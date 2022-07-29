FDNY respond to multi-car collision in Brooklyn

A collision on Metropolitan and Bushwick avenues in Brooklyn involved multiple vehicles, according to the FDNY.

Officials are still trying to sort out what happened that briefly closed Metropolitan Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. The road is now open.

Citizen App video shows a blue minivan flipped in the middle of the street. There were at least two other cars involved and a truck.

They say at least one person was taken to Elmhust Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials are still investigating.