Videos show rainwater coming through ceiling of Las Vegas casino

travelweekly.com
Las Vegas airport sets a record
Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)
You can’t have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can’t have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That’s because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can’t smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
8newsnow.com
Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials say copper wire theft suspect Brian Welch made more than 300 scrap metal transactions. And say copper wire theft suspect John Werns made more than 70 transactions. Arrest documents show Werns primarily sold metal to two local recycling businesses.
8newsnow.com
Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
Las Vegas local hits $338K Pai Gow poker progressive jackpot at The Orleans
A Las Vegas local hit Boyd Gaming’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot for a payday of nearly $340,000.
iheart.com
We Have To Talk About How Las Vegas Flooded!
If you were in Las Vegas this weekend…for a fun getaway…a bachelorette party…a wedding…we are so sorry. Who would ever think a STORM would flood casinos in late July?!. Late last week Las Vegas was hit with a HUGE rain storm which flooded casinos on the Strip and turned streets into rivers.
natureworldnews.com
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
Monsoonal rains flood streets and casinos in Las Vegas
Cleanup efforts continued Saturday after monsoonal rain in Las Vegas caused water to cascade from casino ceilings and flooded street intersections across the city this week. Videos posted online showed water pouring from ceilings at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood resorts on the Las Vegas Strip two days ago. Water also swamped the carpet at the Circa Resort & Casino after rain started sipping in through their sportsbook video wall.
news3lv.com
Locals continue to clean-up the mess left behind Southern Nevada's recent storms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sounds of chainsaws and wood chippers are being heard in neighborhoods near Karen Avenue and Atlantic Street. Tree removal companies are taking out well over a dozen massive pines after severe storms Friday night, bringing them crashing down on apartment buildings and cars. “It...
Fox5 KVVU
Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player at a Henderson casino started their weekend by becoming a millionaire. According to Station Casinos, the guest, who remained anonymous, hit the jackpot about 9:30 p.m. Friday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine at Sunset Station. Station Casinos...
Recently demolished lots sit empty, what’s next?
An iconic piece of history was demolished weeks ago drawing mixed reactions from those living near the Hartland Mansion.
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
Videos show rain pouring into Las Vegas casinos as thunderstorm rolls through valley
A severe thunderstorm rolled through the Las Vegas Valley, drenching roads and some casino floors.
Pahrump roads, Spring Mountain speedway impacted by flood
Sunday's monsoon showers saw Nye County residents hard at work cleaning up Monday, including at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club where they were forced to close 9 miles of racetrack.
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The annual weather pattern known as the monsoon has brought a parade of storms to cities across the U.S. Southwest. Las Vegas was hit late Thursday with intense storms that caused water to cascade from ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area.
news3lv.com
New footage shows water rescue near Craig Ranch Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — New dramatic video coming in from a water rescue Thursday night. North Las Vegas police say they received a call about a woman swept away in flood waters in the wash near Craig Ranch Park. Two miles away, rescuers located the woman in the water...
Shocking video of Las Vegas Strip flooding shows water pouring through casinos after monsoon rain submerges streets
MONSOON rain has flooded the Las Vegas Strip, with videos on social media showing water pouring through the city's iconic casinos. Some of the most famous casinos - Circa Resort, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Casino and the LINQ Hotel - have been flooded as a result of the rampant rain on Friday.
