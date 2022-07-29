Feds tell crypto broker Voyager to stop claiming it's FDIC insured — because it's not

Ripple general counsel calls SEC's tactics "bullying" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Yesterday, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, surged above the $1,700 level on the Bitstamp exchange, breaking through the resistance. The reason behind the increase might be the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate by 75 basis points. Following the hike, the market saw ETH and other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, spike in value. Ethereum is also experiencing strong bullish momentum because of the Merge event, which is expected to take place in September. At the moment of publication, ETH is changing hands at $1,733, up 6.2% over the past 24 hours.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO