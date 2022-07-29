Feds tell crypto broker Voyager to stop claiming it's FDIC insured — because it's not

www.cbsnews.com
There's a growing chorus of experts calling for substantial home price declines
The housing market is starting to cool off in a big way thanks to skyrocketing mortgage rates this year. Homebuilder sentiment is at its second-lowest level in 37 years thanks to tanking demand — existing home sales were down 14% in June, year-over-year. Still, home prices have yet to...
u.today
ETH Surged Past $1,700, Ripple General Counsel Says SEC “Bullying” Crypto, SHIB Worth $3 Million Bought by This ETH Whale: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple general counsel calls SEC's tactics "bullying" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Yesterday, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, surged above the $1,700 level on the Bitstamp exchange, breaking through the resistance. The reason behind the increase might be the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate by 75 basis points. Following the hike, the market saw ETH and other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, spike in value. Ethereum is also experiencing strong bullish momentum because of the Merge event, which is expected to take place in September. At the moment of publication, ETH is changing hands at $1,733, up 6.2% over the past 24 hours.
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
A profitable tax loophole for real estate could be axed in Manchin's new deal to ease inflation
Sen. Joe Manchin struck a surprise deal on Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The deal, which would put billions toward climate spending, is offset by targeted taxes. One of those tax changes is ending a loophole available to real estate investors. A surprise spending deal by Democrats might...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
CNBC
The cost to borrow is very expensive. Here are the best money moves to make after the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes
Everything from student and car loans to mortgages and credit cards will be impacted by the Federal Reserve's back-to-back 0.75-percentage-point interest rate hikes. Here are your best money moves as the cost to borrow gets significantly more expensive. The cost of borrowing is getting more expensive for American households. With...
More Americans are putting dreams of homeownership on pause as 'fear' and 'buyer's remorse' sweep the real estate market, says the nation's 3rd largest homebuilder
Rising housing costs have resulted in many would-be buyers being priced out of homeownership. Homebuilder PulteGroup said 15% of its contracts fell through in the second quarter of this year. Other builders like D.R. Horton have also seen an uptick in home cancellations. Inflation and interest rate hikes are driving...
biztoc.com
100% of my Roth is in a single stock
I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
The Federal Government Wants to Renew the Child Tax Payments
If the Republican plan passed some families may end up worse off, according to an analysis of the plan. Millions of Families benefited from the monthly child tax payments that were up to $300 a month per child. Unfortunately, that incentive expired in December 2021. Now the Republican Senate has presented a proposal to restart the monthly tax payments, but the requirements to receive the payments. If you recall under the original plan, the monthly payments started in July and ended in December, with families receiving in cash up to half the credit's total value of $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.
Stock market upside is 'very much capped' as the Federal Reserve looks to raise rates more than expected, says former New York Fed president
Wall Street is underestimating further Federal Reserve rate hikes, according to Bill Dudley. The former New York Fed chief told Bloomberg TV that he thinks the terminal rate is about 4%. If stocks rally another 5% to 10%, "I would view that as sort of undermining what the Federal Reserve...
biztoc.com
The Federal Tax Credit Will Return for Almost All EVs Sold in the U.S
The $7,500 federal tax credit for plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars was introduced 11 years ago. Tesla, GM, and Toyota are currently in a bad place since competitors like BMW, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Subaru, Fiat, Ford, Volvo, or Hyundai can still tap those funds. The federal tax credit for EVs...
Average US long-term mortgage rates retreat to 5.3%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates retreated this week just as the Federal Reserve announced another big rate hike in its bid to get four-decade high inflation under control. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate fell back to 5.3% from 5.54% last week....
Will President Biden extend the pause on student loan payments? Borrowers left wondering as deadline draws closer
The pause on federal student loan payments is set to expire at the end of this month, but despite the looming deadline, millions of Americans do not have guidance as to whether those payments will actually resume for the first time in more than two years. Federal student loan payments...
insideevs.com
Proposed US EV Tax Credit Will Make Tesla Semi Super Cheap
Just yesterday, we learned that there's a newly proposed US federal EV tax credit that could be signed into law soon. While the potential bill has all sorts of details related to consumer EVs, there's also a credit for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. If the new credit becomes law, the upcoming Tesla Semi will be much cheaper.
AOL Corp
Inflation: 'No quick relief in rent increases,' economist explains
Inflation has been a persistent nightmare, and rising rents nationwide are partly to blame. Unfortunately for renters, things are unlikely to get better this year. "No quick relief in rent increases," Alan Detmeister, a senior economist at UBS, told Yahoo Finance. "Probably not getting too much worse after the early next year [or] probably peaking early next year but then a long slow, downward pace on rent increases and still staying high through at least the end of 2024."
Miami bank gets $250 million from Treasury for loans to minority businesses
Banesco USA, a Miami bank focused on commercial lending in South Florida and Puerto Rico, has received a $250 million capital injection from the U.S. Treasury, which will allow it to increase lending to small and large companies, especially those owned by minorities.
Morgan Stanley sounds like Admiral Ackbar from ‘Star Wars’ on the bear-market rally: ‘This will be a trap’
ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Cosplayer dressed as Admiral Ackbar on Day Four of Disney's 2015 Star Wars Celebration held at the Anaheim Convention Center on April 19, 2015 in Anaheim, California. It’s a trap!. No, it’s not Admiral Ackbar, the alert, fish-headed alien from the original Star Wars...
Consumer Spending Surges as Inflation Eats Away at Household Budgets
Consumer spending climbed 1.1% in June with higher fuel and food costs amid 40-year record high inflation that is continuing to eat away at paychecks and household budgets, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Friday (July 29). May’s report from the commerce department showed an increase in consumer spending of 0.2%.
Stocks dip at start of August as earnings and economic reports leave investors "a little cautious"
Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed slightly lower Monday as investors began another busy week of company earnings and economic reports. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to end down 11.7 points, or 0.3%, to close at 4,118.6. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 46.7 points to 32,708, or 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave back some of their recent gains, nudging the Russell 2000 0.1% lower.
thecentersquare.com
U.S. is not in a recession, Jerome Powell says
(The Center Square) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he does not think the U.S. economy is in recession. At a news conference Wednesday, Powell announced the Fed's decision to hike interest rates another 0.75 percentage points and that further interest rate hikes may be required. "Today, the...
