Las Vegas, NV

Videos show rainwater coming through ceiling of Las Vegas casino

By National Desk Staff
KOAT 7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.koat.com

travelweekly.com

Las Vegas airport sets a record

Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)

You can’t have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can’t have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That’s because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can’t smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions

Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

We Have To Talk About How Las Vegas Flooded!

If you were in Las Vegas this weekend…for a fun getaway…a bachelorette party…a wedding…we are so sorry. Who would ever think a STORM would flood casinos in late July?!. Late last week Las Vegas was hit with a HUGE rain storm which flooded casinos on the Strip and turned streets into rivers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Downtown Las Vegas#Flash Flood
natureworldnews.com

A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding

After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
NBC News

Monsoonal rains flood streets and casinos in Las Vegas

Cleanup efforts continued Saturday after monsoonal rain in Las Vegas caused water to cascade from casino ceilings and flooded street intersections across the city this week. Videos posted online showed water pouring from ceilings at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood resorts on the Las Vegas Strip two days ago. Water also swamped the carpet at the Circa Resort & Casino after rain started sipping in through their sportsbook video wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player at a Henderson casino started their weekend by becoming a millionaire. According to Station Casinos, the guest, who remained anonymous, hit the jackpot about 9:30 p.m. Friday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine at Sunset Station. Station Casinos...
HENDERSON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The annual weather pattern known as the monsoon has brought a parade of storms to cities across the U.S. Southwest. Las Vegas was hit late Thursday with intense storms that caused water to cascade from ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New footage shows water rescue near Craig Ranch Park

Las Vegas (KSNV) — New dramatic video coming in from a water rescue Thursday night. North Las Vegas police say they received a call about a woman swept away in flood waters in the wash near Craig Ranch Park. Two miles away, rescuers located the woman in the water...

