to cross Woodward Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say that the 70-year-old was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs.
